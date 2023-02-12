100 years ago

Feb. 12, 1923

HEBER SPRINGS -- The Cleburne County Welfare Association has been perfected here. The general purposes of the organization are to promote harmony and good feeling among the citizens, and to combat in a lawful manner all harmful and destructive agitation. Every person who becomes a member of the organization must declare, without reservation, that he favors the operations of the Missouri and North Arkansas railroad by its present management; that he will use his best efforts to assist in the operation of the road regardless of whether it is operated by union or nonunion labor; and that he regards all persons living in the county who sympathize with and encourage idleness and crime as undesirable citizens. The members also pledge themselves to encourage trades days, county and township fairs, educational programs and any other movements that will bring harmony among the people and a better understanding and a better feeling throughout the county.

50 years ago

Feb. 12, 1973

• Adams Field will be certified today as meeting new Federal Aviation Administration safety guidelines outlined in the Airport and Airway Development Act of 1970. It will be the first airport in Arkansas to be certified. ... Adams Field ranked ninth among 62 Southwest region airports in the number of airline operations last year, handling more than 300,000 passengers.

25 years ago

Feb. 12, 1998

• North Little Rock officials plan to crack down on people who own condemned and substandard buildings and ignore the city's housing standards. An ordinance being developed would require demolition within 30 days for any building condemned by the City Council. That would end the city's practice of issuing 60-day rehabilitation permits to owners of condemned property. Assistant City Attorney Paul Suskie said the ordinance would prevent landowners from using the permit process to keep the wrecking ball at bay while doing little or nothing to bring their buildings into compliance with the city's housing code. Five years ago, Mayor Patrick Henry Hays started aggressively enforcing housing codes. Since then, the city has condemned more than 100 derelict houses a year.

10 years ago

Feb. 12, 2013

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, who is preparing to retire, extended benefits such as child care, commissary privileges and transportation to military bases to same-sex partners of service members. Other benefits provided for spouses, including health care and housing allowances, remain barred because the Defense of Marriage Act, which prohibits federal recognition of same-sex marriage, continues to apply to the Defense Department, Panetta said Monday in a memorandum to service chiefs. ... Panetta has changed other social policy in the military during his year and a half as defense secretary. Last month, he ordered an end to the ban on women serving in direct combat roles after earlier overseeing the lifting of the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy that prohibited gay service members from disclosing their sexual orientation.