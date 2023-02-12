Officials in state file statements of financial interest

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson received nearly $69,000 from outside groups for food, lodging and travel-related expenses last year, according to a recently filed financial disclosure report.

The former Republican governor, who left office in January after serving for eight years, also reported receiving gifts collectively worth $3,471.12.

The deadline for elected and other high-ranking officials throughout state government to file statements of financial interest with the secretary of state’s office was Jan. 31.

The nonprofit Arkansas Economic Development Foundation covered more than $22,000 of Hutchinson’s expenses across seven trips. The report indicates the foundation covered costs associated with trips to cities including Atlanta, Las Vegas, San Francisco, New York City and London.

Roughly $13,000 of Hutchinson’s trip-related expenses were paid by his advocacy group, America Strong and Free Inc. The nonprofit covered certain costs for trips to cities across the country, including New Orleans; Chattanooga, Tenn.; and Washington, D.C. Hutchinson took other trips with expenses covered by the organization to Nevada, Louisiana, Iowa, South Carolina and California.

Hutchinson reported a total of 11 trips last year with at least some expenses paid by America Strong and Free.

“Governor Hutchinson’s associated travel with [America] Strong and Free, Inc. enabled him to talk about Arkansas’ success story along with the benefits of limited government and the importance of defending our individual freedoms,” said Rob Burgess, communications director for America Strong and Free Inc., in a written statement Friday.

According to its website, America Strong and Free Inc. aims to promote “principles of limited government, individual responsibility and a strong America through media, online issue advocacy, public commentary, and debate.”

The American Enterprise Institute covered $18,047 in travel, lodging and meal expenses for both the former governor and his wife, Susan, for a trip to the organization’s “World Forum” in March. The institute held the gathering at Sea Island, Ga.

The American Enterprise Institute is a public policy think tank “dedicated to defending human dignity, expanding human potential and building a freer and safer world,” according to its website.

Roughly $7,000 of the travel expenses Hutchinson reported were related to three trips covered by the Republican Governors Association. The association covered costs related to a trip to the organization’s “winter meeting” in Washington, D.C., for Hutchinson and his wife. It also covered certain costs for a “May meeting” for Hutchinson only in Nashville, Tenn., and a corporate policy summit in Atlanta for Hutchinson and his wife.

Nearly $6,000 of the expenses Hutchinson reported were meal and lodging costs covered by the National Governors Association. The destinations for the trips included Boston, Ohio and Portland, Maine. Hutchinson served as the 2021-2022 chairman of the association and led an initiative through the organization to increase computer science education for students, according to the group’s website.

The Louisiana First Foundation covered $2,700.85 in expenses for Hutchinson related to the National Coalition on Human Sex Trafficking in Louisiana in March, according to his disclosure report.

Along with the travel-related expenses, Hutchinson reported receiving an honorary membership at Pinnacle Country Club valued at $2,771.12 in January. He also received tickets from the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America Gala valued at $700 in September.

Along with reporting gifts and expenses from outside groups, officials also are required to disclose any sources of income worth more than $1,000. While not required to provide exact amounts, officials must indicate if such incomes fall above the minimum amount or are more than $12,500. Officials also must report sources of income for their spouses.

In addition to his salary as governor, Hutchinson disclosed receiving more than $12,500 from the sale of a rental condo, payments from the Federal Employees Retirement System and dividend income and the sale of stock for Kalera Medical, aka Calyxo. He also reported more than $1,000 for dividends and return on investment for B2G Global Strategies Inc. and dividend income and sale of stock shares for General Electric Company.

The governor’s annual salary is $158,739.

Hutchinson, who was term-limited and could not seek reelection in November, is a former federal homeland security undersecretary, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration administrator, congressman and U.S. attorney.

Hutchinson’s successor, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, reported roughly $38,000 in travel-related expenses covered by outside groups last year.

Sanders, who took office last month, reported $14,718.94 in expenses covered by the Republican Governors Association. The expenses included food, lodging and travel for a trip to the organization’s summit in Orlando, Fla., last November.

TRG Aviation LLC gifted Sanders $7,200 in June and $6,000 in November for travel. Townes Telecommunications LLC provided Sanders with $10,083 for travel in August, according to her financial report.

When asked about the purposes and destinations for these trips, Alexa Henning, a spokeswoman for Sanders, said “the form speaks for itself” in a written statement Friday.

Sanders reported receiving two paintings, one valued at $1,150 and the other worth $3,000. Entergy Arkansas provided her with concert tickets valued at $550 and Razorback football game tickets worth $2,000. AutoZone also covered Razorback football tickets for Sanders at a value of $350.

Sanders reported income of more than $12,500 from Second Street Strategies LLC for speaking, writing and consulting work. She also received more than $12,500 for consulting work for BCS Communication LLC.

Sanders served as White House press secretary for former President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019. She is the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

OTHER OFFICERS

Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge, who was serving as the state’s attorney general in 2022, reported a total of $34,033 in travel-related expenses for last year.

The Republican Attorneys General Association covered expenses for national meetings and training totaling $18,943. The Republican State Leadership Committee paid $2,526.36 in expenses and the Conference of Western Attorneys General covered $10,974.60, also for national meetings and training. The expenses covered by all three organizations included food, lodging and travel.

Simmons Bank covered $1,589.40 in expenses for travel accommodations, according to Rutledge’s filings.

When asked about the purposes and destinations for the trips, Sandy Hall, spokeswoman for Rutledge, said in a written statement Friday that “all of the items were for official business meetings with attorneys general and lieutenant governors as well as the oral argument before the Supreme Court of the United States in the historic case of Arkansas vs Delaware.”

Rutledge was elected in November and sworn in as the state’s first female lieutenant governor last month. She served two terms as attorney general from 2015-2023.

Attorney General Tim Griffin, who was serving as lieutenant governor last year, reported $2,381.73 in travel-related expenses covered by outside groups.

The Republican Attorneys General Association covered $1,174.21 in food and travel costs to and from Washington, D.C., for Griffin in December.

The Protecting Americans Project paid $1,207.52 in travel and lodging expenses for a December meeting. Jeff Le-Master, spokesman for Griffin, said in a written statement Friday the meeting was held in Tampa, Fla.

The Protecting Americans Project “was organized to promote conservative public policy solutions to keep criminals off our streets and create safe environments for business and job creators,” according to its website.

Griffin noted in his filing that he serves as an advisory board member for the organization.

Arkansas Competes, a nonprofit issue advocacy group, covered food and beverage costs for Griffin associated with two public policy meetings. For one meeting in April, the group paid $182.27. For another in October, the nonprofit covered expenses of $288.90. These meetings were held in Little Rock to discuss Griffin’s legislative and policy priorities, LeMaster said in a written statement.

Griffin reported receiving gifts totaling $900, including tickets to a symphony Christmas concert provided by state Sen. Ben Gilmore, R-Crossett, worth $150 and an autographed biography of Margaret Thatcher valued at $500.

Griffin served two four-year terms as lieutenant governor before voters elected him attorney general in November.

Treasurer Mark Lowery, who was sworn in last month, reported the State Financial Officers Foundation covered $1,966.84 in registration and other expenses related to the organization’s winter meeting in November. The meeting took place in Washington, D.C., Lowery spokeswoman Heather McKim said in a statement Friday.

Lowery, a Republican, was elected treasurer in November. He previously served as a state representative from Maumelle.

Republican State Auditor Dennis Milligan, who was serving as treasurer last year, did not report any non-government sources of payment or gifts in his filing. Secretary of State John Thurston, Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land and former State Auditor Andrea Lea also did not list any covered expenses or gifts in their reports.

Milligan served two terms as state treasurer from 2015-2023. He was elected in November to succeed Lea, a Republican, who was term-limited.

Thurston was elected secretary of state in November of 2018 after serving eight years as commissioner of state lands. Land, a Republican, was reelected for a second term in November.

Sen. Bart Hester, a Republican who is serving as Senate president pro tempore, reported $2,018.60 in food and lodging expenses covered for a gathering organized by the Senate Presidents’ Forum. The July meeting was held in Boulder, Colo., Hester said Friday.

Last month, the Arkansas Senate reaffirmed its vote in November to elect Hester, of Cave Springs, as president pro tempore.

Rep. Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, listed a $3,759.22 expense covered by the National Conference of State Legislatures for an executive leadership development program in August. He also listed gifted tickets for University of Arkansas basketball games totaling $200.

Shepherd was elected by the House as speaker for an unprecedented third term last month.

Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, did not report any expenses or gifts in his filing. Hickey was elected by colleagues as president pro tempore of the Senate for the 93rd General Assembly.



