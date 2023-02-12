Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Clayton Robert Reynolds, 28, and Taylor Shea McDaniel, 24, both of White Hall, recorded Feb. 3.

Christopher Michael Lampkin, 34, and Mallory S. Lunsford, 35, both of Redfield, recorded Feb. 7.

Logan Thomas Payte, 20, and Katelynd Elizabeth Hughes, 20, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Feb. 7.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office:

Tyeshia Banks v. Marquitta Smith, granted Jan. 18.

William Jefferson v. Shelina Jefferson, granted Jan. 19.

Ashlie Patterson v. Victor Patterson, granted Jan. 19.

Erica L. Dawson v. Tony R. Dawson, granted Jan. 23.

Billy Cooley v. Natalie C. Cooley, granted Jan. 26.

Naquisha Terrell v. Thad Terrell, granted Jan. 24.

Tamina Smith v. James Nelson Jr., granted Jan. 25.