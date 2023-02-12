Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pine Bluff boys stay perfect in conference

by Staff report | Today at 3:19 a.m.
Braylen Hall of the Pine Bluff Zebras is shown in action this Dec. 28, 2022 file photo. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)


Braylen Hall ran the point and led Pine Bluff High School in scoring Friday, as the Zebras remained unbeaten in the 5A-South Conference with a 65-39 win over Benton at McFadden Gymnasium.

With 3 games left, Pine Bluff (19-6, 13-0 in 5A-South) is 2 games ahead of Hot Springs High (16-7, 10-2), which defeated El Dorado 62-46 on Friday. The Zebras have an open date Tuesday but will host Hot Springs Lakeside on Thursday, visit Texarkana at 6 p.m. next Friday and host Hot Springs High for senior night Feb. 21.

Hall also had four rebounds in the win. Austyn Dendy had 15 points and 9 rebounds, and Jordon Harris totaled 7 points, 12 rebounds and 5 blocked shots.

Benton dropped to 12-11 and 4-7 in the 5A-South.

White Hall 79, Texarkana 26

In White Hall, Jai'Chaunn Hayes nearly achieved a points-assists double-double in helping the Bulldogs (16-12, 7-6) secure a winning record for the regular season with 3 games left.

Hayes scored 25 points, dished out 9 assists, made 4 steals and pulled down 4 rebounds. Randy Emerson added 5 3-point baskets and scored 17 points in the victory.

Texarkana (3-14, 0-12 in 5A-South) remains winless in the conference.

White Hall faces a must-win game Tuesday at Sheridan (16-8, 7-5), which needed overtime to beat Hot Springs Lakeside 62-59. White Hall trails Sheridan by a half-game for the fourth and final state playoff seed.

*

In girls games Friday, it was: Benton 54, Pine Bluff 21; and Texarkana 43, White Hall 30.


Print Headline: Pine Bluff boys stay perfect in conference

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT