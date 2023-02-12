Some holidays fail; others thrive

Not many Arkansans know about Sweetest Day. Enthusiastically promoted when I was a teenager in Cleveland, it's considered a holiday in Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Texas, California and Florida.

Not here.

Sweetest Day was supposedly established around 1922 by Herbert Birch Kingston, a Cleveland advertising company president and philanthropist, who counted among his clients a candy maker. Kingston averred he just wanted to bring happiness to under-privileged and lonely folks by distributing candy and gifts to them.

On the first Sweetest Day, actress Ann Pennington, who starred in 1925's silent film "The Mad Dancer," presented 2,200 Cleveland newspaper boys with boxes of candy. That same day, Theda Bara, who played mostly man-killer screen vamps in 40 films from 1915 to 1926, gave away 10,000 boxes of candy to patients in Cleveland hospitals and others who came to watch her film in a Cleveland theater.

Although its PR describes Sweetest Day as a time to share romantic expressions and acts of charity and kindness, it's more caustically referred to as a "concocted promotion" created by the candy industry to increase sales of sweets--a lower-tier Valentine's Day (which likely wasn't conceived by a PR firm but allegedly traces its origins to the eighth-century Gelasian Sacramentary, which recorded the celebration of the Feast of Saint Valentine on Feb. 14; it became associated with romantic love in the 14th and 15th centuries).

So Sweetest Day seems to qualify as a failed holiday, invented as a marketing tool to increase brand awareness, create interest, generate sales, and create brand loyalty. Not very romantic.

It's not the first holiday that didn't amount to much. According to Matt Novak of Gizmodo, "It's not just your imagination; there are more unofficial holidays than ever before, most of them started by advertising firms who are trying to sell you stuff. But contrary to popular belief, fake holidays didn't start with the Internet era. We have to go back much further, plumbing the depths of American consumer culture in the second half of the 19th century."

Easter got competition from Rat Chase Day from 1809 to 1923; "eventually the Easter Bunny took over as rats were demonized and exterminated in urban America and their corresponding holiday's popularity declined." It carries on via Rat Catcher's Day (July 22) in honor of exterminators, though few of them take the day off to indulge in revelry.

Not all invented holidays are intended to shake you down for donations, product purchases, and bumper stickers. Some are just for fun. Here are a few:

• Mad Hatter Day, Oct. 6: Named after a quirky character in 1865's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" written by Lewis Carroll, this is a day to be silly, have extravagant tea parties and other unusual gatherings. And if you're wondering why this particular date is reserved for Mad Hatter Day, Oct. 6 is 10/6, which corresponds to the price tag (10 shillings and sixpence) stuck to the front of the Mad Hatter's infamous accessory.

• National Men Make Dinner Day, Nov. 5: Dedicated to men who never cook (although men who enjoy cooking are welcome to celebrate themselves, probably by leaving behind a huge mess in the kitchen).

• Cook Something Bold Day, Nov. 8: An opportunity to dodge typical take-out places or pizza delivery services by over-seasoning a tried-and-true dish, which may pay off, or may not.

• Forget-me-not Day, Nov. 10: Yet another celebration of love, this occasion encourages us to each out, call, text, email, or get together with friends, family members, or anyone who might need a pick-me-up. It's a chance to say something kindly and considerate.

• World Kindness Day, Nov. 13: Similar to Forget-me-not Day, this is intended to revel in those who help mankind, an opportunity to give a gift or perform a service, which will surely make you feel good about yourself.

• Have a Bad Day Day, Nov. 19: Bad days and bad experiences are often a matter of perspective. Turn lemons into lemonade when the inevitable bad day happens by controlling how you choose to let it affect you.

• Stay Home Because You're Really Well Day, Nov. 30: Sometimes it's OK to take a day off, just because you need one. Sleep in, drink too much coffee, hang out with the dog, watch game shows on TV, catch up on social media, put off doing the laundry, and eat more than one doughnut.

Repeal Day, Dec. 5: Mark the anniversary of the repeal of the 18th Amendment--better known as Prohibition--in 1933. You know how.

Boxing Day, Dec. 26: This is an actual public holiday in the United Kingdom that started when servants and tradesmen received gifts from their bosses the day after Christmas.Now it's spread to the general population, and schools and most businesses are closed. There is no reason why Americans don't celebrate Boxing Day, but there is also no reason why we would have adopted it.

Peculiar People Day, Jan. 10: Judging from the news and social media, this one, an opportunity to recognize the weirdos who populate our lives, is clearly gaining in popularity.

Thesaurus Day, Jan. 18: Author Peter Roget developed a text that molded novice writers into true wordsmiths. Though the origins of who claimed this holiday are unknown, Roget's birthday seems like a fitting day of tribute.

National Pi Day, March 14: The constant non-repeating infinite ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter is recognized on March 14. This date was chosen for the approximate calculation of Pi as 3.14159.

Left-Handers Day, Aug. 13: This is the one day of year that the 10 percent of the world who are left-handed receive some acknowledgment.

Among them: Michelangelo, Pablo Picasso, Leonardo da Vinci, Charlie Chaplin, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Paul McCartney, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, and eight of 45 U.S. presidents, including former President Bill Clinton.

"We seem to be over-represented in certain fields," Clinton said. "Politics? Safe-cracking?"

Want more? Visit www.timeanddate.com/holidays/fun, where every day of the year is dedicated to some random subject, from squirrels to popcorn to zippers. One of the best is coming up March 19: Let's Laugh Day.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

