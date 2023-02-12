RIVER VALLEY SIGNING DAY: Charleston, Greenwood athletes sign letters of intent with colleges





From one Tiger to another Tiger, Roy Hudson knew one thing entering his senior season at Charleston -- he wanted to make the most of it.

Even in his wildest dreams, Hudson didn't envision his final high school season going quite like it did. He was a guiding force on both lines helping Charleston (14-1) win the 3A state title.

Hudson capped on Tuesday, signing with Ouachita Baptist.

"I never saw this coming at all," he said. "It's a blessing from God to give a senior season like this. This is for sure something I couldn't accomplish on my own. Our guys, we just played our hearts out. We just really meshed as a team, and this was the most family-like environment I've been a part of. You never expect anything like that. But once you are a part of it, it's really special."

Hudson continues his tradition of being a Tiger. Before he moved to Charleston, the school he went to in Oklahoma had a Tiger for its mascot. Now he'll be a Ouachita Tiger, where he'll focus on the offensive side of the ball.

"I guess I can't get away from being a Tiger," Hudson said. "It's been a neat trend to continue. I believe Ouachita will be a great chance for me to grow spiritually and as a player. That's an opportunity I really couldn't pass up. It will take a little to get used to wearing purple though because that's our rival Booneville's color."

Hudson helped pave the way on the offensive line for a special year for Charleston. The Tigers passed for 2,734 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for 2,346 yards and 43 touchdowns. Hudson also on defense finished with 33 tackles and four sacks.

GREENWOOD

Glover inks with Hendrix

With fellow football teammates Aiden Kennon and Evan Williams right beside him, Jake Glover couldn't help but have a big smile on his face Wednesday on their signing day.

"It's a blessing, and I'm really grateful for this chance," said Glover, who signed with Hendrix College. "This has been a really fun day with some of my best buddies. I've known these guys since I was a little kid. It's so cool to see where these journeys will take us."

The 5-5 speedster was electric each time he touched the ball for the Bulldogs in a runner-up finish in the 6A. Glover ended the year with 168 carries for 866 yards (4.7 per carry) to go with his 12 touchdowns.

Williams calls Griffons home

Evan Williams didn't need much help making tackles on the football field. The 6-1, 210-pounder earned 6A-West defensive player of the year honors for a reason.

"This morning wasn't anything special," Williams said. "I woke up, worked out and got some food. I went to school and got texts from my parents wondering where I was at. I was in my class. I was like I need to head to the arena. It turned out to be a special day with friends and family supporting you."

During his senior year, he finished with 164 tackles, 14 for a loss, five quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, a pass breakup and an interception returned for a 90-yard touchdown. He also recovered the onside kick that was the extra possession needed to down Fort Smith Northside in a thrilling last-second win.

Kennon heads to Tech

No matter the sport, Aiden Kennon has made a big impact in his career. His next journey will be less than a two-hour car ride away at Arkansas Tech being a pitcher.

"They are a really good program, and I loved the facilities," Kennon said. "I love the coaches and what they do there. I believe I can contribute there relatively quickly. I'm excited for the opportunity to stay close to home and play at a high level."

Kennon caught 67 passes for 743 yards (11.1 per catch) to go with a touchdown. On the hardwood, he has been a frequent double-double machine for the Bulldogs. The right-hander enters his senior year of baseball coming off a year when he had an ERA under two and projects to be one of the team's top arms.

Adams signs with Seminole State

Harrison Adams put to pen his future destination in college, signing with Seminole State in Oklahoma.

"I'm very blessed to play at the next level," the shortstop said. "This is a program that sends a lot of players to Division I schools and is known for it. I want to stay for two years and prove what I can do."

Although excited for his plans outside of high school, Adams couldn't help but also be eager to start his senior year on the baseball diamond. Greenwood baseball finished 11-16 and 7-7 in 6A-West play last year, but a new coach in Brandon Brewer has provided a lot of renewed energy to the program.

Harding lands Hankins

Taylor Hankins has taken her pole vaulting talents to new heights. On Wednesday she signed with Harding University.

"I never saw this day coming at all," Hankins said. "I didn't see myself competing at a college level until I started pole vaulting. It became something I really wanted to do though. This all has been more than I ever expected."

Finding her passion for pole vaulting came with success early in her career. As a sophomore in her first-ever varsity season because of covid, she won the Meet of Champions with a vault of 11 feet. She's only gone higher and higher from there. At the state meet last year, she went as high as 11-4 and has gotten to 11-6 this year competing in her first full indoor season.

Embrey inks with Ouachita

When Noah Embrey was offered an opportunity to run cross country and track at Ouachita Baptist, it was one he couldn't refuse. He made it all official with his signing day ceremony Wednesday.

"This has been a blessing from God, who has completely paved the way for this," he said. "He has given me a chance to use running as a platform. I've been so grateful for my friends and coaches I've made from running."

Embrey, the 2022 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette boys cross country runner of the year, has put together a magical final season for Greenwood. He set a school record with a 5K time of 15:12.3 at the Chile Pepper race late last year before winning the 5A state title in cross country for Greenwood. He later won the Arkansas-Oklahoma All-Star cross country meet in Broken Arrow, Okla., to represent Arkansas.



