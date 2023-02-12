Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 1-10 (10%)

MEET 69-244 (28.3%)

LEE'S LOCK Whiskey Blue in the sixth

BEST BET Film Star in the second

LONG SHOT Pine Cove in the seventh

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $33,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

CHARTREUSE*** has earned the field's fastest Beyer figures, and she is dropping into a maiden claiming race for the first time and keeps the leading rider. STAY FABULOUS rallied to fifth after a poor start in her first start of the season, and she is taking a slight drop and may also benefit from a positive rider change. FABULOUS FANNY bore out badly in a disappointing return from a lengthy vacation, but she had a swift subsequent breeze and is dropping in class.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Chartreuse;Torres;Witt;2-1

5 Stay Fabulous;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

8 Fabulous Fanny;Hiraldo;Hobby;4-1

2 Bertie's Cause;De La Cruz;Martin;8-1

7 Destiny's Dream;Bowen;Prather;8-1

6 Soddy Daisy;Castillo;Villafranco;15-1

9 Tiz Sweet Candy;Medellin;Milligan;20-1

4 Singing Emma;Arrieta;Loy;15-1

3 Littledabwilldoo;Jordan;Martin;20-1

2 Purse $40,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $40,000

FILM STAR*** ran races last season in Kentucky that would easily defeat this field, and he is dropping in a conditioned claiming race for the first time following a troubled trip and some sharp works. JOLLY TOMMY finished second in an allowance race only two starts back, and he was compromised by a surface favoring speed Jan. 7. GET THROUGH defeated $50,000 maiden claimers in his first race of the meeting, and he was claimed last time out by a stable having a terrific meeting.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Film Star;Castillo;Cox;2-1

3 Jolly Tommy;De La Cruz;Contreras;9-2

2 Get Through;Arrieta;Hartman;5-1

4 Brooklyn Diamonds;Cabrera;Brisset;4-1

5 Pittsburgh;Santana;Miller;7-2

9 Mr Creed;Saez;Villafranco;15-1

6 St Andrews;Bejarano;Villafranco;20-1

7 Happy Boy Rocket;Torres;Broberg;20-1

1 Treaty;Baze;Hobby;30-1

3 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

IMPOVERISHED** has shown good speed in a pair of in-the-money finishes, and he is dropping in price and switching to the leading rider. HARDSCRABBLE set a pressured pace in a clear runner-up finish, and he likely needed the race following a nine-month freshening. CAMPISI has finished with energy in two third-place finishes, and he is dropping into a maiden claiming race for the first time and adding blinkers.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Impoverished;Torres;Deville;2-1

2 Hardscrabble;Castillo;Villafranco;3-1

7 Campisi;Triana;Von Hemel;6-1

11 Just Because;Asmussen;Moquett;8-1

5 He's Rich;De La Cruz;Cates;10-1

13 Strickland;Bejarano;Brennan;6-1

9 Mr Works;Hiraldo;Barkley;12-1

1 Toast to Coast;Wales;Lukas;10-1

3 Loud Boy;Jordan;Martin;15-1

14 Tommy Tri;Medellin;Prather;15-1

6 Vying Edge;Bailey;Swearingen;20-1

12 Finbarfurey;Harr;Cline;30-1

10 Riante Sky;Medellin;Milligan;30-1

4 My Kinda Teton;Michel;Roberts;30-1

4 Purse $106,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

RICHEBOURG** was a five-length winner at this condition last month at Fair Grounds, and she has won three of five races at the distance. TRAVERSE had a modest two-race winning streak snapped when finishing fourth in the Pippin, and she is dropping to a proper level and drew a favorable post. QUEENS UP finished third in a key sprint race, and the stake-placed sprinter is bred to go at least this far.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Richebourg;Bejarano;Walsh;8-5

1 Traverse;Torres;Mott;9-5

5 Queens Up;Arrieta;DiVito;3-1

3 It'sfiftyshadetime;Cabrera;Gomez;9-2

6 Forever Dreaming;Michel;Lukas;20-1

4 Family Time;Castillo;Villafranco;20-1

5 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $20,000

SWEETNESS TO** was narrowly defeated at this class and distance two races back, and she is back sprinting after taking on stronger allowance rivals at two turns. JERI DAWN rallied from far back in a fast-closing second-place finish, and she keeps top rider Francisco Arrieta. K J'S PISTOL ANNIE finished sixth in a race dominated by late-runners, and she may stick around longer in a race with less speed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Sweetness To;Wales;Westermann;7-2

2 Jeri Dawn;Arrieta;Martin;3-1

6 K J's Pistol Annie;Bailey;Hornsby;8-1

8 She's Hamazing;Castillo;Hewitt;10-1

5 Navagationalbeacon;Santana;Wilson;9-2

1 Derby Day Lassie;Medellin;Milligan;12-1

7 Betty Jo;Bejarano;Moquett;10-1

4 Little Rocker;Zimmerman;Morse;12-1

3 Miss Rita;Quinonez;Donaldson;12-1

11 Guest in My Heart;Torres;Altamirano;15-1

9 Big On Broadway;Pusac;Martin;20-1

12 Miss Dutton;Harr;Cline;30-1

13 Half Scout;Gallardo;Cline;30-1

6 Purse $34,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

WHISKEY BLUE*** finished second in her past two races in California, while easily earning the fastest Beyer figure in the field. SHIP IT finished third at this condition last month, and she was claimed by Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. BIG JAVA was a two-time runner-up at this condition at Keeneland, and she was overmatched in a fifth-place finish Jan. 15.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Whiskey Blue;Torres;Diodoro;8-5

4 Ship It;Asmussen;Asmussen;5-1

6 Big Java;Juarez;Lauer;9-2

5 Expensive Liaison;Quinonez;Petalino;8-1

2 Lady Envoy;Michel;Lukas;10-1

7 Landslid;Cabrera;Keithan;10-1

1 Santangelo;Arrieta;Compton;12-1

10 Martique Miss;Santana;Asmussen;10-1

8 Graydawn Day;Gonzalez;Jacquot;12-1

3 Kancancutie;Harr;Cates;20-1

7 Purse $48,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $50,000

PINE COVE* broke poorly and never got involved in a dull sprint debut, but his subsequent breezes have been good, and a sharp start may put him on the lead. BUBBA CAN DANCE benefited from a fast pace in a late-running second-place finish, and the lightly raced and improving colt is a logical contender. PROFOUND IMPACT raced close to the pace before fading in his debut, but he is dropping in class and has continued to train well.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Pine Cove;Castillo;Sharp;20-1

5 Bubba Can Dance;Arrieta;Stewart;5-2

6 Profound Impact;Torres;Diodoro;3-1

4 Eternally Grateful;Zimmerman;Broberg;7-2

3 Hard to Come By;Baze;Von Hemel;5-1

9 The Bookkeeper;Bowen;DiVito;8-1

8 Leola;Bejarano;Ortiz;12-1

2 Southern Sunset;Cabrera;McPeek;15-1

1 Discovery Peak;Santana;Asmussen;20-1

7 Rachel's Caper;Jordan;Chleborad;30-1

11 Procharger;Wales;Mason;30-1

8 Purse $104,000, 5 ½ furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

HARTLEY** was stake-placed last summer at Prairie Meadows, and she moves into an entry-level allowance after easily defeated starter allowance rivals. LI'L GRAZEN has rallied in five consecutive victories, and the 9-year-old mare appears sharp enough to contend at this higher level. VIOLENT POINT finished second behind the second selection last month, and she is the speed drawn on the rail.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Hartley;Jordan;Chleborad;9-2

7 Li'l Grazen;Torres;Diodoro;9-5

1 Violent Point;Zimmerman;Diodoro;4-1

6 Kant Believe It;Baze;DiVito;6-1

3 Pistol;Cabrera;Van Berg;4-1

4 Parody;Santana;Brisset;8-1

2 So It Would Seem;De La Cruz;Haran;20-1

5 Cost a Fortune;Harr;Dixon;20-1

9 Shesabidformidable;Pusac;Jordan;30-1

9 Purse $48,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

MISTY VEIL** was overmatched in the Pippin, but she was a three-time winner in 2022 while competing at a higher level. GIANNA'S GIFT has shown good speed in four consecutive in-the-money finishes, and after a slow start the Contreras barn has heated up. TIPSY GAL easily defeated $20,000 claimers in her first local race, and she returns to Oaklawn after finishing fourth in a stake at Delta Downs.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Misty Veil;Castillo;Maker;2-1

2 Gianna's Gift;Arrieta;Contreras;5-2

9 Tipsy Gal;Torres;Broberg;3-1

10 Lofthouse;Michel;Martin;12-1

7 Jubella;Zimmerman;Diodoro;8-1

1 Right Trappe;Bowen;Puhl;12-1

6 Mohaylady;Saez;Lukas;20-1

5 Blessed Again;Juarez;Chleborad;20-1

3 Bobbin Tail;Cabrera;Smith;30-1

8 Emityaaz;Jordan;Puhl;30-1