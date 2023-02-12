The righteousness of Tyre’s mom

Last week as I absorbed the news of Tyre Nichols' murder by police officers in Memphis, two things stood out, playing over and over in my mind. The first was the part in the video--that long, horrible video--in which Tyre screams for his mother. "Mom! Mom! Mom!" he cries from the ground not far from home.

And the other was RowVaughn Wells, Tyre's mother, in a picture from his funeral. Just looking down. Al Sharpton stands behind her with his game face on, and there are others in the photo clearly in character as public witnesses, participants in the political event the funeral inevitably became. But not her. Not in that moment.

I have seen footage of Tyre's mom before and since, most recently as a guest at the State of the Union address, when she takes on a mantle of leadership, an example for us to follow. She has offered words of dignity, class, and grace.

But in that picture RowVaughn Wells is Mom; the one he was trying to get home to, the woman who just lost her son. She is the one for whom--when all the dust clears--the world will never be the same regardless of what happens with those police officers.

The image burned on my brain is a woman who seems not so different from me, mourning her son, surrounded on every side and yet alone somehow in her grief. Because only RowVaughn Wells was his Mom.

I have three girls and one boy. Those four humans are the unadulterated joys of my existence. Everything else pales in comparison. I have taught each one that they are my favorite, and they are. Each one. My girls are every bit as important and integral to my heart and happiness as my boy, Harper.

But since Tyre Nichols was his mother's son I am thinking of my own son, how much I love him, and what it would be like to try to live in a world in which people trusted to serve and protect us murdered him as he hollered for me. For his mom.

I have a Black friend who is really beyond a friend. She's become sisterish. I met her through the coalition of teachers involved with Arkansas Strong. Back in the summer I had a list of people I was calling about having a teacher pay rally. The first time I heard her voice it was on voicemail, and she told me to have a righteous day.

I thought that was fun, and cool; kinda gutsy. Spiritual. I told her so when I finally got ahold of her. I talked to about 100 people that day and out of all of them she was just different. So real and smart. She had the same vision and caution I felt and the same drive to make a difference--a dreamer with common sense. I don't meet a lot of those. Anyway, we just got each other. And after I met her in person, I loved her even more.

We have collaborated on a lot of things education-wise since then. I find myself wanting to consult her any time I have a gut reaction that could be right on or way off. If she has it too, I know it's right on.

We also have shared personal struggles and matters about our families, and supported each other however we could. Several weeks ago, I was fishing around for someone with expertise to help me with a podcast on a shoestring budget and she introduced me to her son, a young man about Harper's age who is a civil engineer and does sound engineering as a side hustle.

This kid met me at a library in Little Rock to help me get started. He was simply adorable. Like Harper, he is exceptionally intelligent, confident, and kind. I knew he was treating me like he would his mom because I was her friend. He never once showed what he must have thought: that I was completely inept at what I was trying to do and quickly turning into a charity case.

The next week I recorded the podcast and couldn't get the files transferred to him digitally because I am a technological idiot. So he met me in the lobby of the hotel where I was staying with my mother and Heathcliff the night before we flew from Little Rock to New York City. He used some kind of wizardry to download the files then hugged me, like my son does, a little old lady under his big strong wing.

I thought how proud his mom must be of him. How she raised him right. Just like Harper defies the stereotype of an ignorant, inbred, backwoods Ozark hillbilly, my friend's son defies every stereotype of a young Black man. Now it seems prescient, and I can't explain where it came from, but I remember watching him walk out of the hotel lobby and feeling a pang of something--fear, sadness, world-weariness--that I bet his mom worries about him like I worry about my son. But more.

I called my friend after I heard about Tyre Nichols. The conversation started like a lot of conversations I start, it seems. Awkward. I told her I didn't know what to say or even if it was appropriate for me to call but I was thinking of her. That I couldn't get her or her son off my mind. I saw her when I saw the picture of RowVaughn Wells' downcast face. I thought about all our boys being held on the ground, calling for their mothers.

She told me she and her husband started training their son when he was around age 9 what to do and say and how to act if a police officer was nearby. With the first phone he ever got there was the contact number of a lawyer they knew, and instructions to record any confrontation.

She told me what it is like to teach your child how special and beautiful he is, how capable and good, to give him the foundation that he is valued and worthy and build his confidence so he can go out into the world and become a success--to protect his innocence and not allow society to define him with its low expectations--and at the very same time try to prepare him for dangers he will face. To instill in him that terrorism is real; it is not you over-reacting or giving in to fear, but acknowledging the world as it is even as you work to make it different. To take away that very innocence you want to protect in order to save his life.

I can only imagine what it is like to be my friend in this moment; to be RowVaughn Wells. But imagine it we must. Because making the world different, better, safer for all of us requires we understand that those mothers are all of us, and their boys are our boys.

And they deserve to make it home.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.