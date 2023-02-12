BASKETBALL

Henderson State men win in OT

Two free throws from Ryan Boyce with eight seconds left in overtime gave Henderson State University (10-13, 7-10 Great American Conference) a 91-89 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State (10-11, 6-11) on Saturday at Percefull Fieldhouse in Alva, Okla.

The Rangers led by 10 points in the first half, but a layup from Franck Kamgain at the end of the first half cut the lead to 36-33 at halftime. The Reddies led by nine points several times in the second half, but a three-point play and another free throw from Malik Parsons tied the game at 76-76, sending the game to overtime. Marquise Milton hit a three-pointer with 2:42 left in overtime to give the Rangers an 88-83 lead, but Kamgain hit a three-pointer with 1:32 remaining to tie the game at 89-89 before Boyce won the game at the free throw line.

Alvin Miles led Henderson State with 24 points, while Malik Riddle poured in 18 and Kamgain finished with 15. Malik Parsons scored a game-high 31 points in the loss for Northwestern Oklahoma State. Larry White added 21 points for the Rangers and Milton finished with 13.

In other Great American Conference men's games Saturday, Josh Denton led the University of Arkansas at Monticello (9-14, 5-12) with 18 points and Cole Anderson added 16, but the Boll Weevils fell to Southeastern Oklahoma State (15-7, 12-5) 89-60 in Durant, Okla. ... Niko Gosnell's 14 points led Arkansas Tech University (12-11, 10-7) in a 57-43 loss to Southern Nazarene (20-3, 16-1) in Bethany, Okla. ... Kevin McBride and Taylor Currie both scored 24 points for Harding University (5-18, 1-16), but it wasn't enough in a 93-87 loss to Oklahoma Baptist (12-11, 9-8) in Shawnee, Okla. ... Ouachita Baptist University (10-11, 8-9) had three players with 10 or more points, led by Tylar Haynes' 18 points, in a 69-68 loss to Southwestern Oklahoma State (11-12, 7-10) in Weatherford, Okla. ... Jerry Caraway Jr. scored a game-high 28 points off the bench to lead five Southern Arkansas (17-6, 13-4) players with 10 or more points in a 91-83 loss to East Central (Okla.) (13-10, 8-9) in Ada, Okla.

UAFS men suffer road loss

Payton Brown scored a game-high 30 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the floor Saturday, but it wasn't enough as the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (10-15, 6-13 Lone Star Conference) fell 83-67 to St. Mary's (14-9, 11-7) at Bill Greehey Arena in San Antonio.

The Rattlers offset Brown's performance with their performance inside the lane, outrebounding the Lions 22-20 and outscoring the Lions 44-22 in the lane. They also scored 22 points off 16 UAFS turnovers.

Jalon Johnson and Tyler Caron scored 17 points each to lead St. Mary's, while Ryan Leonard and Manady Djikine added 13 each and Caleb Jordan chipped in with 10. Cameron Bush added 11 points for UAFS.

Hawley fuels Harding's victory

Sage Hawley scored a game-high 27 points on 12-of-26 shooting from the floor Saturday to lead Harding University (18-6, 14-3 Great American Conference) to a 66-47 victory over Oklahoma Baptist (13-10, 9-8) at the Noble Complex in Shawnee, Okla.

Harding led 33-27 at halftime, then outscored Oklahoma Baptist 33-20 in the second half to pull away. Harding outrebounded Oklahoma Baptist 45-29 and outscored them 36-16 in the lane.

Rory Geer had 13 points for Harding, while Madison Chambers led Oklahoma Baptist with 15 points.

In other Great American Conference women's games Saturday, the University of Arkansas at Monticello (9-14, 6-11) had four players with 10 or more points, led by Bailey Harris' 12 points, in a 77-64 loss to Southeastern Oklahoma State (7-15, 5-12) in Durant, Okla. ... Jalei Oglesby scored a game-high 21 points to lead Arkansas Tech University (13-8, 11-6) in a 57-54 loss to Southern Nazarene (19-4, 16-1) in Bethany, Okla. ... Ashley Farrar led Henderson State University (13-10, 10-7) with 13 points in a 65-49 loss to Northwestern Oklahoma State (9-12, 5-12) in Alva, Okla. ... Madeleine Tipton led Ouachita Baptist University (10-11, 7-10) with 16 points off the bench and Makayla Miller added 15 in a 70-65 loss to Southwestern Oklahoma State (7-15, 7-10) in Weatherford, Okla. ... Kylie Warren scored 17 points off the bench on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor to lead Southern Arkansas (10-13, 6-11) in a 77-69 loss to East Central (Okla.) (9-12, 6-11) in Ada, Okla.

Defense keys UAFS women

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (8-17, 6-13 Lone Star Conference) held St. Mary's (7-17, 3-15) to 23.7% shooting from the floor Saturday in a 49-44 victory at Bill Greehey Arena in San Antonio.

The Lions held the Rattlers without a made three-pointer until the fourth quarter. St. Mary's took a brief lead in the fourth quarter, but four consecutive points from Aaliyah Prince put UAFS back in front. Another basket from Prince gave the Lions a five-point lead with 34 seconds remaining.

Prince led UAFS with 17 points, five rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal. Kayla Brundidge added nine points and a game-high 11 rebounds for UAFS.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas sweeps doubleheader

The University of Arkansas moved to 4-0 on the season after defeating Weber State 11-0 in five innings and Southern Utah 10-2 at the Rebel Kickoff on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Robyn Herron (1-0) and Nikki McGaffin combined for a one-hit shutout against Weber State. Rylin Hedgecock led the Razorbacks offensively, going 2 for 2 with 3 RBI, tying a career high. Hannah Gammill and Hannah Camenzind both hit home runs. The win against Weber State marked the first time Arkansas has shut out three consecutive opponents since February 2021.

Camenzind got the start in the circle against Southern Utah and did not allow an earned run with one strikeout. Callie Turner (2-0) picked up the win after giving up 1 hit with 4 strikeouts over 4 innings. Spencer Prigge hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning to key the Razorbacks offensively and Kristina Foreman added her third home run of the season, a solo shot.

Arkansas wraps up play at the Rebel Kickoff with a game against Baylor at 11 a.m. Central today.

UCA continues winning start

For the second time in 24 hours, the University of Central Arkansas defeated Alabama-Birmingham -- this time around by a 4-1 score.

Just like Friday's matchup, UCA (3-0) fell behind early as UAB (2-2) scored in the bottom of the first inning to make it 1-0 on an RBI single from Alyssa Aguilar.

UCA trailed until the sixth inning when Mary Kate Brown's RBI single tied the score 1-1. Later in the sixth inning, Morgan Nelson hit an RBI double to right field to put the Bears ahead, 3-1.

McKay Betts tacked on to UCA's lead later in the sixth inning to make it 4-1.

Kayla Beaver shut down UAB's offense after the first inning run, striking out seven batters in seven inning for her second win.

