FRIDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

ARKADELPHIA 59, ASHDOWN 37 Chris Gray hit six three-pointers and finished with 25 points to lift Arkadelphia (14-9, 6-6 4A-7) past its conference rivals. James Elgas also had 19 points for the Badgers.

BRYANT 72, LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 40 Kaden Benson had16 points and 12 rebounds as Bryant (19-8, 4-5 6A-Central) rolled. Elem Shelby had 14 points, and R.J. Young followed with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets. Cedric Jones also scored 12 points for Bryant.

FARMINGTON 94, GRAVETTE 41 Layne Taylor came up with 27 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists as Farmington (29-0, 14-0 4A-1) capped a perfect regular season. Caleb Blakely had 12 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists for the Cardinals.

FAYETTEVILLE 79, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 56 Eleven players scored for Fayetteville (17-8, 7-5 6A-West), led by Ornette Gaines' 16 points, in the win. Jadyn Haney and Xavier Brown each had 12 points while Mason Simpson followed with 10 points for the Bulldogs, who've won six of their past seven games.

HOT SPRINGS 62, EL DORADO 46 Kendall Williams had 18 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals as Hot Springs (16-7, 10-2 5A-South) continued it winning formula. Tyrell Honey scored 11 points, and Octavious Rhodes had 8 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists for the Trojans. Devren Brown and Anthony Lambert also chipped in with seven points apiece for Hot Springs.

JOE T. ROBINSON 68, PULASKI ACADEMY 56, Bryson Calamese had 24 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 4 steals as Robinson (17-8, 12-2 4A-5) extended its winning streak to 10 games.

LAKE HAMILTON 64, VILONIA 62 Charter Harris' basket inside provided the winning points for Lake Hamilton (21-4, 9-3 5A-S0uth). Ty Robinson had 19 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals, and LaBraun Christon finished with 11 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists for the Wolves. Zac Pennington and Easton Hurley both added 10 points, while Harris ended with eight points and five rebounds.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 79, LISA ACADEMY WEST 29 Landren Blocker turned in a game-high 22 points for Little Rock Christian (19-7, 13-1 4A-5) in a overpowering effort. J.J. Andrews scored 15 points and Jameel Wesley II had 10 points for the Warriors.

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 52, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 48 Nate Coley scored 15 points to carry Parkview (14-12, 7-4 5A-Central), which won its fourth game in a row. Carson Backus and Dallas Thomas each had 11 points for the Patriots.

MANILA 69, OSCEOLA 60 Brayden Nunnally notched his fifth double-double in his past eight games with 25 points and 11 rebounds as Manila (23-4, 11-1 3A-3) won the league title. Jaron Burrow also scored 19 points for the Lions. Terrance Nimmers had 25 points for Osceola (11-5, 9-3).

MARION 52, SEARCY 46 Marion (21-6, 10-0 5A-East) got 20 points from Lyndell Buckingham to dash past the Lions and stay perfect in the 5A-East. Jalen White also had 11 points for the Patriots. Isaiah Carlos had 14 points for Searcy (15-10, 5-5).

MELBOURNE 70, HOXIE 44 Garren Miller dropped 12 points in a balanced scoring effort for Melbourne (14-10, 10-3 3A-2) in its fifth straight win.

OZARK 53, FOUNTAIN LAKE 48 Ozark (12-14, 8-8 4A-4) rebounded from a halftime deficit to stun the Cobras on the road. Evan East had 16 points, and Dillon Dettmering scored 10 points in the loss for Fountain Lake (19-7, 11-5).

ROGERS HERITAGE 61, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 52 Ben Manuel had 29 points for Heritage (6-19, 2-11 6A-West), which rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit. James Isbell scored 14 points for the War Eagles. Yazed Taforo totaled 27 points for Southside (5-19, 1-11).

RUSSELLVILLE 59, ALMA 50 Jayden Berry scored 15 points, and Albert Boyce put up 11 points to carry Russellville (18-7, 6-4 5A-West), which avenged an earlier loss to the Airedales. Israel Towns-Robinson collected 15 points, and Matthew Schlegel supplied 13 points for Alma (4-19, 2-8).

WATSON CHAPEL 63, STAR CITY 39 Marcus Strong scored 19 points to push Watson Chapel (22-7, 12-0 4A-8) on the road. Joseph Dockett had 13 points and Keshun Brown supplied 11 points for the Wildcats. Zairen Beene scored a team-high 16 points for Star City (9-16, 2-10).

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 78, MAMMOTH SPRING 69 Jacob Carlton scored 34 points to pace West Side Greers Ferry (20-7) in a nonconference victory. Max Gipson added 17 points for the Eagles, who won their 29th consecutive regular-season home game. Gavin Boddie had 19 points, and Blake Rogers scored 17 points for Mammoth Spring (20-15). Nathaneal Rogers and Garet O'Dell both added 10 points for the Bears.

GIRLS

BROOKLAND 51, TRUMANN 29 Kinley Morris had 14 points as Brookland (21-8, 13-3 4A-3) finished the regular season on a high note. Jaci Hart added 10 points for the Lady Bearcats, who clinched a regional tournament berth.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 67, SYLVAN HILLS 56 Whitley Rogers dropped 25 points, including 3 three-pointers, as Little Rock Christian (17-8, 8-4 5A-Central) beat the Lady Bears. Kate Denton hit 3 three-pointers and scored 13 points while Mia Smith added 10 points for the Lady Warriors, who led 45-39 after three quarters.

MAMMOTH SPRING 49, RIVERSIDE 46 Adrianna Corbett hit a running three-pointer at the buzzer to lift Mammoth Spring (29-4). Corbett finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds, while Brynn Washam had 11 points for the Lady Bears.

PARIS 45, CEDARVILLE 43 Jayden Wells hit the game winner for Paris (16-11, 10-4 3A-4), which gained the No. 3 seed for next week's conference tournament. Wells ended with 19 points and Brailey Forst had 15 points for the Lady Eagles.

RUSSELLVILLE 56, ALMA 38 Taleigha Ealy notched 17 points and nine rebounds in an 18-point win for Russellville (20-7, 7-3 5A-West). Dru Robinson had nine points, and both Brenna Burk and Zariah Campbell tallied eight points each for the Lady Cylcones. Jordan Gramlich totaled 14 points and 15 rebounds for Alma (6-17, 2-8). Presli Taylor added nine points.

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 48, HIGHLAND 43 Kamie Jenkins had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 2 blocks as Southside Batesville (23-3, 16-0 4A-3) completed and unbeaten conference run for the second straight season. Juliann Stevens and Callie Jo Robbins both contributed eight points for the Lady Southerners.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 58, BENTONVILLE 51 Pacious McDaniel's 22 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals enabled Har-Ber (16-8, 10-3 6A-West) to beat the Lady Tigers. Galatia Andrew had 12 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds for the Lady Wildcats.

STAR CITY 35, WATSON CHAPEL 34 Marshay Johnson's free throw with less than a second left pulled it out for Star City (26-2, 12-0 4A-8), which gained at least a share of the conference title. Johnson finished with 12 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Khaleyce Cooper scored 13 points for Watson Chapel (15-11, 10-2).