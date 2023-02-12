‘One hell of a journey:’ What the bond between Eagles’ Jason Kelce and Chiefs’ Travis Kelce means to ASU Coach Butch Jones





Coach Butch Jones' office inside Arkansas State University's adjoining facility serves as a shrine of sorts.

Sure, there are plenty of family photos scattered about, but the majority of the walls and shelves are filled with a combination of mementos and memorabilia from Jones' former football players -- 31 of whom have been selected in the NFL Draft over his 13 years as a head coach.

Two of Jones' recruits from Tennessee, Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith and Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett, will get their shot at Super Bowl rings tonight. Two more players who Jones touched while an analyst at Alabama -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver Devonta Smith -- figure to be centerpieces of Philadelphia's offensive gameplan.

But Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hold a special place in Jones' heart.

In all three of Jones' seasons at Cincinnati, his roster featured at least one Kelce -- both of whom served as foundational on-field players and critical off-field leaders during Jones' formative years as a head coach.

With the two poised to be the first pair of brothers to play one another in the Super Bowl, Jones can only look at the bright red Chiefs jersey hanging in his office and smile as he reads the message written in the "7" of Travis' No. 87:

It's been one hell of a journey. From giving me a second chance in life, to pushing me every day to be great! I love ya like a father! Thanks for everything! -- T. Kelce

Remarkable respect

That journey didn't exactly begin on good terms. Shortly after Jones was hired by the Bearcats in December 2009, Travis tested positive for marijuana.

Jones, in his effort to reset Cincinnati's culture, stripped Travis of his scholarship and suspended him for the 2010 season.

Jason, then entering his final season, vowed to get his younger brother back on track.

It began, as Travis explained on a December 2020 episode of the "Truss Levelz" podcast, by "put[ting] two beds in one room and shack[ing] it up" as Jason's off-campus house.

"Coach Jones was trying to make it seem like it was a punishment for Travis to move in with us, but I think it was going to happen anyways," said former Cincinnati quarterback Zach Collaros, who lived with the Kelces that year. "There was a bedroom there designed for one person and they moved two twin-sized beds in there."

Already cramped corners with a pair of 250-plus pounders got even more crowded when housemates and teammates would pile into the Kelces' room for competitive video games of NBA 2K and FIFA.

But while Travis spent the semester conducting phone surveys on the Affordable Care Act to keep money in his pocket, he had as close of a look as ever at why his older brother had earned the trust of his teammates and was an invaluable piece of Jones' first Bearcats team.

"The respect those two brothers have for each other. It's really remarkable," Jones told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette earlier this week. "Jason never gave up on Travis ... and he's always tried to be the big brother that held his little brother accountable for everything. And quite frankly, Jason set extremely high expectations and standards."

Those standards showed through both Jason's actions and output. The Eagles selected the one-time walk-on linebacker with 191st pick of the 2011 NFL Draft, kickstarting the career of a player who has since earned five All-Pro honors at center, including each of the past two seasons.

Of course, Travis couldn't have known that when he returned to the Bearcats' roster in 2011.

But Travis did know that, just as he had growing up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, he wanted to follow his brother's footsteps and reach the NFL.

The first piece of that came in switching the 6-6, 260-pounder from quarterback to tight end.

"As an athlete, Travis did phenomenal things," then-Cincinnati tight end coach Dave Johnson said. "The goal that I remember with him was trying to get him under control a little bit.

"He could just have that knack, that skill, that ability to find open areas [in the passing game]. ... But it just took some time for him to kind of understand what blocking was all about."

At the same time, Travis had to refine himself off the field, too.

If Jason is the more calculating of the pair, Travis is certainly the more flamboyant, energetic one.

Both are plenty emotional, but Jones needed Travis to begin to harness his energy and passion in all aspects of life.

To keep his spot on the Bearcats' roster in the fall of 2011, Jones told Travis he needed to earn a 3.0 grade-point average -- something Travis told Jones he'd never done at any point in his life.

Travis responded to the challenge, finishing with a 3.2.

The Bearcats also participated in a leadership program with retired U.S. military members, and after 24 hours around the Cincinnati players, the program owner debriefed Jones.

"[He said], 'Coach, you may not want to hear it, but Travis Kelce is your leader,' " Jones recalled.

Jones was stunned. He was also sure that couldn't be the case, but he listened.

"And boy, were they right."

'Tough love'

Travis piled up 722 yards and 8 touchdowns on 45 catches as a senior, earning first-team All-Big East honors in 2012 before the Chiefs selected him with the 63rd overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Jones said he always knew Travis was gifted. In his mind, if Travis had decided to play basketball, he'd have been a starter. If it was baseball, he'd have either been a first baseman hitting in the heart of the order or a starting pitcher.

Together, Travis and Jason have already proven themselves plenty capable in the media world. They launched the "New Heights" podcast earlier this fall, and as of Saturday, it ranked fifth among all shows on the Apple Podcasts charts.

But football is where both have more than successfully plied their trades.

Jason got his Super Bowl ring when the Eagles topped New England five years ago. Two seasons later, Travis and the Chiefs earned theirs against San Francisco.

That's not to mention that both brothers, even a decade into their careers, remain among the elite at their respective positions. And it's likely both will one day be enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

Jones said he can't imagine a more fitting pair of brothers to make Super Bowl history because of "the love and respect they have for each other."

As much as the now-Red Wolves head coach can take credit for helping the Kelces begin their transformation from collegians to pros, he's seen firsthand how their brotherly bond has brought the two to today's grand shared stage.

"You talk about the ability to give somebody tough love," Jones said. "Jason has had as big or more of an impact on everything that Travis has been able to do than anyone."





Coach Butch Jones







Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce poses for a portrait at NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)







Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce poses for a portrait at NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)





