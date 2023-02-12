Missouri man sentenced to 15 for trafficking methamphetamine

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Noel, Mo., man was sentenced Friday to 15 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Trevor Dean Meeker, 31, pleaded guilty earlier to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

According to court documents, on March 18, 2022, officers with the Sulphur Springs Police Department responded to an area north of the city on Arkansas 59 to assist deputies from the McDonald County Missouri Sheriff's Office who were pursuing Meeker's vehicle. Before they arrived, Meeker crashed his car at a Dollar General store in Sulphur Springs.

When they arrived, officers found that the vehicle driven by Meeker had gone through a privacy fence owned by Dollar General and wrecked near the entrance of the store. A search of the vehicle, located a small backpack in the front passenger seat which contained a large amount of methamphetamine, along with numerous plastic baggies and various counterfeit money. They also found a black bag in the parking lot near the vehicle that contained two loaded firearms.

During a subsequent interview, Meeker admitted to having the methamphetamine and firearms and further admitted to being involved in the distribution of methamphetamine.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted the case.