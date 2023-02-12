LIVE! Music: Bentonville’s Jayna Glynn takes talent to New York

Bentonville native Jayna Glynn will compete in the American Pops Orchestra's Next Gen vocal competition. Glynn performed in the semi-final livestream event of 30 students, and now will travel to New York City as one of 10 finalists appearing on stage at Lincoln Center. The 20-year-old will compete for cash prizes and performance opportunities with the American Pops Orchestra at 1 p.m. Feb. 19. While professional judges will vote on the winner, the audience watching the livestream will serve as a "fifth judge" on the APO YouTube channel. This event can only be viewed on Feb. 19; the stream will be available starting at 12:30 p.m. Voting will close 10 minutes after the last performance.

Glynn is a musical theater major at Missouri State University in Springfield who dreams of playing Glinda in "Wicked" one day. She moved to Bentonville at the age of 16 and quickly became involved in the theater there, playing Eponine in the 2019 production of "Les Miserables." She was also involved in "Almost, Maine" and "The Putnam County Spelling Bee" with the BHS theater program. Glynn was a member of the BHS chamber choir and BHS choir president. In 2021, she was involved in TheatreSquared's production of "Matilda," and this past fall was part of "Crazy For You" through Tent Theatre, the professional theater housed within Missouri State University.

Register to watch and vote on the American Pops Orchestra's Next Gen vocal competition at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-6th-annual-nextgen-national-finals-tickets-492041628757.

BENTONVILLE

• Dominic Roy plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 18; Common Roots perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Bentonville Brewing Company, 901 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville.

• Dispositions, Endfall, Gallowwalker and Spare the Dead play at 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Alex Lopez and Crystal Shawanda perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 25; Songwriters in the Round with Lacy Hampton, Samantha Hunt, Candy Lee and Emily Rowland starts at 6:30 p.m. March 16; Undone with dancers Olivia Ramsey, Sawyer Harvey, Marissa Culbreath, Logan Campbell and Mary Forest happens at 8 p.m. March 31; Tao of Lucy plays at 8 p.m. April 1 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

• Home Sweet Home Sessions with Bailen and Elizabeth Moen starts at 6:30 p.m. March 10; My Politic and Kalyn Fay perform at 7 p.m. March 12 at homes in Bentonville. See citysessions.org for location and cover fees.

• From B'way With Love featuring Eryn LeCroy and Dan Miccicchi starts at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-18 in the Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way. crystalbridges.org.

• Rooted Movement Collective presents "Reclaiming Our Roots" at 3 p.m Feb. 25 at CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. 5th St. cachecreate.org.

• Home Sweet Home Festival featuring David Ramirez, Joshua James, Ira Wolf, Stephen Day, Smokey & the Mirror, Wilfred, National Park Radio, My Politic, Matt the Electrician and McKenzie Lockhart along with 23 local and regional musicians will be April 28-29 at various homes and back yards in Bentonville. Hosted by City Sessions. citysessions.org

• Yosuke Fujita performs at 8 p.m. March 23; Caterina Barbieri performs at 8 p.m. April 8; The Roots at 8 p.m. April 29; FreshGrass with Caamp, Mavis Staples, Sierra Ferrell, The Del McCoury Band, Tank and the Bangas, Cimafunk, The Lil Smokies, Alison Brown, Miko Marks, Willie Watson, Arkansauce, Combo Chimbita, The Jacob Jolliff Band, Melissa Carper, Willi Carlisle, and more will be May 19-20 at The Momentary, 507 E.E. E St. in Bentonville.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Sebastian Bordeaux plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Avery Waltz plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs plays at 9 p.m. Feb. 18 at Chelsea's Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

• Circle of Thirds performs at 5 p.m. Feb. 17; Mick Byrd performs at 5 p.m. Feb. 18; Common Roots plays at 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren.

FAYETTEVILLE

• GOON and Teethe play at 7 p.m. Feb. 17; The Q-Tip Bandits perform at 9 p.m. March 8 at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2, in Fayetteville.

• Happy Hour with Ultra Suede starts at 6 p.m. Feb. 17; Dawson Hollow plays at 8 p.m. Feb. 19; The Fayetteville Jazz Collective performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 20; Zero K Beer Run free show starts at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 21; Happy Hour with Full House and the Bel Airs starts at 5:30 p.m. and Grateful Talking Deadheads starts at 9 p.m. Feb. 24; Larkin Poe and Zach Person play at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 25; a celebration to support Ocie Fisher featuring The Ocie Fisher Band, Divas on Fire and St. James Gospel Tribute starts at 2 p.m. Feb. 26; Colony House with Little Image play at 8 p.m. Feb. 27; The Stews with Easy Honey happens at 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Zachary Scott Kline peforms at 8 p.m., DJ M.Bolze spins at 9 p.m. and Denver Massey performs at 10 p.m. Feb. 16; Get in the Truck Trio performs at 6:30 p.m., DJ Mixx Tenn plays at 9 p.m. with Denver Massey at 10 p.m. Feb. 17; Cole Birmingham Band performs for a Mardi Gras party at 3 p.m., TZONTHETRACK happens at 9 p.m. and Denver Massey plays at 10 p.m. Feb. 18; Patti Steel Duo performs at 3 p.m. Feb. 19; DJ Afrosia spins at 9 p.m., Ethan Bell performs at 10 p.m. Feb. 23; Randall Shreve plays at 6:30 p.m., DJ Shemaveli at 9 p.m. and Ethan Bell at 10 p.m. Feb. 24; A&E perform at 6:30 p.m. with DJ Cudcareless at 9 p.m. and Ethan Bell at 10 p.m. Feb. 25 at Tin Roof, 430 W. Dickson St. tinrooffayetteville.com.

• Best Night Ever: Taylor's Version happens at 9 p.m. Feb. 17; Rick Ross plays March 3; Ian Munsick on March 4; Jerry Cantrell performs at 7:30 p.m. March 5; Flogging Molly plays at 7:30 p.m. March 7; Riley Green performs at 7:30 p.m. March 1o; Diplo presents Thomas Wesley on March 14; Throwback Thursday: 2000s Party with DJ Zero Cool happens at 9 p.m. March 16; Drive-By Truckers perform at 6 p.m. March 19; and 84: A Tribute to Van Halen starts at 9 p.m. March 24 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Acoustic Folk & Jazz Night with The Hoochfire Hoofers, Korey McKelvy and Candy Lee, happens at 8 p.m. Feb. 18; Blackdog, Adams Collins and Dave and Alex perform at 9 p.m. Feb. 25; Tao of Lucy perfoms at 8 p.m. April 15 at Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive.

• Latin Dance Night starts at 6 p.m. Feb. 12; Ben Harris performs at 5 p.m. Feb. 15; Jeremiah Griffin performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 16; Michael Rowan performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Circle of Thirds performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 25; James Miller plays at 6 p.m. March 7; Jeremy Treat performs at 6 p.m. March 8 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive.

• Sean Gaskill plays his West African kora (a 21 string harp) at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Willard and Pat Walker Community Room at the Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

• Cory Branan plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Heartbreak House, 229 N. Block Ave. corybranan.com.

• House parties with DJ Susie Q, DJ Raquel and DJ Girlfriend starts at 10:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at 1022 N. Lancelot Ave. Tickets are $10 at Eventbrite. See linktr.ee/dj_raquel_ for more information.

• Jandek performs at 7:30 p.m. March 4; Bill Callahan plays at 7 p.m. March 10 in Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive. Fayetteville.

FORT SMITH

• Jimmy Atchison performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 16; Even Keel Beach Band performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18; Will Mendenhall plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 23; After 5 Jazz starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 24; The Boss Tweeds play at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at 906 Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/906lounge.

• Fort Smith Jazz Jam starts at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St.

• Matt Schofield performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at 801 Media Center, 801 N. "A" St.in Fort Smith. aaclive.com.

• Satisfaction: the International Rolling Stones Show happens at 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Grammy winner Ashley McBryde performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 24; Home Free: Road Sweet Road Tour stops by at 8 p.m. March 1; Frank Foster plays at 8 p.m. March 31; Chris Cagle performs at 8 p.m. April 1; Blackberry Smoke performs at 8 p.m. April 13; Clutch, Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman perform at 8 p.m. April 19; Ginger Billy performs at 8 p.m. April 22; and Jo Dee Messina plays at 8 p.m. April 29 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Pecos & The Rooftops and Huser Brothers Band play at 7 p.m Feb. 17; Pony Bradshaw performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18; Turn Down For Wat: Part 11 with Jay Jackson and DJ Sewell happens at 9 p.m. Feb. 25; Tejano Punk Boys Tour with Slade Coulter and Giovannie & The Hired Guns starts at 8 p.m. March 3; Tennessee Jet performs at 8 p.m. March 4; Jackson Taylor & The Sinners with The Brandon Bulter Band perform at 7 p.m. March 9; War Hippies with Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis starts at 8 p.m. March 24; Kolby Cooper and Logan Jahnke play at 8 p.m. March 31 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Shady Lane performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 17; Mud Lung, Liquid Courage and Protohive play at 8 p.m. Feb. 25; Tao of Lucy performs at 8 p.m. April 24 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

LOWELL

• Three's Company Valentine's Show with Julie Drake, Maverick McWilliams and Magen King starts at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Comedians performing soon are: Scott White at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17 and 6 & 9 p.m. Feb. 18; Monty Franklin, Feb. 25; and Sarah Colonna, March 3-4; Aaron Weber March 10-11; Carlos Mencia March 17-19; and Kevin McCaffrey March 24-25 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Walker Hayes performs on April 21; Tyler Childers with Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham perform April 22; Parker McCollumn and Larry Fleet on May 5; Dave Matthews Band May 23; Incubus with Coheed & Cambria on May 26; Matchbox Twenty performs June 23; Fall Out Boy on July 11; Foreigner and Loverboy perform July 14; Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert on July 20; Eric Church with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard July 27; Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top with Uncle Kracker happens July 28; Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin with JINJER on July 29; Luke Bryan with Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean and DJ Rock on Aug. 10; Pantera with Lamb of God on Aug. 15; Beck and Phoenix with Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe on Aug. 18; KidzBop Never Stop tour on Aug 19 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. Tickets and more information at waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts

SPRINGDALE

• David Harvell performs at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17; Dirty Flannel Shirt at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington Road in Springdale. tontitownwinery.com

• Amber Violet performs at 6 p.m. Feb. 13; Gavin Sumrall performs at 6 p.m. Feb. 14; John Dooly at 6 p.m. Feb. 15; Michael Cooper at 6 p.m. Feb. 16; Rumours at 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Repo'd Trailers play at 7 p.m. Feb. 18; Pat Ryan Key performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 20; Scott Evans plays at 6 p.m. Feb. 21; Jenna & Friends play at 6 p.m. Feb. 22; L&B Music starts at 6 p.m. Feb. 23; Dirty Flannel Shirt plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 24; George Brothers at 7 p.m. Feb. 25; Samantha Hunt plays at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 and Michael Tisdale plays at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at JJ's Grill, 5320 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 184. jjsgrill.com/livemusic-springdale

• Richard Douglas Jones Feb. 9; a RodeoBookClub Takeover Feb. 16; and Andrew Frank Feb. 23. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. naturalstatecomedy.com

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Travis Kidd performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 16; 90LB Wrench plays at 9 p.m. Feb. 17; Western Justice plays at 9 p.m. Feb. 18 at Seven at Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

