Player of the Week

BOYS

Sam Reynolds, Senior, Wonderview

• The senior continued to dissect defenses this week and managed to break a record in the process. Reynolds averaged 34.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 3 steals in two victories for Class 1A's No. 2-ranked team. His 26-point effort Friday night against Quitman allowed him to snap Wonderview's career scoring record that was held by Caleb Squires. The 6-5 guard now has 2,612 points, and he's nowhere near done.