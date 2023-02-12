Praise for Sarah

I'm worried about you if you weren't as proud as I was to be an Arkansan after listening to Gov. Sarah Sanders deliver her rebuttal to President Joe Biden's predictable State of the Union Address last week.

Not only was the governor on target with every point and anecdote so eloquently shared, she also clearly delineated between truth and falsehoods and "normal" and "crazy" for Americans who prefer freedom to government control over their lives. She accused Biden of surrendering his presidency to the "woke" mob.

Justifiable praise for her national presentation flowed from across the country.

I was particularly impressed by the way she launched straight to the point and only got stronger as the evening progressed.

"Being a mom to three young children taught me not to believe every story I hear," she said. "So forgive me for not believing much of anything I heard tonight from President Biden. From out-of-control inflation and violent crime to the dangerous border crisis and threat from China, Biden and the Democrats have failed you.

"They know it. And you know it. It's time for a change. Tonight, let us reaffirm our commitment to a timeless American idea: that government exists not to rule the people, but to serve the people. "

I can't recall hearing a better and more moving rebuttal to a State of the Union address.

Truth be known, I began tuning Biden out from the very beginning of his offering when he yet again stumbled his way through, this time referring to the Senate majority leader from his own political party as the "Senate minority leader."

Great Scott! How many times did he rehearse that speech? Was he not glued to the teleprompter? Has he not met Chuck Schumer once or twice? Did he not know Schumer's role in the U.S. Senate, which hasn't changed since the election?

Such predictable cognitive lapses by President Biden are truly sad to watch and have become never-ending.

I tuned back in just as part of the room was screaming "liar!" at Biden.

So please don't waste your valuable time and effort trying to convince me that this woman, mother and the country's youngest governor didn't clearly outshine America's oldest president and isn't a bona fide leader.

It was equally predictable that those most impressed, at least publicly, with Sanders' presentation were members of her own party (although I don't know how any adult watching could have honestly believed she didn't do a great job).

Here's what several Republican leaders and her fellow governors had to say:

Former Speaker Newt Gingrich: "A star is born could be the title of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' absolutely remarkable speech responding to and drawing a sharp contrast with President Biden's fantasy wish list state of the union. It was Reaganesque."

Vice President Mike Pence: "Congratulations ... on an incredible GOP response to the #SOTU tonight! You took the case for conservatism straight to the American people and it was truly inspiring!"

Gov. Mike Huckabee (her father): "[Sarah] did great in my objective opinion!"

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem: "Republican states like South Dakota are leading where President Biden is failing. Tonight, [Sarah] did a great job outlining the contrast between state action and Washington [dysfunction]."

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin: "Great response ... A new generation of Republican leaders across America are bringing solutions to kitchen table problems. Our Republican governors are leading the way!"

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds: "Republican governors are leading with common sense, freedom, and opportunity at the front of our agenda! [Sarah] just proved it."

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey: "[Sarah] shared a response to the State of the Union tonight that truly speaks to families across the country. We have simply got to be a nation that supports strong families, a solid education for our children, safe communities and economic opportunities abound."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell: "America's youngest governor ... is right: Two years of total Democrat control in Washington made America weaker. But Republicans at every level of government are fighting for families and holding President Biden and his party accountable."

Sen. Tim Scott, South Carolina: "Amen, [Sarah]! Let's keep up the pressure. [Joe Biden] can tell us what he wants, but the American people can see the reality and they're ready for change."

Sen. Chuck Grassley, Iowa: "Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders showcases gr8 hope for the future of America & a gr8 need to change course on issues hurting our communities & families. Let's work together to get our economy back on track + fight crime + secure our border. etc."

Sen. Steve Daines, Montana: "[Joe Biden] was talking at Democrats and yelling about Republicans. [Sarah] was speaking to Americans tonight."

Sen. Joni Ernst, Iowa: "Our nation's youngest governor, and Arkansas' first female governor ... laid out a strong vision of freedom and opportunity. What an inspiration!"

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University.