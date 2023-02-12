SPORTS SIGNINGS: River Valley prep athletes sign national college letters of intent

FORT SMITH -- R.J. Lester first committed to Kansas State last summer, but once the Northside senior took a trip to Stillwater, he was hooked on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

"I received an offer from Oklahoma State, and they were really focused on school and making sure I didn't fall behind in my grades but also that I was building my body right for going to the next level," Lester said. "I fell in love with Stillwater."

Lester signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday at a signing ceremony in Northside's auditorium in front of schoolmates and coaches.

Lester was recruited by OSU cornerbacks coach Tim Duffie, a 23-year coaching veteran who has been at OSU for 10 years. Both of OSU's starting cornerbacks were All-Big 12 in 2021.

"They liked my size and speed, my aggression for the game and how I could come down and play in the box at outside linebacker at times," Lester said. "They liked that anything they asked me to do that I did."

Lester is 6-1, 185 and runs a 4.48 40. He was regarded as the No. 7 overall recruit in the state.

Lester also could see playing time early in his career at OSU, which also played into his decision.

"They said they see me getting on the field pretty early," Lester said. "That also had a lot in me going there."

Lester was just one of a quartet that Grizzlies sent on to play college football, including offensive lineman Erik Barrientos, receiver DaMari Smith and defensive back KyVeon Perkins.

"Collectively, as a team you want to come together and win championships," Northside coach Felix Curry said. "Individually, that's our goal for all of those guys, the ones that can go on and get an education paid for. In the case for some of them, who knows what comes after this?"

Barrientos started for most of three years at Northside and could also get on the field soon at Arkansas Tech.

"I like the campus and felt like it's the best choice for me to get to play," Barrientos said. "They lost nine guys up front."

Perkins chose Missouri Southern for simple reasons.

"It was really perfect; not too big, not too small and close to home," Perkins said. "It's a great facility and one of the best D-II schools in the nation. I can't wait."

In addition to being an outstanding defensive back, he's also a fleet-footed outfielder for the Northside baseball team.

Smith, the state's fastest player, will take his speed and talent to Tulsa. It was those two things that stood out to the coaches at Tulsa.

"They liked my speed and talent," Smith said. "Obviously, coaches love speed, and I've got some of it."

Van Buren's Malachi Henry signed to continue his football career at the University of Central Arkansas.

Henry played mostly receiver for the Pointers, but also played defensive back, returned kicks, and even played quarterback.

"They weren't at the top of my list until I got to Conway," Henry said. "As soon as I stepped on campus I fell in love with the coaching staff and the environment they had there. On my official visit, I knew Conway was the place for me."

Van Buren's Aubree Wille will continue her cross country career at Rogers State, which finished 29th nationally in the final US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association rankings for the 2022 season.

Wille began competing in cross country as a freshman and loved it from the start.

"My first cross country meet as a freshman," Wille said. "I like the environment, and I love competing, and I hate losing. I started practicing every day. I'm really competitive. I think that's where my drive for it began. I just fell in love with it."

Wille also competes for the track team and runs the mile, the two mile, 800 meters and is on the 800-meter relay team.

Van Buren had three golfers sign to continue their careers in college.

Hogan Dunn and Connor Teague will continue their careers at Hendrix College while Cooper Jones will go to Lyon College.

All three were members of the two-time conference champions and part of teams that were third place in state in the fall and second place in 2021.

Dunn began golfing when he was 5 and took a break after three years to play travel baseball for seven years before going back to golf as a freshman.

"I'm going to continue what I love to do, waking up every day and going to school and going to the practice every day," Dunn said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to go do it."

Teague is the great-grandson of legendary Van Buren coach Clair Bates, which makes him technically a fourth-generation Pointer.

Riley Lowrey will continue her softball career at North Arkansas College in Harrison.

Lowrey raised her batting average by over 100 points from her sophomore year to her junior year and will be counted on for the Lady Pointers in the spring.

Ozark running back Eli Masingale will play at Arkansas Tech after leaving his mark for the Hillbillies.

Masingale became the only player in school history to run for more than 1,000 yards in all three seasons.

"I couldn't have done it without my coaches and my teammates," Masingale said. "I'm grateful for them."

Anna Woolsey is one of the most decorated runners in the state and will continue her career at Ouachita Baptist University.

Woolsey swept the 100, 200 and 400 at the Class 4A state meet last year as a junior. At the district track and field meet, she also qualified for the state meet in the long jump, pole vault, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles but by rule can only compete in six events. She also won the 400-meter at the Meet of Champs.

Briley Burns recently surpassed her mom, formerly Penni Peppas, as the leading scorer in school history, which motivated Burns.

"Absolutely," Burns said."That's a big thing to live up to. Not only did it make me work harder, but I've got to have the bragging rights over her."

Burns will continue her career at John Brown University.

"I've played basketball as long as I can remember," Burns said. "Giving it up right now, I just couldn't even think about it."

Peyton Tatum of Booneville signed to continue his career at Arkansas Tech.

Tatum guided the Bearcats to the Class 3A championship game as both a quarterback and defensive back, logging 80 tackles with two interceptions.

Kage Castling of Southside signed with Ottawa University after being named the Outstanding Defensive Lineman in the 7A-West in the fall.

Fort Smith Northside’s RJ Lester (center) is joined by family while signing to play football at Oklahoma State University, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, during a signing day event inside the Fort Smith Northside High School auditorium in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



