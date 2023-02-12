LIVE Music: Jazz and blues lovers invited to jam in Fort Smith

Lovers of jazz and blues will have a chance to meet other players, jam with friends and show off their skills in the Bakery District. The Fort Smith Jazz Jam starts at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Then, for blues lovers, the Fort Smith Blues Jam is at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. Bring your instrument or warm up your vocals and get ready to make music.

ELSEWHERE

• Jimmy Atchison performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 16; Even Keel Beach Band performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18; Will Mendenhall plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 23; After 5 Jazz starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 24; The Boss Tweeds play at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at 906 Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/906lounge.

• Matt Schofield performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at 801 Media Center, 801 N. "A" St. in Fort Smith. aaclive.com.

• Satisfaction: the International Rolling Stones Show happens at 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Ashley McBryde performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Pecos & The Rooftops and Huser Brothers Band play at 7 p.m Feb. 17; Pony Bradshaw performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18; Turn Down For Wat: Part 11 with Jay Jackson and DJ Sewell happens at 9 p.m. Feb. 25; Tejano Punk Boys Tour with Slade Coulter and Giovannie & The Hired Guns starts at 8 p.m. March 3 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Shady Lane performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 17; Mud Lung, Liquid Courage and Protohive play at 8 p.m. Feb. 25; Tao of Lucy performs at 8 p.m. April 24 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

• Muddy Boots Line Dancing starts at 6:30 p.m. and the Brandon Butler Band plays at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Libby Starks performs at 5 p.m. with Morgan Squared at 9 p.m. Feb. 17; and D'Elegantz Duo plays at 5 p.m. with FM Live at 9 p.m. Feb. 18 at Lee Creek Tavern in Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, 109 Cherokee Blvd. Roland, Okla. cherokeecasino.com/roland/entertainment.

