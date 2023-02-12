The nation in brief: Pennsylvania senator leaves hospital

Pennsylvania senator leaves hospital

WASHINGTON -- Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., left a hospital in Washington after a two-day stay, his office said Friday, following a spell of lightheadedness that prompted the visit as he recovers from a stroke he suffered last year on the campaign trail.

Fetterman's office said he was discharged from George Washington University Hospital after tests found no evidence of a new stroke or a seizure.

"In addition to the CT, CTA, and MRI tests ruling out a stroke, his EEG test results came back normal, with no evidence of seizures. John is looking forward to spending some time with his family and returning to the Senate on Monday," communications director Joe Calvello said.

Fetterman checked himself in on Wednesday after feeling lightheaded during a Senate Democratic retreat.

He continues to suffer the aftereffects of the stroke, in particular auditory processing disorder, which can render someone unable to speak fluidly and quickly process spoken conversation into meaning.

Fetterman, 53, won his Senate seat in November after a hard-fought contest against GOP nominee Mehmet Oz.

Trump: Will give DNA in rape lawsuit

NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump is willing to provide a DNA sample to be compared against stains on the dress of a woman who accused him of rape, though only under certain conditions, his lawyer said.

Attorney Joseph Tacopina told a Manhattan federal court judge in a letter Friday that Trump will turn over the sample as long as lawyers for his accuser, columnist E. Jean Carroll, provide missing pages from a DNA report on the dress first.

Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, called that offer a disingenuous effort to delay an April trial and prejudice potential jurors.

She submitted a letter to the judge saying the sudden offer of DNA after Trump refused to provide it for three years was a "legally frivolous delay tactic."

"The time has come for him to face a jury," Kaplan wrote, noting that the period when new facts could be unearthed for trial expired in October.

According to a court filing Thursday, Trump and Carroll are both listed as their lawyers' first possible witnesses at a trial scheduled to start April 24.

Carroll has sued Trump for defamation and rape, saying he turned a friendly encounter at a luxury Manhattan department store in late 1995 or early '96 into a rape.

She did not speak publicly about it until releasing a book in 2019: "What Do We Need Men For?"

Trump has insisted the meeting never happened, including during an October deposition, and his lawyer said the same in his latest court filing.

Suit seeks warrant service in Till case

JACKSON, Miss. -- A relative of Emmett Till is suing to try to make a Mississippi sheriff serve a 1955 arrest warrant on a white woman in the kidnapping that led to the Black teenager's lynching.

The torture and killing of Till in the Mississippi Delta became a catalyst for the civil-rights movement after his mother insisted on an open-casket funeral in Chicago and Jet magazine published photos of his mutilated body.

In June, a team doing research at the courthouse in Leflore County found an unserved arrest warrant for Carolyn Bryant, listed on that document as "Mrs. Roy Bryant."

Till's cousin Patricia Sterling of Jackson filed a federal lawsuit last week against the current Leflore County sheriff, Ricky Banks. It seeks to compel Banks to serve the warrant on Carolyn Bryant, who has since remarried and is named Carolyn Bryant Donham.

"We are using the available means at our disposal to try to achieve justice on behalf of the Till family," Sterling's attorney, Trent Walker, said Friday.

Blacklistings follow spy-balloon furor

BEIJING -- The United States has blacklisted six Chinese entities it said are linked to Beijing's aerospace programs as part of its retaliation over a Chinese spy balloon that traversed U.S. airspace.

The economic restrictions announced Friday followed the Biden administration's pledge to consider broader efforts to address Chinese surveillance activities and will make it more difficult for the five companies and a research institute to obtain American technology exports.

The move is likely to further escalate the diplomatic row between the U.S. and China sparked by the balloon, which was shot down last weekend off the Carolina coast. The U.S. said the balloon was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals, but Beijing insists it was a weather craft that had blown off course.

The incident prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to abruptly cancel a trip to Beijing aimed at easing tensions.

The U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security said the six entities were being targeted for "their support to China's military modernization efforts, specifically the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) aerospace programs including airships and balloons."

"The PLA is utilizing High Altitude Balloons (HAB) for intelligence and reconnaissance activities," it said.



