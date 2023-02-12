Local notes: Griefshare, OLLI classes

Griefshare

Griefshare is offered at First Presbyterian Church of Rogers from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 18 at the church, located at 1901 S. 26th St. in Rogers, just off New Hope Road.

Griefshare features biblical, Christ-centered teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. The DVD seminar features nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories of people, followed by a small group discussion about what was viewed.

Your bereavement experience may be recent or not so recent. You will find encouragement, comfort and help in grieving the death of a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family member or friend. No matter what the cause of your loved one's death, this is an opportunity to be around people who understand what you are feeling.

Information: fpcrogers.com/griefshare.

Food Drive

K12Allergies, a local food allergy education and awareness nonprofit, is hosting an allergy-friendly food drive for children with food allergies to combat rising levels of food insecurity. This drive will run until March 1, and all proceeds will be donated to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

They will be collecting donations at the Fayetteville Public Library Preschool Desk. Items needed include gluten-free goods (pasta, flour, bread, oatmeal), shelf-stable dairy-free milk, canned goods, rice (brown and white), nut-free snacks, and any other goods without any top nine allergens (egg, milk, tree nut, peanut, shellfish, soybean, sesame, wheat, and fish).

This effort is conducted through the nonprofit organization K12Allergies, which Haas Hall junior Hemali Gauri created during the initial covid 19 outbreak of 2020.

"Experiencing food allergies without a community was extremely tough while I was younger," she describes.

K12Allergies is an online supportive community for parents of food allergy children. There are dozens of past parents' experiences, tips, and resources on k12allergies.com, which are searchable through allergen, reaction, or treatment. K12Allergies also aims to spread awareness about food allergies on social media and in Northwest Arkansas.

Information: k12allergies.com/drive or email contact@k12allergies.com.

WelcomeHealth

WelcomeHealth is has announced a new partnership with local ER physician, Dr. Kurt Eifling. Eifling is now seeing low-income immigrants who are pursuing their U.S .permanent resident card. WelcomeHealth can help our vulnerable immigrant neighbors secure not only the exams but also labs to fulfill their application requirements.

Information: (479) 444-7548.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes for the week:

• Feb. 13: Homicide in Fayetteville. John Brooks, retired CSI investigator, examines two Fayetteville homicides. 9-11:30 a.m. Drake Field, $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

• Feb. 14: Story of the Agency and Resilience of Four Generations of Black Arkansas Women. This class combines oral history and archival sources to trace historical and contemporary intersections of systemic racism and Black placemaking. 9-10:30 a.m. Pryor Center, $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

• Feb. 14, 17, 21, 24: Advanced Photoshop. Take your photo editing to the next level. 1-3 p.m. OLLI Office, $69 members, $84 nonmembers.

• Feb. 16, 23: Oil Painting. Summer Landscape. A beginner painter will go from a blank canvas to a finished work of art. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Drake Airfield, $39 members, $54 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu/classes.

Lunch and Learn

The Rogers Public Library will host a Lunch and Learn program on "1860s Hygiene: Cosmetics, Victorian Toiletries and Home Remedies" with Sirena Evans with the Pea Ridge National Military Park. She will talk about 1960s cosmetics, toiletries and home remedies, as well as show some of these items.

The meeting will be from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Rogers Public Library Community Room. Bring your own lunch. Beverages and a cookie will be provided.

Information: (479) 621-1152.

Design Contest

The Bentonville Public Library invites artists to help celebrate Bentonville's 150th anniversary by entering the library card design contest running through March 6. Artwork will be judged by a panel of BPL and city of Bentonville staff, as well as Library and Teen Advisory Board members. The winning design will be used for the official library cards and may be used on library promotional materials, including posters, bookmarks, forms, flyers and on the library's website.

Information: bentonvillelibrary.org.