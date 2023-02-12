North Little Rock notebook

Short-term rentals on council agenda

The North Little Rock City Council will review proposed regulations for short-term rentals Monday night.

The proposed ordinance -- O-23-09 and available at https://bit.ly/3YC2xSG -- would provide a licensing system and operational requirements.

The proposal would require:

• A six-month startup period after the enactment of the Short-term Rental Ordinance. Existing places operating as short-term rentals have three months to comply with the regulations.

• A daily quiet period at all short-term rentals from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. per the noise ordinances already in effect.

• Payment to the city for North Little Rock hotel, motel and restaurant taxes and other applicable local, state and federal taxes and city fees owed in connection with any short-term rental.

The initial and subsequent annual fee/occupation tax would be $50 per person, per year, based on the maximum overnight occupancy authorized by the Short-Term Residential Rental Business Licenses, according to the proposed ordinance.

"Short-term residential rentals are primarily intended for sleeping accommodations," the proposed ordinance states. "They are not intended for parties or other large gatherings."

The city extended a moratorium on new short-term rentals to give time to draft and approve regulations.

Council Member Debi Ross, who represents Ward 1, said she's been working with the city's planning team and city attorney Amy Fields for over a year to customize regulations to North Little Rock.

"It's like trying to manage a small hotel in a neighborhood," she said.

Ross said that the covid-19 pandemic contributed to a rise in use of short-term rentals for families who had members in need of isolation.

The council ran into issues with single-family zoned areas when more than the alotted number of guests would show up, which caused traffic and blocked driveways, Ross said.

Monday's City Council meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Park ranger powers will be considered

North Little Rock has unarmed municipal park rangers who can issue citations to anyone violating a parks ordinance.

But their powers are limited. When law enforcement response is needed, park rangers must call in municipal police officers.

On Monday, the City Council will consider an ordinance establishing the position of parks police officer within the North Little Rock Police Department. The parks police officer would be armed and have the powers of any police officer to make arrests.

Their jurisdiction would be at the city's parks, Argenta Plaza, the Downtown RV park and the River Trail, according to the proposal.

Under the plan, pending City Council approval of a separate 2023 job quota ordinance, three park ranger positions would be eliminated at the municipal Parks and Recreation Department and three positions would be added to the Police Department for the position of park police officer.

With the parks police officer positions, the city Police Department would have 249 full-time positions, including 201 uniformed personnel.

Pay increases eyed for 2 city positions

The North Little Rock City Council will vote Monday whether to approve salary increases for the city clerk-treasurer and the city attorney.

The annual salaries would be $95,000 for the city clerk-treasurer and $128,000 for the city attorney.

The proposed ordinance cites a recent salary survey of the Arkansas Municipal League and states that "the salaries of the City Clerk-Treasurer and the City Attorney are substantially lower than the average salary paid by Arkansas cities with populations over 65,000, and the City Council finds that their salaries should be increased to be comparable to the salaries paid by other similar communities."