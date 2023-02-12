Russia’s Wagner Group predicts years of war





KYIV, Ukraine -- The owner of the Russian Wagner Group private military contractor actively involved in the fighting in Ukraine has predicted that the war could drag on for years.

Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video interview released late Friday that it could take 18 months to two years for Russia to fully secure control of Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland of Donbas. He added that the war could go on for three years if Moscow decides to capture broader territories east of the Dnieper River.

The statement from Prigozhin, a millionaire who has close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin and was dubbed "Putin's chef" for his lucrative Kremlin catering contracts, marked a recognition of the difficulties that the Kremlin has faced in the campaign, which it initially expected to wrap up within weeks when Russian troops invaded Ukraine last February.

Russia suffered a series of humiliating setbacks in the fall when the Ukrainian military launched successful counteroffensives to reclaim broad swaths of territory in the east and the south. The Kremlin has avoided making forecasts on how long the fighting could continue, saying that what it called the "special military operation" will continue until its goals are fulfilled.

The Russian forces have focused on Ukraine's Luhansk and Donetsk provinces that make up the Donbas region, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014.

Ukrainian and Western officials have warned that Russia could launch a new broad offensive to try to turn the tide of the conflict as the war approaches the one-year mark. But Ukraine's military intelligence spokesman, Andriy Chernyak, told Kyiv Post that "Russian command does not have enough resources for large-scale offensive actions."

"The main goal of Russian troops remains to achieve at least some tactical success in eastern Ukraine," he said.

Prigozhin said the Wagner Group mercenaries were continuing fierce battles for control of the Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. He acknowledged that the Ukrainian troops were mounting fierce resistance.

DEMORALIZING RESIDENTS

As Russian troops have pushed their attacks in the Donbas, Moscow has also sought to demoralize Ukrainians by leaving them without heat and water in the bitter winter.

On Friday, Russia launched the 14th round of massive strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities and other vital infrastructure. High-voltage infrastructure facilities were hit in the eastern, western and southern regions, resulting in power outages in some areas.

Ukraine's energy company, Ukrenergo, said Saturday that the situation was "difficult but controllable," adding that involved backups to keep up power supplies but noting that power rationing will continue in some areas. The head of Ukraine's state nuclear operator Energoatom, Petro Kotin, said Saturday that more power will come into the country's energy system after two nuclear reactors have been repaired.

Two of the three operating Ukrainian nuclear power plants have reduced power as a precaution after renewed shelling of energy infrastructure, Ukrainian regulators told the International Atomic Energy Agency. Instability in the electrical grid from the shelling caused one of the reactor units at the Khmelnitsky nuclear power plant to shut down, the agency said in a statement, adding that nuclear safety systems at the plant worked as expected.

Ukraine is without 44% of nuclear generation and 75% of thermal power capacity after Russian attacks Friday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, according to Reuters.

The strikes were against "entire power plants that heat millions of homes and lights thousands of city blocks, offices, hospitals and schools," Vedant Patel, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, said in a press briefing. "This is a deliberate targeting of infrastructure that keeps Ukrainians alive in winter."

Ukraine's military chief, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said Russian forces launched 71 cruise missiles, 35 S-300 missiles and seven Shahed drones between late Thursday and midday Friday, adding that Ukrainian air defenses downed 61 cruise missiles and five drones.

DRONE ATTACKS

Ukrainian authorities reported more attacks by killer drones later Friday. The Ukrainian air force said the military downed 20 Shahed drones in the evening.

Russia's Defense Ministry said Friday's strikes hit all the designated targets, halting the operation of Ukraine's defense factories and blocking the delivery of supplies of Western weapons and ammunition. The claim couldn't be independently verified.

Late Friday, Russian military bloggers and some Ukrainian news outlets posted a video showing an attack by a sea drone on a strategic railway bridge near Odesa. The grainy video showed a fast-moving object on the surface of the water approaching the bridge in Zatoka, about 30 miles southwest of Odesa, and exploding in a powerful blast.

The authenticity of the video couldn't be verified, but the Ukrainian military confirmed Saturday that Russian forces used sea drones.

Ukraine's military chief Zaluzhnyi said in an online statement that he has expressed concern about the use of such drones in a phone conversation Saturday with the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, adding that it "poses a threat to civilian navigation in the Black Sea."

The attack marks the first combat use of a sea drone by Russia in the conflict. Igor Korotchenko, a retired colonel of the Russian armed forces who frequently comments on the conflict on Russian state TV, noted Saturday that such drones should be equipped with a more powerful load of explosives to inflict more significant damage.

The bridge, which was targeted by Russian missile strikes early in the war, serves the railway link to Romania, which is a key conduit for Western arms supplies.

In other developments, the governor of Russia's Kursk region along the border with Ukraine said a group of construction workers was hit by Ukrainian shelling that killed one of them and wounded another.

The governor of another Russian border region, Belgorod, reported the shelling of the town of Shebekino, saying it damaged two buildings but no one was hurt.

RESOLUTION PROPOSED

Ukraine's supporters have circulated a proposed resolution for adoption by the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of its smaller neighbor that would underscore the need for peace ensuring Ukraine's "sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity."

The draft, obtained Friday by The Associated Press, is titled "Principles underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

The proposed resolution is broader and less detailed than the 10-point peace plan Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced at the November summit of the Group of 20 major economies. This was a deliberate decision by Ukraine and its backers to try to gain maximum support when it is put to a vote, U.N. diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity because discussions have been private.

General Assembly spokesperson Paulina Kubiak said Friday that a reactivated emergency session of the General Assembly on Ukraine will start Feb. 22. Dozens of speeches are expected to continue through most of Feb. 23 and the vote is expected late that day.

Ukraine's deputy foreign minister said last month that Zelenskyy wants to come to the U.N. for the anniversary, but diplomats said expectations of a major new Russian offensive may keep him at home.

The General Assembly has become the most important U.N. body dealing with Ukraine because the Security Council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, is paralyzed because of Russia's veto power.

Unlike the council, there are no vetoes in the assembly, but while its five previous resolutions on Ukraine are important as a reflection of world opinion, they are not legally binding.

The Security Council will hold a ministerial meeting Feb. 24, the anniversary of the invasion. Russian and Ukrainian diplomats will be at the same table, as they have been at dozens of meetings since the invasion -- but there will be no outcome.

The Ukrainian-backed draft resolution for the anniversary was circulated Thursday night to all U.N. member nations except Russia and its ally Belarus, and negotiations on the text started Friday afternoon, the diplomats said.

The proposed resolution urges all countries "to cooperate in the spirit of solidarity to address the global impact of the war on food security, energy, finance, the environment and nuclear security and safety."

The draft demands that all prisoners of war, detainees and internees be treated in accordance with the Geneva Conventions and calls for the "complete exchange" of prisoners of war, the release of people unlawfully detained, "and the return of all internees and of civilians forcibly transferred and deported, including children."

The last resolution adopted Nov. 14 calling for Russia to be held accountable for violating international law by invading Ukraine, including by paying reparations for widespread damage to the country and for Ukrainians killed and injured during the war was approved by a 94-14 vote, with 73 abstentions.

NO PEACE TALKS

Peace talks with Russia remain "out of the question," a senior Ukrainian official said Saturday.

Only a Ukrainian victory would end "the war in Europe," presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said as he accused Russia of being unwilling to leave territory it had occupied or take responsibility for the almost yearlong conflict.

Zelenskyy said he had "received good signals" after his "diplomatic marathon" last week to London, Paris and Brussels seeking military aid and support.

"This applies both to long-range missiles and tanks and to the next level of our cooperation -- combat aircraft. But we still need to work on this," he said in his nightly address.

Ukraine has submitted a request for F-16 fighter jets to the Netherlands, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said.

"We need to discuss the availability of F-16s with the Americans and other allies," Ollongren told local media.

Zelenskyy has pushed for a ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He made a passionate plea to a group of 35 international sports and government ministers, urging them to push the International Olympic Committee to ban the athletes amid a simmering debate on the issue.

"The Russian state has chosen the path of terror and that is why it has no place in the civilized world," he said Friday.

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to visit NATO ally Poland on Feb. 20, ahead of the first anniversary of the conflict.

He will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss "our collective efforts to support Ukraine and bolster NATO's deterrence," the White House said Friday in a statement, as well as reaffirm "how we will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes."

Information for this article was contributed by Susie Blann and Edith M. Lederer of The Associated Press and by Kelsey Ables, Erin Cunningham and Adela Suliman of The Washington Post.

A local resident walks along a street in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)



In this image from Ukrainian Armed Forces and taken in Feb. 2023 shows damaged Russian tanks in a field after attempting to attack, Vuhledar, Ukraine. The battle for the small coal-mining town of Vuhledar on Ukraine's eastern front line which has emerged as a critical hot spot in the fight for Donetsk province. Securing the town would give both Ukrainian forces and Russian troops a tactical upper hand in the greater battle for the Donbas region. (Ukrainian Armed Forces via AP)



A city center damaged by Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)



An aerial view of Vuhledar, the site of heavy battles with the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)



The city center damaged by Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Writing on the wall reads " Bakhmut loves Ukraine". (AP Photo/Libkos)







Soldiers from the Ukrainian 3rd Army Assault Brigade of the Special Operations Forces rest in a trench Saturday near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. As mercenaries from the private Russian Wagner Group continue to mount a fierce assault on the Ukrainian stronghold, Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin predicted the war could last for years. (AP/Libkos)





