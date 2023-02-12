PB officials welcome $3M hotel allocation

City officials are still ecstatic about the Pine Bluff City Council's approval last week to take approximately $3 million in sales tax money from the Urban Renewal Agency and put it toward a new Marriott Courtyard Hotel in place of the Plaza Hotel next to the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Pine Bluff Convention Center Executive Director Joe McCorvey, who assumed his position five years ago, has made it a priority to bring life to the hotel since he was hired. With a feasibility study done two years ago showing a convention center hotel would be profitable, the decision to build from the ground up was made due to the high -- and rising -- costs to remodel the current hotel.

McCorvey has noted missed opportunities in the past, including the Southwestern Athletic Conference, of which the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is a member, and the Great American Conference, which includes the University of Arkansas at Monticello, which passed on hosting basketball tournaments at the convention center in recent years due to lack of nearby lodging.

"After five years of challenges, I am happy to see that the hotel is moving forward," said McCorvey of the Marriott's flag on the planned 125-room hotel with a bistro costing approximately $24 million.

Ryan Watley, CEO of Go Forward Pine Bluff, is also seeing an initiative on the Go Forward agenda make progress, thanking Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and the city council.

"We were hemorrhaging many dollars to neighboring communities and missing out on opportunities to generate revenue in Pine Bluff," said Watley. "The physical condition of the hotel that's there and not having one, it was harming the image and reputation of the Pine Bluff Convention Center when historically it has served this community well."

Watley explained how the process happened and the urgency behind having to pass the legislation so fast due to the increase in rates on the loan.

"The Pine Bluff Public Facilities Board had successfully obtained a term sheet from a bank willing to finance the deal but there was a need for $3 million to sign to the term sheet and commence the project," said Watley. "The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal met and voted to transfer $3 million of its cash to support the hotel. The Convention Center auditorium commission agreed to pay $20,000 for the feasibility studies and surveys."

The Public Facilities Board is made up of five individuals who will be given ownership of the hotel and will carry out the lease, according to McCorvey. The board consists of William Bridgforth, Suzzette Goldmon, Kemma Rhodes, Letrece Harris and Marty Casteel, all of whom, McCorvey said, were appointed by Washington.

The Pine Bluff Civic Auditorium Complex Commission owns, operates and maintains the Convention Center and the adjacent Plaza Hotel, which has been closed for years because of its deteriorated state.

"Eventually the hotel will belong to the board, which is a subdivision of the city," said McCorvey.

Watley said the board will have the authority to borrow money against the hotel, using it as an asset to improve it.

"They will always retain ownership which is the city itself," he said.

The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency bought the Plaza Hotel, which is connected to the Convention Center, for $1.2 million back in 2019. The five-story, 200-unit, 175,000-square-foot Plaza Hotel opened in 1988 as the Wilson World Hotel but has fallen into disrepair.

The city was authorized by Arkansas statute to provide financing and tourism facilities through the creation of a public facilities board and the issuance of revenue bonds by the board.

The Public Facilities Board's authority is responsible for accomplishing, financing, contracting, acquiring, constructing, operating, maintaining, improving and equipping the facilities.

The board was authorized by the Pine Bluff City Council to issue bonds and use the proceeds to accomplish the purposes for which the board was created.

McCorvey said the proposal to create the board was at the advice of the city attorney and the P3 Group, to fall in line with the state statute.

The P3 Group is a real estate development company that erected three county buildings in one year.

Working with the P3 Group, the city received a proposal from Farmers State Bank of Alto Pass, Ill., to fund some of the cost.

"We worked tirelessly for the past two weeks when the term sheet came out on how do we meet the needs of the term sheet with the $3 million," said Watley. "We had a lot of conversations with the people of Urban Renewal to make sure the money could be appropriated and also continue the projects that are on the agenda."

Watley said they would be able to cashflow current projects in motion, many of which are still in the design phase.

"The tax is doing really well which is another reason why we have been able to do this and we are judicious in our spending," said Watley. "We are in a good place and we need to move forward."

Watley said in the past he wouldn't have been able to accomplish all they did in one day, but thanks to the many agencies involved and the public facilities board working together, they made it happen.

With a victory under his belt, McCorvey said they still have some hurdles to jump, but he said he believes it will be smooth going from here on out. A recent market study will be required by the bank -- something McCorvey said is being done for approximately $10,000.

"The footprint of the hotel will be bigger than the current plaza hotel. We are having a surveyor do that work," he said. "We need an additional 40 feet of land that the city owns to convey into this process. Once we get those figures then we'll have to go before the city council to get that property conveyed over to the public facilities board who will ultimately own the property and the hotel."

Watley said they are entering the due diligence period of issuing bonds, closing transaction appraisals and completing construction documents while a USDA application is being submitted.

Grandon Gray, senior vice president of the P3 Group, said about 20% of the loan amount would come from the bank, with the other 80% of the necessary financing coming from the USDA's Business and Industry Guarantee program.

Gray said he was optimistic because Farmers State Bank is one of the leading banks in the country in making loans for convention center hotels, and officials at the bank believe the hotel will qualify for the federal loan.

Marriott will utilize Beechwood Pinnacle Hotels, a management and development company from Little Rock, for architecture and contractor work. The deal calls for Marriott to manage the new hotel for 30 years. Money from the Go Forward Pine Bluff tax went toward Marriott's licensing fees.

McCorvey said he will work closely with the Marriott to offer package deals with the convention center hosting events. "The good thing about the Marriot brand is they automatically get a lot of customers due to their loyalty program," he said. "Beechwood Pinnacle has 21 properties and also has a following of customers."

McCorvey said partnerships will include recruiting corporate businesses; reunions; and social, military, educational and religious groups with a full-time sales staff at the hotel and convention center

"It gives it new life, as far as the Convention Center," said McCorvey. "It will attract new businesses because most of the associations we tried to attract to Pine Bluff would not come because of the current condition of the hotel. It would help out tremendously and bring new jobs to the area, and of course, the taxes from the rooms would go to the A&P [city Advertising and Planning] Commission."

McCorvey doesn't expect to see any profits made from the hotel in the first few years. However, what is made will go toward expenses. He also said Marriott's formula is to maintain money in different categories such as upgrades, staff operations and marketing, to name a few.

"They have categories where that money must go," said McCorvey. "As the building is paid off, any profits can also be used for upgrades and updates to the convention center. There will be a process the Public Facilities Board will manage."

A time frame of five months has been given to secure finances and complete construction documents, with cranes in the air to begin construction by the third quarter of 2023, officials said.

Left over materials are scattered inside the Plaza Hotel. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

