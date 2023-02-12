BOYS

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAMCONFERENCERECORD

1. Blytheville4A-327-1

COMMENT Postseason play is next after Chickasaws rolled to a fifth straight league title.

2. Jonesboro6A-Central23-3

COMMENT Golden Hurricane finally cracked the North Little Rock code Friday night.

3. Bentonville West6A-West23-2

COMMENT The West is on the verge of being won by this skilled pack of Wolverines.

4. Little Rock Central6A-Central21-5

COMMENT A home victory over Cabot was just what the doctor ordered for LR Central.

5. Marion5A-East21-6

COMMENT Injury to Cheers hurts, but Clark has immense talent in bunches on this roster.

6. Pine Bluff5A-South19-6

COMMENT It won't be long before Power 5 basketball teams also come after Crutchfield.

7. Springdale Har-Ber6A-West18-6

COMMENT 'Cats took one on the chin vs. Fayetteville but more than made up for it later.

8. Farmington 4A-129-0

COMMENT Cards want more after putting together another perfect conference season.

9. Fayetteville6A-West17-8

COMMENT Now these are the Bulldogs that many expected to see from the very start.

10. Bentonville6A-West19-6

COMMENT There's no shame in losing close games to the No. 3- and No. 7-ranked teams.

CLASS 6A

1. Jonesboro23-3

2. Bentonville West23-2

3. Little Rock Central21-5

4. Springdale Har-Ber18-6

5. Fayetteville17-8

6. Bentonville19-6

CLASS 5A

1. Marion21-6

2. Pine Bluff19-6

3. Hot Springs16-7

4. Nettleton19-6

5. Lake Hamilton21-4

6. Maumelle17-10

CLASS 4A

1. Blytheville27-1

2. Farmington29-0

3. Magnolia19-1

4. Little Rock Christian19-7

5. Watson Chapel22-7

6. Brookland22-5

CLASS 3A

1. Bergman31-4

2. Dumas22-7

3. Episcopal Collegiate22-5

4. Manila23-4

5. Central Ark. Christian21-6

6. Rose Bud18-6

CLASS 2A

1. Lavaca26-4

2. Marianna20-5

3. Fordyce22-1

4. Sloan-Hendrix28-3

5. Rector21-4

6. Marshall21-6

CLASS 1A

1. County Line36-0

2. Wonderview24-5

3. Marked Tree21-3

4. The New School32-3

5. Bradley25-3

6. Shirley27-5

GIRLS

OVERALL TOP 10

1. Conway6A-Central22-5

COMMENT The hurdle that's plagued Conway comes to Buzz Bolding Arena on Tuesday.

2. North Little Rock6A-Central22-4

COMMENT Pittsburg State is getting the deal of all deals with Brown and Edwards.

3. Greenwood5A-West23-2

COMMENT Cartwright is having about as good of a season as any player in Class 5A.

4. Nashville4A-722-3

COMMENT The Scrapperettes have given up 38 points or less in all their 4A-7 games.

5. West Memphis5A-East22-3

COMMENT Tucker is putting players on skates, but that's the norm for West Memphis.

6. Farmington4A-128-1

COMMENT Operation Redemption is alive and well for Johnson and the Lady Cardinals.

7. Springdale Har-Ber6A-West16-8

COMMENT Lady Wildcats stubbed their toe but did beat both Northside and Bentonville.

8. Fort Smith Northside6A-West21-4

COMMENT Gooden was key in Lady Bears' win over an improved Fayetteville team.

9. Morrilton4A-324-3

COMMENT It may not be the best of ideas to sleep on any of these Lady Devils Dogs.

10. Little Rock Central6A-Central15-9

COMMENT Central is picking up some steam as Marshall picks up point No. 1,000.

CLASS 6A

1. Conway22-5

2. North Little Rock22-4

3. Springdale Har-Ber16-8

4. Fort Smith Northside21-4

5. Little Rock Central15-9

6. Cabot19-5

CLASS 5A

1. Greenwood23-2

2. West Memphis22-3

3. Benton19-3

4. Little Rock Parkview19-5

5. Vilonia21-4

6. Paragould18-6

CLASS 4A

1. Nashville22-3

2. Farmington28-1

3. Morrilton24-3

4. Clinton20-6

5. Star City25-2

6. Southside Batesville23-3

CLASS 3A

1. Salem22-3

2. Bergman29-4

3. Melbourne18-6

4. Lamar22-3

5. Episcopal Collegiate24-3

6. Fouke24-3

CLASS 2A

1. Mount Vernon-Enola30-4

2. Conway Christian24-5

3. Bigelow20-5

4. Hector17-4

5. Mansfield23-3

6. Riverside25-8

CLASS 1A

1. Mammoth Spring29-4

2. Norfork22-6

3. Nemo Vista19-7

4. Viola21-8

5. Marked Tree21-6

6. Wonderview18-9