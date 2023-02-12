Marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
Jan. 24
Tracy Edward Green Jr., 32, and Bethany Ana Gish, 23, both of Barling
Michael Gage Rouse, 27, and Bailey Nicole Curry, 25, both of Vian, Okla.
Brian Kent Shadwick, 39, and Sarah Jean Palmer, 29, both of Shady Point, Okla.
Jan. 26
Clifton Darryl Cabaness II, 53, Barling, and Jodi Lynne Kusturin, 44, Fort Smith
Jan. 27
Adam Ryan Rogers, 44, and Shonna Nicole Babb-Smith, 49, both of Fort Smith
Dung Vu Nguyen, 65, and Hong Thanh Nguyen, 64, both of Fort Smith
Troy Manivong, 52, and Kinnarone Manivong, 51, both of Fort Smith
Danika Mechelle Heath, 42, and Leydy E. Bonilla-Pelaez, 34, both of Fort Smith
Michael Shane McDaniel, 27, and Victoria Leslie Collins, 32, both of Fort Smith
Robert Anthony Woods, 46, and Sarah Nicole Priest, 39, both of Stillwater, Okla.
Bryan S. Thompson, 48, and Claire Melissa Cogliser Caldwell, 42, both of Charleston
Arlo James Murie, 18, and Titus James Schluterman, 20, both of Fort Smith
Candice Latrice Lewis, 43, Fort Smith, and Akesha Marie Grizzard, 33, Tulsa, Okla.
Miguel Angel Tabora, 23, Mounds, Okla., and Sadie Ann Marie Slaybaugh, 23, Sapulpa, Okla.
Jace Aaron Terry, 23, Poteau, Okla., and Lauren Rachel Beames, 22, Howe, Okla.
Feb. 2
Jon David Haley, 38, and Brittany Dawn Todd, 26, both of Lavaca
Don James Mak, 27, and Anna Paulowna Seth Dawson Benefield, 20, both of Fort Smith
Cory James Spangler, 34, and Julieanna Manning Keefer, 41, both of Fort Smith
James Blackbird, 62, and Shelia Kay Cheater, 61, both of Vian, Okla.
Edward Mack Green, 41, and Magan Danielle Mote, 32, both of Wister, Okla.
Satnarayan Murthy, 49, and Hiral Hudda, 36, both of Fort Smith
Feb. 3
Kamie Nichole Stout, 28, and Brooke Elizabeth Stidham, 29, both of Warner, Okla.
Steven James Beebe, 36, and Becky Jo Ann Orsburn, 38, both of Spiro, Okla.
Nelson Henry Mose Buckland Jr., 23, Haddock, Ga., and Bailey Elizabeth Harrison, 20, Spiro, Okla.
Kalen Moreace Kilgore, 26, Lavaca, and Payton Elise LaMastus, 29, Fort Smith
Lester Lezen Heath, 51, and Anna Roshelle Douglas, 61, both of Sallisaw, Okla.
Glenn Allen Bergstrom, 57, and Jamie L Bergstrom, 53, both of Fort Smith
Ryan Thomas Ellis, 41, and Debbie Dolores McQuiston, 41, both of Barling
Erin Michelle Neal, 37, and Brianna Danielle Gregory, 27, both of Wister, Okla.
Michael Gerson Marx, 20, and Ivy Lea Green, 21, both of Fort Smith
Steven Kyle Johnson, 31, and Sara Renae Davis, 26, both of Greenwood
Johan Gerardo Rodriguez Mejia, 20, and Lizet Gabriela Bravo, 17, both of Sallisaw, Okla.
Feb. 6
Mark Wayne Reeves, 61, and Andrea R. Hoffman, 65, both of Greenwood
Cory Isaac Britten Moore, 27, and Cassie S. Lipe, 26, both of Fort Smith
Nikki Lee Stranghoner, 37, and Sommar Lynn Rodriguez, 28, both of Fort Smith