Marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Jan. 24

Tracy Edward Green Jr., 32, and Bethany Ana Gish, 23, both of Barling

Michael Gage Rouse, 27, and Bailey Nicole Curry, 25, both of Vian, Okla.

Brian Kent Shadwick, 39, and Sarah Jean Palmer, 29, both of Shady Point, Okla.

Jan. 26

Clifton Darryl Cabaness II, 53, Barling, and Jodi Lynne Kusturin, 44, Fort Smith

Jan. 27

Adam Ryan Rogers, 44, and Shonna Nicole Babb-Smith, 49, both of Fort Smith

Dung Vu Nguyen, 65, and Hong Thanh Nguyen, 64, both of Fort Smith

Troy Manivong, 52, and Kinnarone Manivong, 51, both of Fort Smith

Danika Mechelle Heath, 42, and Leydy E. Bonilla-Pelaez, 34, both of Fort Smith

Michael Shane McDaniel, 27, and Victoria Leslie Collins, 32, both of Fort Smith

Robert Anthony Woods, 46, and Sarah Nicole Priest, 39, both of Stillwater, Okla.

Bryan S. Thompson, 48, and Claire Melissa Cogliser Caldwell, 42, both of Charleston

Arlo James Murie, 18, and Titus James Schluterman, 20, both of Fort Smith

Candice Latrice Lewis, 43, Fort Smith, and Akesha Marie Grizzard, 33, Tulsa, Okla.

Miguel Angel Tabora, 23, Mounds, Okla., and Sadie Ann Marie Slaybaugh, 23, Sapulpa, Okla.

Jace Aaron Terry, 23, Poteau, Okla., and Lauren Rachel Beames, 22, Howe, Okla.

Feb. 2

Jon David Haley, 38, and Brittany Dawn Todd, 26, both of Lavaca

Don James Mak, 27, and Anna Paulowna Seth Dawson Benefield, 20, both of Fort Smith

Cory James Spangler, 34, and Julieanna Manning Keefer, 41, both of Fort Smith

James Blackbird, 62, and Shelia Kay Cheater, 61, both of Vian, Okla.

Edward Mack Green, 41, and Magan Danielle Mote, 32, both of Wister, Okla.

Satnarayan Murthy, 49, and Hiral Hudda, 36, both of Fort Smith

Feb. 3

Kamie Nichole Stout, 28, and Brooke Elizabeth Stidham, 29, both of Warner, Okla.

Steven James Beebe, 36, and Becky Jo Ann Orsburn, 38, both of Spiro, Okla.

Nelson Henry Mose Buckland Jr., 23, Haddock, Ga., and Bailey Elizabeth Harrison, 20, Spiro, Okla.

Kalen Moreace Kilgore, 26, Lavaca, and Payton Elise LaMastus, 29, Fort Smith

Lester Lezen Heath, 51, and Anna Roshelle Douglas, 61, both of Sallisaw, Okla.

Glenn Allen Bergstrom, 57, and Jamie L Bergstrom, 53, both of Fort Smith

Ryan Thomas Ellis, 41, and Debbie Dolores McQuiston, 41, both of Barling

Erin Michelle Neal, 37, and Brianna Danielle Gregory, 27, both of Wister, Okla.

Michael Gerson Marx, 20, and Ivy Lea Green, 21, both of Fort Smith

Steven Kyle Johnson, 31, and Sara Renae Davis, 26, both of Greenwood

Johan Gerardo Rodriguez Mejia, 20, and Lizet Gabriela Bravo, 17, both of Sallisaw, Okla.

Feb. 6

Mark Wayne Reeves, 61, and Andrea R. Hoffman, 65, both of Greenwood

Cory Isaac Britten Moore, 27, and Cassie S. Lipe, 26, both of Fort Smith

Nikki Lee Stranghoner, 37, and Sommar Lynn Rodriguez, 28, both of Fort Smith