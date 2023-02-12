Sugar Bears follow request from coach, thrash Royals

CONWAY -- While there was plenty left over for Sandra Rushing to critique about her team's win, the University of Central Arkansas women's basketball team put together a complete game Saturday to beat Queens, N.C., 73-43 on Saturday at the Farris Center.

"I'm very happy with the win. You still have things you need to correct even though you won," Rushing said. "We needed this win. [On Thursday], we didn't play very hard. We made mistakes today, but we played hard."

UCA (8-14, 3-8 ASUN) took a 15-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the second quarter was when its lead over Queens (8-16, 3-10) began to expand.

The Sugar Bears outscored the Royals 17-9 in the second, making 6 of 13 shots while holding Queens to 3 of 13. UCA led 32-21 at halftime.

UCA had a clear gameplan Saturday to pound the ball inside and either score with Kyjai Miles and Kierra Prim or draw fouls and take the free throws.

The Sugar Bears did a good deal of both in the win. Miles and Prim combined for 12 points and UCA took 15 shots from the line in the first half alone.

For the game, Miles (6) and Prim (14) combined for 20 points and 11 free-throw attempts. UCA outscored Queens 28-8 in the paint and totaled 35 free throw attempts, making 25.

UCA came out of halftime with an 11-0 run to make the score 43-21, but Queens responded with a 17-10 run.

One of Rushing's main points of emphasis after Thursday's loss to Liberty was coachability and her players responding to corrections. Rushing said there was noticeable improvement in that area.

"I thought we did a better job tonight listening," Rushing said. "That's what we're going to have to do. We have to be on the same page. There's so much time my staff puts into the [scouting report], and I want our players to understand we can't have one person doing one thing and another doing something else."

UCA closed out the win by outscoring Queens 20-11 over the final six minutes. The Sugar Bears went 6 of 12 from the field and 14 of 16 from the line in the fourth quarter for 26 points while holding the Royals to 5-of-20 shooting.

Queens shot 21.5% from the field and 30.4% from behind the arc. UCA forced Queens to take 35% of its shots from deep -- something Rushing said was exactly to plan.

"We played our defense and they got a few shots, but look at their percentages and you look at ours," she said. "I didn't think we got our hand up enough, but our goal was to keep them from getting to the paint."