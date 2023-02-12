Superintendent Hogan recalls grandparents’ moral guidance

Alfred Hogan knew, as he grew up in Wilson, that there were people looking out for him. After he became an educator he started looking out for other young people.

"There were some men -- and women -- that cared about young guys like myself, and several more than I, and saw that we had potential," says Hogan, who retired as superintendent of the Osceola School District in 2021 after 46 years in education.

Hogan, 70, attended schools designated for Black students through the 10th grade.

"That was a year before total integration," he says. "This was in '69 and '70. The Black school was still open, but I went over to Wilson High to get a jump on it before the next year when they built Rivercrest High School. I was in the first graduating class at Rivercrest High School at Wilson, Ark., in 1971."

Integration occurred without upheaval, he says.

"We still had some values and principles that our parents and grandparents taught us, that we didn't necessarily initiate, didn't 'push the button' too quick," he says. "We understood that we couldn't sit downstairs at the movie theater. We understood that we had the back of the restaurant at the Wilson Cafe, which is where you went if you wanted a cheeseburger or a hamburger or french fries or whatever. You had to go through the back door and you had to stand there and wait."

Hogan's grandfather had been on his way from New Hebron, Miss., to St. Louis to find work in the early 1900s.

"When they got to Wilson they took them off the train and accused them of stealing and saying they had done something wrong, so they made them work for free, clearing the bottoms [lowlands] in Wilson," Hogan says.

His grandfather remained in Wilson after working off his alleged debt, finding work in the lumberyard to support his growing family.

Hogan lived with his grandparents growing up and benefited from their advice.

In high school, Hogan's principal and the district superintendent lined up jobs he could do at night after his basketball games, aware that he was the oldest of seven children with a single mother and needed to earn money to help his family.

"They trusted me with a key to go in and clean the restaurant -- mop the floors and all -- but I couldn't come in the front door to order with everybody else," he says. "We just lived with what we had to."

Hogan cleaned the home economics building some evenings as well, picking up pins and needles girls dropped during classes, sweeping and taking out the trash. Other men in the community helped him get other odd jobs.

"I had to keep my grades up and keep my starting position on the basketball team and the track team. I never missed a practice, never missed a game," he says.

Hogan enrolled at Arkansas Agricultural, Mechanical and Normal College, now the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and then transferred to Russ College in Holly Springs, Miss. He quit basketball and took a job as an orderly in a nursing home and sent money home to help his mother. He sometimes pulled double shifts to relieve other employees.

Hogan graduated in 1975. His old superintendent hired him to teach and coach at the junior high in Joiner. He also taught classes at Rivercrest during that time. From there, he went to Turrell to teach science and coach high school basketball, after which he became a principal and then the district's superintendent.

The Turrell district fell below the state's required 350 enrollment minimum for two consecutive years, and it was consolidated with the Marion district in 2010. Hogan, who had worked in that district for 32 years, became an assistant superintendent in the new, consolidated district, fulfilling the two years on his superintendent contract with Turrell and staying one extra.

"I was doing a lot of work out in schools and communities on public relations and race relations and stuff like that during the consolidation," he says.

Shortly after he retired, he was recruited as assistant superintendent in the Osceola School District; when the superintendent retired, he was promoted and served as superintendent for three more years.

Hogan met his wife, Nancy, while he was at Russ College. She worked for several years as a career counselor at Mid-South Community College in West Memphis. They have two children -- Andrea Lewis of Little Rock and AJ Hogan of Jonesboro -- and five grandchildren.

Hogan is a deacon at First Baptist Church in Frenchmans Bayou in Mississippi County, and sometimes helps the church food pantry where his wife volunteers. He also does some consulting.

"I've been called to Marvell-Elaine School District because they're getting ready to shut down in June," he says. "I'm working for the Arkansas Department of Ed and I'm helping a young lady who's a first-year superintendent."

Hogan appreciates the help he got as a young man and has paid it forward with young people in his community.

"I didn't do it with an intention of putting a notch on my belt," he says. "That's the way I was raised, to try to help people."

