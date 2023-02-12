BOYS
OVERALL TOP 10
RK. TEAMCONFERENCERECORD
1. Blytheville4A-327-1
COMMENT Postseason play is next after Chickasaws rolled to a fifth straight league title.
2. Jonesboro6A-Central23-3
COMMENT Golden Hurricane finally cracked the North Little Rock code Friday night.
3. Bentonville West6A-West23-2
COMMENT The West is on the verge of being won by this skilled pack of Wolverines.
4. Little Rock Central6A-Central21-5
COMMENT A home victory over Cabot was just what the doctor ordered for LR Central.
5. Marion5A-East21-6
COMMENT Injury to Cheers hurts, but Clark has immense talent in bunches on this roster.
6. Pine Bluff5A-South19-6
COMMENT It won't be long before Power 5 basketball teams also come after Crutchfield.
7. Springdale Har-Ber6A-West18-6
COMMENT 'Cats took one on the chin vs. Fayetteville but more than made up for it later.
8. Farmington 4A-129-0
COMMENT Cards want more after putting together another perfect conference season.
9. Fayetteville6A-West17-8
COMMENT Now these are the Bulldogs that many expected to see from the very start.
10. Bentonville6A-West19-6
COMMENT There's no shame in losing close games to the No. 3- and No. 7-ranked teams.
CLASS 6A
1. Jonesboro23-3
2. Bentonville West23-2
3. Little Rock Central21-5
4. Springdale Har-Ber18-6
5. Fayetteville17-8
6. Bentonville19-6
CLASS 5A
1. Marion21-6
2. Pine Bluff19-6
3. Hot Springs16-7
4. Nettleton19-6
5. Lake Hamilton21-4
6. Maumelle17-10
CLASS 4A
1. Blytheville27-1
2. Farmington29-0
3. Magnolia19-1
4. Little Rock Christian19-7
5. Watson Chapel22-7
6. Brookland22-5
CLASS 3A
1. Bergman31-4
2. Dumas22-7
3. Episcopal Collegiate22-5
4. Manila23-4
5. Central Ark. Christian21-6
6. Rose Bud18-6
CLASS 2A
1. Lavaca26-4
2. Marianna20-5
3. Fordyce22-1
4. Sloan-Hendrix28-3
5. Rector21-4
6. Marshall21-6
CLASS 1A
1. County Line36-0
2. Wonderview24-5
3. Marked Tree21-3
4. The New School32-3
5. Bradley25-3
6. Shirley27-5
GIRLS
OVERALL TOP 10
RK. TEAMCONFERENCERECORD
1. Conway6A-Central22-5
COMMENT The hurdle that's plagued Conway comes to Buzz Bolding Arena on Tuesday.
2. North Little Rock6A-Central22-4
COMMENT Pittsburg State is getting the deal of all deals with Brown and Edwards.
3. Greenwood5A-West23-2
COMMENT Cartwright is having about as good of a season as any player in Class 5A.
4. Nashville4A-722-3
COMMENT The Scrapperettes have given up 38 points or less in all their 4A-7 games.
5. West Memphis5A-East22-3
COMMENT Tucker is putting players on skates, but that's the norm for West Memphis.
6. Farmington4A-128-1
COMMENT Operation Redemption is alive and well for Johnson and the Lady Cardinals.
7. Springdale Har-Ber6A-West16-8
COMMENT Lady Wildcats stubbed their toe but did beat both Northside and Bentonville.
8. Fort Smith Northside6A-West21-4
COMMENT Gooden was key in Lady Bears' win over an improved Fayetteville team.
9. Morrilton4A-324-3
COMMENT It may not be the best of ideas to sleep on any of these Lady Devils Dogs.
10. Little Rock Central6A-Central15-9
COMMENT Central is picking up some steam as Marshall picks up point No. 1,000.
CLASS 6A
1. Conway22-5
2. North Little Rock22-4
3. Springdale Har-Ber16-8
4. Fort Smith Northside21-4
5. Little Rock Central15-9
6. Cabot19-5
CLASS 5A
1. Greenwood23-2
2. West Memphis22-3
3. Benton19-3
4. Little Rock Parkview19-5
5. Vilonia21-4
6. Paragould18-6
CLASS 4A
1. Nashville22-3
2. Farmington28-1
3. Morrilton24-3
4. Clinton20-6
5. Star City25-2
6. Southside Batesville23-3
CLASS 3A
1. Salem22-3
2. Bergman29-4
3. Melbourne18-6
4. Lamar22-3
5. Episcopal Collegiate24-3
6. Fouke24-3
CLASS 2A
1. Mount Vernon-Enola30-4
2. Conway Christian24-5
3. Bigelow20-5
4. Hector17-4
5. Mansfield23-3
6. Riverside25-8
CLASS 1A
1. Mammoth Spring29-4
2. Norfork22-6
3. Nemo Vista19-7
4. Viola21-8
5. Marked Tree21-6
6. Wonderview18-9