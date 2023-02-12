Sections
Real estate transactions

Today at 1:40 a.m.

Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Jan. 16-20.

Equitrust Life Insurance Company to Exclusive Properties & Venues, LLC, 21 Rahling Circle, Little Rock. L1B, The Village At Rahling Road Replat, $2,700,000.

Gynell Alexander Dickens; The Alexander Dickens Revocable Trust to Patrick Joseph Flaherty, III; Kristine Donofrio Flaherty, 6 Longwood Road, Little Rock. Pt NE 2-1N-14W, $770,000.

Randy Wright Builders, LLC, to Christopher Chad Hankins; Julie Yvonne Hankins, 11 Corlay Drive, Little Rock. L20 B66, Chenal Valley, $754,000.

Riviera Partners, LLC, to Barbara Lunsford Pryor; David H. Pryor; Barbara And David Pryor Revocable Living Trust, 3700 Cantrell Road, Unit 902, Little Rock. Unit 902, Riviera HPR, $745,000.

Stine And Company Prime Real Estate, LLC, to Timothy R. Koscik; Ellen VanDerPlas, 56 Corlay Drive, Little Rock. L36 B66, Chenal Valley, $700,000.

Michael D. Higgins to DDH Property Management, LLC, Ls8-10 B12, Washington Avenue, $560,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC, to Lee Aaron Smith; Jennie Gordon, 205 Copper Way, Little Rock. L11 B5, Copper Run Phase IIIA, $478,000.

E. Ward Construction, Inc., to Alma Mae Valley, 79 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L5 B3, Fletcher Valley, $421,500.

Paul J. Lucas; Angelica Ellise Tolson to Brent Julian Medders; Brent Julian Medders Revocable Trust, Pt SE NW & NE SW 25-2N-15W, $400,000.

Aaron Arthur Walker; Laura Elizabeth Walker to Nicholas Campbell; Sarah Campbell, 135 Summit Drive, Maumelle. L39 B5, Maumelle Valley Estates, $385,000.

Lakeview Land Co., LLC; Saville Homes to Rob Delaney; Tabitha Delaney, 9625 W. Lake Circle, Sherwood. L51, Millers Crossing Phase 1, $375,000.

Joselin Niemyer; Michael Kennedy to Emillia Stuart; Jacob Brock, 2319 S. Gaines St., Little Rock. Ls4-5 B4, Clark, $355,000.

Ives Custom Homes, LLC, to Arkadi Babayan; Marina Babayan, L105, Lochridge Estates Phase 2, $352,000.

Lamonte Wade Grulke; Myranda Lynessa Grulke to Robin M. Reed, 1520 Rock St., Little Rock. L7 B50, Original City Of Little Rock, $350,000.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to Justin Watson; Kimberly Watson, 2001 Oakbrook Drive, Sherwood. L136, Miller's Crossing Phase 3, $349,830.

Lanny Vines; Rose Vines; Alta Aline Rose Vines to Jason W. Trezza; Denise Tressa, 2506 Ark. 89 West, Cabot. Pt SW NW 13 & Pt SE NE 14-4N-11W, $345,000.

Callie Reynolds Davidson; Callie R. Reynolds; Jay Davidson to Eric Fredriksson; Mira Lelovic, 14317 Den Oak Drive, Little Rock. L123, Longlea Manor, $315,000.

Copestone Investments, Inc., to Curtis D. VanPelt, Sr., 13301 Smarty Jones Drive, Scott. L290, Ashley Downs Phase I, $302,220.

Joseph Utecht; Sonya Utecht to Betty J. Johnson; Lisa Marcel Johnson, L309, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $298,500.

Floyd Doyle Smith; Carolyn Sue Smith; The Floyd Doyle Smith And Carolyn Sue Smith Living Trust to Koon Properties, LLC; Frederick Hansen; Kattie Hansen, L3, McClard, $285,000.

Janet Sue Godbey; William Miles Godbey; The Godbey Family Revocable Trust to Anthony Saegert; Chelsea Saegert, 10704 Yosemite Valley Drive, Little Rock. L9 B43, Pleasant Valley, $280,000.

Radelle L. Jennett; Malisha T. Jennett to Channoah Williams; Justin Williams, 2220 Airborn Drive, Jacksonville. L279, Base Meadows Phase IV, $275,000.

Waterview Estates Phase III, LLLC, to Jim Smith; Kim Smith, L59B B1, Waterview Estates Phase III, $275,000.

Landon Ty Willmuth; Jessica Willmuth; Jessica Ake to Kaylon Felder, 104 Vienne Place, Maumelle. L1416, Montmartre- The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 21A, $262,000.

Daniel Duvalian; Lacey Duvalian to Vincente Almudever Hernandez; Claudia L. Espinosa Ramos, 92 Emerald Drive, Maumelle. L54, North Ridge, $260,000.

REI Nation, LLC, to Kevin Russell Reagin; Kathryn Reagin, 1418 Cherry Brook Drive, Little Rock. L11 B2, Cherry Creek, $257,000.

Casey Thomas Ball; Layne A. Ball to Otis Singleton, 15 Smoking Oaks Drive, Maumelle. L66, Rolling Oaks Phase I, $253,000.

Marvin L. Gilmore to Linda Ilene Scott, L289, Otter Creek Community Phase III-A, $250,000.

Mountain Crest, LLC, to Miranda Leigh Allen, L88, Mountain Crest Estates Phase VI, $250,000.

Cassandra P. Lafrance; The Jason P. Lafrance Family GST Trust to J. Gardner Lile, IV; The JGL Trust, Pt N/2 Section 21-2N-13W, $237,971.

Michael W. Frey, II; Hannah Frey to TyCo Properties, LLC, L173, Pleasant View Section A Phase IV, $228,000.

Vicki A. Price-Wooley to Brian Dixon, 10807 Chestnut Drive, Sherwood. L24, Chestnut Ridge, $225,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC, to ESA Homes, Inc., L17, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $214,900.

Charles Blakley; Arlinda Curry-Blakley to Ronald Stanfield, Sr., 10713 Misty Ridge Drive, Sherwood. L8 B2, Windridge, $212,000.

Karen M. Rial; The Bobby Kenneth Morgan; Shirley Ann Morgan Revocable Trust to Ashley Joseph Kemp; Donna Renae Kemp, 27 Pointer Drive, Alexander. L8, Quail Run, $205,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Tyler Penn; Kristyn Penn, 1900 Romine Road, Little Rock. L485, Twin Lakes Section G, $204,200.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Misty Welzien; Welzien Family Trust, 1622-1624 College St., Little Rock. L6 B32, Masonic, $204,200.

Commissioner In Circuit to Bank OZK, Ls3-4 B8, Crestview, $203,700.

Sharon Yvonne Dickey; Darryl Wesley Dickey to Rick L. Jones; Hope Adams Jones, 3722 W. Fouth St., Little Rock. L5R B8, Plateau Replat, $200,000.

Timothy Lewis Edwards; Delta Edwards Irrevocable Trust to Dominique Sellers; Elijah Sellers, 13011 Old River Drive, Scott. L109, River Manor Estates, $193,000.

Gregory B. Ogden; Michelle L. Ogden to Daniel Guy Thomas, 22 Pine Forest Drive, Maumelle. L23, Brookshire, $189,900.

Benjamin Alex Burnett to Rodney Vestal; Mary Vestal, 12401 Maryland Place, Sherwood. L33, Maryland Place, $185,000.

Robert Joseph Fenton; Robert Fenton; Rosemary Fenton to Doyle A. Gilliam, 912 Foxwood Drive, Jacksonville. L253, Foxwood Phase VI-B, $182,500.

Barbara Nordyke to Grant Stutts, L38, Maryland Place, $175,000.

David Switzer, Jr., to Rhinestone Capital Investments, LLC, L92, St. Charles, $175,000.

Journey Estate Investments, LLC, to Pinnacle Mountain Investments, LLC, 306 S. Woodrow St., Little Rock. L5 B1, Hicks-Boone, $175,000.

EK Real Estate Fund I, LLC, to Christopher Ryan Reeves, L4 B24, Lakewood, $168,000.

James B. Graham to Lathan Simons, Jr., 3401 Dorset Drive, Little Rock. L236, Kensington Place, $165,000.

3 Fives, LLC to Shad W. Yeager; Crystal Yeager, 1922 S. Chester St., Little Rock. L7 B26, Weldon E. Wright, $155,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Jared Hieb; Kimberly Hieb, 4901 Atkins St., North Little Rock. Blk 67, John L. Atkins School, $152,800.

