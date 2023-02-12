PREP BASKETBALL: Thaden School, Bergman girls take conference championships

GIRLS

FS NORTHSIDE 58, FAYETTEVILLE 48

The Lady Bears (20-4, 10-2) moved back into sole possession of first place in the 6A-West with the victory over the Lady Purple Dogs (12-13, 5-7) coupled with Springdale Har-Ber's road victory at Bentonville.

Northside built a 21-6 lead midway in the second quarter only to see Fayetteville get to within 23-20 early in the third quarter. The Lady Bears, though used a 10-2 run, six from Cherish Blackmon, to retake control of the game again at 33-22 and would hold off the Bulldogs from there.

Erianna Gooden paced Northside with a game-high 22 points while Karys Washington and Cherish Blackmon each poured in 16. Maiesha Washington scored 11 to lead Fayetteville while Wynter Beck and Mariyah Moss each added 10.

Springdale 49, Bentonville West 43

Charleen Hudson scored half of her 16 points in the fourth quarter and lifted Springdale to a 6A-West Conference victory over West in Bulldog Gymnasium.

The win, puts Springdale (14-11, 5-7) in a three-way tie with Fayetteville (10-15, 5-7) and idle Rogers (12-13, 5-7) for fifth place in the conference standings with four games remaining.

Hudson's bucket early in the fourth quarter gave the Lady Bulldogs a 39-31 lead, but West (9-17, 2-11) went on an 11-2 run and took a 42-41 lead on Maysa Willis' bucket with 3:34 remaining. Springdale, however, jumped back in front on Tenlye Hambelton's bucket 13 seconds later, then Hudson scored the next three buckets for a 49-42 cushion.

Aubriana Wilson added 14 points for Springdale, which returns to action Tuesday at Bentonville. Savannah Rangel led West with 17 points while Willis added 13.

Siloam Springs 52, Greenbrier 26

Siloam Springs scored the first 21 points of Friday's battle of Lady Panthers and rolled to a 5A-West win against Greenbrier inside Panther Activity Center.

Siloam Springs led 21-0 after the first quarter and 34-5 at halftime before taking a 43-31 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Mimo Jacklik led Siloam Springs (16-8, 9-1) with 16 points, while Emily Keehn had 15. Abbey Bangs and Annabeth McKenzie each had six points to lead Greenbrier (4-20, 0-10).

Bergman 68, Flippin 32

Bergman captured the outright 3A-1 Conference regular-season title and clinched the tournament's top seed as the Lady Panthers avenged their only league loss in convincing fashion at Flippin.

Bergman (29-4, 11-1) hit 12 of 21 from 3-point range, including seven from Kiersten Lowry, while Flippin (21-9, 9-3) was 6 of 24 from beyond the arc.

The Lady Panthers pulled away in the second quarter with an 11-3 run and turned a six-point lead into a 31-17 halftime cushion. Bergman then outscored Flippin 18-8 in the third quarter to continue its runaway win.

Lowry finished with 21 points, followed by Maddi Holt with 18 and Ruby Trammell with 11.

Thaden School 40, Mulberry 31

Natalya Davis had 14 points as Thaden School captured its first basketball conference championship in school history with a 1A-1 West Conference victory at Mulberry.

The Lady Barnstormers (18-4, 12-0) held a slim 16-14 halftime lead but was able to stretch it out to a 28-20 margin to close out the third quarter.

Ella Wise added 10 for Thaden School, which also qualified for the Class 1A Region 1 tournament. Brooklyn Jobe finished with eight for Mulberry (18-13, 10-2)

FARMINGTON 72, GRAVETTE 33

Farmington defeated Gravette to improve to 28-1 overall and 14-0 in 4A-1 Conference play.

Nine players contributed at least two points for the league champions, who league 26-13 after one quarter and 46-18 at halftime. Marin Adams led the way with 20 points while Reese Shirey followed with 17.

Dalacie Wishon finished with a team-high nine points for Gravette.

Gentry 59, Huntsville 29

Gentry went on a 21-5 run in the second quarter to pull away from Huntsville and give coach Toby Tevebaugh his 550th career victory during 4A-1 Conference action at Huntsville.

The Lady Pioneers (21-8, 11-3) used their outburst to turn a four-point lead into a 37-17 halftime cushion, then continued to pull away by outscoring the Lady Eagles (5-17, 4-10) 18-7 in the fourth quarter.

Alyssa McCarty had 22 points for Gentry, followed by Brynn Cordeiro with 12. Alissa Pillow and Makenna Kirk each had eight points for Huntsville.

Valley Springs 54, Green Forest 23

Macy Willis scored half of her 16 points during an 18-5 second-quarter run and sparked Valley Springs to a 3A-1 Conference victory at Green Forest.

The outburst allowed the visiting Lady Tigers (26-10, 10-2) to stretch an early two-point lead to a 31-16 halftime cushion, then they added to that by outscoring Green Forest 14-2 in the third quarter.

Camie Moore added 10 for Valley Springs, which will be the second seed for the 3A-1 Conference tournament at West Fork. Gina Gonzales led Green Forest with five.

Berryville 47, Shiloh Christian 36

Berryville outscored Shiloh Christian 18-5 in the fourth quarter and rallied for a 4A-1 Conference victory in Bobcat Arena.

Shiloh (6-18, 2-12) led 22-19 at halftime, but Berryville (5-16, 3-11) pulled within 31-29 after three quarters before its big fourth-quarter comeback.

Hannah Youngblood had 18 points to lead a trio of Lady Bobcats in double figures, followed Kynadee Hooper with 11 and Taelor Tomlinson with 10. Sydney Wyand had 12 for the Lady Saints.

Greenwood 75, Harrison 35

Mady Cartwright had 17 points in the first quarter alone and propelled Greenwood to a 5A-West Conference victory over Harrison in Goblin Arena.

Cartwright helped the Lady Bulldogs (23-2, 10-0) jumped out to an early 28-7 lead. Greenwood then led 43-17 at halftime and 69-28 after three quarters.

Cartwright finished with 24 points, followed by Anna Trusty with 18 and Brooklyn Woolsey with 13. Clare Barger had 13 points and was the only player in double figures for Harrison (8-15, 2-8).

CHARLESTON 52, HACKETT 41

The Lady Tigers never trailed in their 3A-4 conference game on Friday night.

Charleston (9-12, 5-8) hit eight 3-pointers, including four in the second quarter.

The Lady Tigers were led by Maddie Flynn, who scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds. She hit two 3-pointers and converted 5-of-6 free throws in the final 90 seconds.

Livi McClain added 12 points, and Claire Smart scored 12 points off the bench all on 3-pointers.

Mackenzie Mendenhall had 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for Hackett (11-11, 6-8). Teonna Best added 14 points.

Charleston led 14-5 after a quarter, 28-13 at the half and 39-26 after three quarters.

Kingston 49, West Fork 42

Kingston built a 30-17 halftime lead, then held off West Fork to claim a nonconference victory in the Tiger Dome.

Lila Hartness had 14 points to lead a trio in double figures for the Lady Yellowjackets (23-9), whose lead was trimmed to 36-28 after three quarters.

Jaidyn Head added 12 points and Paige Randall 10 for Kingston. Abigail Rochelle led West Fork with 24 points.

Alpena 46, Calico Rock 35

Alpena jumped out to an early 15-2 lead and went on to post a nonconference victory over host Calico Rock.

The Lady Leopards led 23-9 at halftime before their lead was cut to a 33-27 margin to close out the third quarter..

Laini Block had 16 points to lead Alpena, which is the No. 3 seed for the 1A-1 East Conference tournament and will play Tuesday at Mount Judea.

Booneville 54, Danville 19

A long, rainy afternoon drive to Cove County didn't end well for the Booneville Ladycats.

Just Landrey Richardson scored 18 points to help Cossatot River upset the Ladycats, 45-33, in the 3A-5 finale - snapping Booneville's school-record 30-game conference winning streak.

Leigh Swint and Alexis Franklin led Booneville (17-5, 13-1) with 11 and 10 points.

The Lady Eagles, who led 24-17 at the half, and 38-27 after three, got 10 points apiece from Chelsea Caterby and Hannah McClain.

Cossatot River improved with 20-8 and 13-1, respectively, clinching the No. 1 seed. The Lady Eagles have won 16 of 18 games.

Russellville 56, Alma 38

Russellville's Taleigha Ealy had her way inside and out Friday against Alma.

The senior post scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to pace the Lady Cyclones to a 56-38 victory in 5A-West play. Russellville erased an early 10-6 deficit with a 20-2 scoring run.

Jordan Gramlich led Alma (6-17, 2-8) with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Presli Taylor and Jaden Gramlich finished with nine and seven points, respectively.

Dru Robinson, Brenna Burke and Zariah Campbell combined for 25 points, with Robinson leading the way with nine.

Russellville (20-7, 7-3) was 19-of-27 at the free throw line.

Paris 45, Cedarville 43

It's been a big week for Paris senior Jayden Wells.

Two days after signing a national letter of intent to play softball at Arkansas, the senior guard hit a game-winning basket Friday to carry the Lady Eagles to a 45-43 win over Cedarville in the 3A-4 finale.

Paris (16-11, 10-4) wrapped up the No. 3 seed heading into next week's district tournament.

Wells led all scorers with 19 points. Braily Forst added 15.

McKenzie Marion and Rylee Partain paced Cedarville (10-18, 4-10) with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Rose LaLonde added 10.

Perryville 45,

Lamar 33

It's been an emotional few weeks for the Lamar Lady Warriors.

Perryville jumped out to a 14-point halftime lead on the way to a win over the Lady Warriors in 3A-5 play, Lamar's first conference loss of the season.

Kori Sanders led Lamar (21-3, 13-1) with eight points.

Morgan Cochran and Karley Williams added seven points each. Bailee Cowell and Shae Taylor finished with six each.

Mansfield 59, Western Yell COUNTY 35

Mansfield's Kynslee Ward and Seven Sanderson scored 16 points each to lead the Mansfield Lady Tigers to a win over Western Yell County Friday in the season finale.

The Lady Tigers (23-3, 11-1) earned a share of the 2A-4 crown with Hector.

Mansfield coach Ethan Bowman's team is 48-11 over the last two seasons.

Boys

Springdale Har-Ber 57, Bentonville 51

The Wildcats came up with big defensive stops down the stretch to claim a 6A-West road win Friday night.

Har-Ber (18-6, 10-3) took over sole possession of second place in the 6A-West with the win, coupled with Springdale's loss to Bentonville West. Har-Ber now has a one-game lead over both Bentonville and Springdale for the No. 2 seed in the upcoming 6A state tournament.

The Wildcats sealed the win at the free-throw line with sophomore Jaxon Conley hitting 4 of 5 free throws in the closing seconds to finish with 16 points. Hayden Wood scored 14 and Kase Chambless 11 for Har-Ber, which outscored Bentonville 18-10 in the fourth quarter.

Jaylen Lee scored a game-high 22 points for the Tigers (18-6, 8-4).

ROGERS HERITAGE 61, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 52

Rogers Heritage finished with a flurry to earn a home-court victory over Southside on Senior Night.

Ben Emanuel poured in 29 points for Heritage (6-19, 2-10), which dominated the fourth quarter by outscoring the Mavs 28-13. James Isbell added 14 points for the War Eagles while Yazed Taforo scored 27 points to lead Southside (5-19, 1-11).

Southside built a 39-33 lead after three quarters on the scoring strength of Taforo, who made three 3-pointers in the third quarter. But Heritage took over with an 18-0 run powered by Manuel, who opened the fourth quarter by scoring eight straight points.

Bergman 79, Flippin 52

Walker Patton had 33 points to lead four Bergman players in double figures, and the Panthers completed an unblemished run through 3A-1 Conference play with a sounding victory at Flippin.

Bergman (32-4, 12-0) jumped out to an early 22-8 lead, and it grew to a 41-18 margin at halftime. The Panthers then enjoyed a 60-39 cushion after three quarters.

Dylan Friend added 20 points for Bergman, which won't play again until Friday during the conference tournament at West Fork, while Sawyer Schubert and Kaden Ponder chipped in 11 apiece.

FARMINGTON 94, GRAVETTE 41

Farmington overwhelmed Gravette to win the 4A-1 Conference championship with a 14-0 record for the second consecutive season.

The league champions received 27 points from Layne Taylor, who added 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Caleb Berry had 12 points for the Cardinals, who improved to 30-0 overall on the season.

Sam Kirkman had 9 points while Jaxon Berry, Josh Blakely, and Maddox Teeter each contributed 8. Cameron Crisman led the defensive charge for the Cardinals.

Lead Hill 54, Cotter 45

Jayce Williams had 16 points as Lead Hill closed out its regular season with a nonconference victory at home over Cotter.

The Tigers built 28-20 halftime lead, but it was trimmed to a 38-32 margin after three quarters before they claimed the win.

Kaden Baker added 15 points and 8 rebounds for Lead Hill, followed by Quintin Sewell with 10.

Berryville 66, Shiloh Christian 47

Jake Wilson had 35 points to lead Berryville to a 4A-1 Conference victory at home over Shiloh Christian.

The Bobcats (21-8, 9-5) scored 20 points in each of the first two quarters for a 40-24 halftime lead, then outscored the Saints (4-23, 3-11) 18-7 in the third quarter for a 58-31 cushion.

Wilson was the only Berryville player in double figures, as was Connor Riggins for Shiloh with 12 points.

ELKINS 56, LINCOLN 55

John Townsend made a game-winning layup off an inbound play with 3 seconds left to lift Elkins past Lincoln in 3A-1 Conference action.

Townsend finished with 16 points for Elkins (16-12, 7-5), which trailed by eight points with 3 minutes left. Trace Keller added 13 points and Steven Holland 12 for the Elks. Bryson Karber scored 19 points to lead Lincoln (10-17, 0-12).

Valley Springs 77, Green Forest 65

Valley Springs had four players finish in double figures and the Tigers clinched the important No. 2 seed for the 3A-1 Conference tournament with a victory over host Green Forest.

Valley Springs (22-16, 8-4) finished tied for second with West Fork, but a head-to-head tiebreaker advantage allows Valley Springs to get the higher seed and be guaranteed a spot in the Class 3A Region 1 tournament.

The visiting Tigers had a slim 34-32 halftime lead, but outscored Green Forest 20-10 in the third quarter and extended their lead to a 54-41 margin.

Dason Hensley had 22 points for Valley Springs, followed by Levi Carey with 19, Kaden Horn with 18 and Maddax Johnson with 10. Jay Pope led Green Forest (9-17, 3-9) with 21 while Anthony Gonzalez added 15 and Ali Cabrera chipped in 12.

The New School 73, St. Paul 23

The New School bolted to a 30-5 lead in the first quarter and rolled to a 1A-1 West Conference victory over St. Paul.

Jackson Harris had 21 points to lead the Cougars (32-3, 12-2), who led 51-11 at halftime and 64-19 after three quarters.

Evan Goldman added 14 points for The New School, which will be the No. 2 seed for the 1A-1 West Conference tournament at County Line and has qualified for the Class 1A Region 1 tournament at Lincoln.

Valley Christian 41, Fayetteville Christian 34

Fayetteville Christian went scoreless for the entire fourth quarter and fell during the Heartland Christian Athletic Association regional championship game Saturday at Fort Smith.

The Eagles (15-9) trailed 21-17 at halftime but outscored the Russellville-based school 17-10 in the third quarter to take a 34-31 lead before their offense suddenly went cold.

Joseph Gonzales had 15 points and was the only player in double figures for Fayetteville Christian, which returns to action Monday night in Fort Smith during the opening round of the HCAA state tournament.

Mulberry 59, Thaden School 28

Thaden School had a three-game winning streak snapped as Mulberry defeated the Barnstormers in 1A-1 West Conference play.

Jack Zellner Phelps led Thaden with 13 points.

Ozark Catholic 53, Oark 23

Ozark Catholic notched its 30th win by closing out the regular season with a 1A-1 West Conference victory over Oark.

Will Buron had 17 points to lead a trio of players in double figures for the Griffins (30-6, 12-4), who jumped out to a 21-9 first-quarter lead and extended it to a 32-12 halftime margin.

Jackson Holmes added 13 points and Ashton Efird 12 for Ozark Catholic, which will be the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament.

West Fork 72, Kingston 61

Kole Pennington and Cade Erickson combined for 49 points as West Fork closed out the regular season with a nonconference victory over Kingston in the Tiger Dome.

Pennington, a senior, had 26 points to lead West Fork (18-8, 8-4), which slowly stretched out a 21-20 first-quarter lead to 37-34 at halftime and 51-43 after three quarters..

Erickson added 23 points and Camden Callahan had 10 points for West Fork, which hosts the 3A-1 Conference tournament and takes the No. 3 seed. Canton Clark had 31 points for Kingston (19-13), which is the No. 2 seed for the 1A-1 West Conference Tournament, while Caiden Fancher added 13.

Calico Rock 64, Alpena 42

Calico Rock's early 20-9 lead was too much for Alpena to overcome as the Leopards fell in nonconference play at Calico Rock.

The Leopards pulled within 34-24 at halftime and trailed 52-42 after three quarters, but they were held scoreless over the final 8 minutes.

Cody Block led Alpena with 17 points.

Russellville 59, Alma 50

Senior Jayden Berry scored 15 points to help lead Russellville to a win over Alma in 5A-West play Friday.

A second-half scoring run proved to be Alma's undoing. Down 28-17 at the half, the Airedales closed to within five (31-26) and had a chance to pull even closer.

But Berry and Cyclones (18-7, 6-4) responded with a 12-1 scoring run. Alma eventually trailed 55-41.

Sophomore Israel Towns-Robinson and senior Matthew Schlegel finished with 15 and 13 points, respectively, for the Airedales (5-19, 2-8).

The Cyclones got 11 points from Albert Boyce. Russellville was 13-of-25 from the foul line.

Pottsville 66, Clarksville 48

Pottsville rolled past Clarksville Friday in 4A-4 play.

Braxton Payne and Kaden Martinez had 10 and nine points, respectively, for the Panthers (4-20, 2-14).

The Panthers' Jeremiah Estep had eight points, and Grayson Freeman and Luke Siebenmorgen added six points each. Kole Lindsey and Gage Reed added three and two points, respectively.

Booneville 67, Cossatot River 59

Ooneville's Jace Washburn and Raiden Ferguson combined for 39 points to pace Booneville to a road win over Cossatot River in the 3A-4 season finale Friday.

Colter Fisher and Noah Harrel added eight points each as the Bearcats finished the regular season 13-8 and 9-5 in league play. The Bearcats will be the No. 3 seed at next week's District 3A-4 Tournament.

Hunter Burke and Landon Phillips led the Eagles (12-13, 6-7) with 15 and 14 points, respectively.