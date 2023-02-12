



Fortunate for the dog

I'm glad the pit bull mix written about in the column by Eli Cranor was cared for and assisted by him and his neighbors instead of being found by Mike Masterson. From Mr. Masterson's constant discussions on the subject, we know the outcome would have been much different.

PATRICK CAMPBELL

North Little Rock

Blatant corruption

With his admission, John Brummett has validated my understanding that the greatest threat to our democracy is indeed a corrupt media: "But then there was that moment I had years ago with the liberal tennis pal who, after a sweaty couple of sets, mumbled in a context I don't recall that it was starting to dawn on him that all the left's well-intended efforts of the 1960s onward had failed. I mumbled 'yeah.' I wish I'd said not all of them and that the time was getting close to say out loud among more than friends what he'd mumbled to a like-minded pal."

His admission is incredible as those of us with understanding have watched with dismay for years these leftists in the media and government who were thought to be without, but I believe John has revealed that their deficiency is not a lack of understanding but rather blatant corruption in their incessant leftist drivel while knowing it to be a lie.

KIM GARTMAN

Sheridan

Schoolhouse doors

In 1963 in the state of Alabama, Gov. George Wallace stood in a schoolhouse door at the University of Alabama to block the entry of two African American students, Vivian Malone and James Hood. Wallace wanted to stop the desegregation of schools and had vowed, "Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever."

Fast-forward 60 years later to 2023. Our new governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, has vowed to stop indoctrination and brainwashing of our children with left-wing political agenda. No radical ideas allowed in Arkansas schools.

Wallace eventually stepped aside and allowed Malone and Hood to enter, desegregating the university, a concept considered at the time to be very radical. Governor Sanders needs to do the same.

She and politicians like her need to step aside to get out of the way, and stay out of the way, of the schoolhouse doors of this state and this nation. Allow progress and learning to enter. Who knows? Maybe even you, Governor Sanders, in your infinite wisdom, may learn something too.

DODD AIZPURUA

Conway

All just part of plan

Anabelle Steelman's letter to the editor in Arkansas Democrat-Gazette made the point of the Legislature's kowtowing to our current governor-in-training, but didn't go far enough to explain the apparent long-term plan of the governor and the Legislature.

You see (as John Brummett would say), the plan of bringing the future governor to Arkansas to begin her campaigning for the office was born from the notion that we were red enough that we would vote for anyone with an R by her name--even if the person was a bona fide, full-fledged, proven-daily-on-television liar. Of course, the plan was spot-on. She immediately set about grooming the Legislature that already had begun the process of dumbing down the citizenry with arcane solutions looking for a problem.

Priority one was to undo as much as possible. A hiring freeze on all state government workers, needed or not, prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory in schools (CRT is not now nor has it ever been taught in our public schools), stop the use of "Latinx," and I am sure she/they will get around to banning books.

Well, you get the idea. Next is the prep for senator/president or whatever else is in the Trump/Mike/Sarah playbook. By that time, we will have been dumbed down enough that we will vote for whatever slogan they believe will propel her up the ladder of the plan.

PATTIE SHINN

Huntsville

Better to act before

Short and sweet: To all of you who are against something before it happens, especially Mr. John Brummett, it's better to act rather than react to a situation/problem!

PETER HARTSTEIN

Little Rock

Classified quagmire

I have several questions about the classified documents that have been found at the homes of Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Mike Pence.

1. Why are documents allowed to leave secure areas? I understand that POTUS and vice presidents cannot run over to the Pentagon or the FBI offices or State Department every time that they need a paper, but I assume that the papers are couriered by a person with appropriate clearance. Furthermore, I assume that someone must sign for the papers when they arrive at their destination. One would think that there is a system to follow up to assure that the papers are returned.

2. Why let documents go out of their area and never check to see if they were returned? It would seem that there are no checks and balances on the documents. If it is too much to keep up with all of them, perhaps we should not classify so many.

3. Do we need to revisit how, why and when documents are classified?

4. Why are our senators and representatives--John Boozman, Tom Cotton, French Hill--not asking these questions? It makes one wonder how many classified papers one might find in their dens and bedrooms.

In closing, one must ask how many documents are out there if everyone who has access to secrets is "misplacing" a couple. Remember there are 100 senators, 435 House members and many times that number when you add in all of the Cabinet officials and others who handle classified documents. Are there any secrets?

MARK WEATHERTON

North Little Rock



