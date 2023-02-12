Pine Bluff boys stay perfect in conference





Braylen Hall ran the point and led Pine Bluff High School in scoring Friday, as the Zebras remained unbeaten in the 5A-South Conference with a 65-39 win over Benton at McFadden Gymnasium.

With 3 games left, Pine Bluff (19-6, 13-0 in 5A-South) is 2 games ahead of Hot Springs High (16-7, 10-2), which defeated El Dorado 62-46 on Friday. The Zebras have an open date Tuesday but will host Hot Springs Lakeside on Thursday, visit Texarkana at 6 p.m. next Friday and host Hot Springs High for senior night Feb. 21.

Hall also had four rebounds in the win. Austyn Dendy had 15 points and 9 rebounds, and Jordon Harris totaled 7 points, 12 rebounds and 5 blocked shots.

Benton dropped to 12-11 and 4-7 in the 5A-South.

White Hall 79, Texarkana 26

In White Hall, Jai'Chaunn Hayes nearly achieved a points-assists double-double in helping the Bulldogs (16-12, 7-6) secure a winning record for the regular season with 3 games left.

Hayes scored 25 points, dished out 9 assists, made 4 steals and pulled down 4 rebounds. Randy Emerson added 5 3-point baskets and scored 17 points in the victory.

Texarkana (3-14, 0-12 in 5A-South) remains winless in the conference.

White Hall faces a must-win game Tuesday at Sheridan (16-8, 7-5), which needed overtime to beat Hot Springs Lakeside 62-59. White Hall trails Sheridan by a half-game for the fourth and final state playoff seed.

*

In girls games Friday, it was: Benton 54, Pine Bluff 21; and Texarkana 43, White Hall 30.



