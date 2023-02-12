The world in brief: Israeli-Palestinian violence claims 2

Israeli-Palestinian violence claims 2

JERUSALEM — An Israeli settler shot and killed a Palestinian on Saturday in the northern West Bank, Palestinian health officials said, while an 8-year-old child died of injuries suffered a day before in a car-ramming attack in Jerusalem.

As night fell, warning sirens sounded in southern Israel when Palestinian militants fired a rocket from the Gaza Strip that was intercepted by Israeli aerial defenses, the Israeli military said. There was no immediate statement from Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza.

Saturday’s events were the latest escalation in months of surging violence in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

As Palestinians poured into the streets in the northern West Bank, near Salfit, to see what was going on, an Israeli settler opened fire, killing a 27-year-old villager, said Ghassan Douglas, a Palestinian official who monitors Israeli settlements in the Nablus region.

The settlers dispersed when the Israeli military arrived, he said. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the villager who was killed as Methqal Rayan and said he was shot in the head.

Israeli police opened an investigation into the shooting of the Palestinian, the military said. It said Israeli security forces de-escalated the situation after the Palestinian was taken to the hospital.

In Jerusalem, Asher Paley, 8, died a day after a Palestinian man rammed a car into a bus stop in an Israeli settlement in the contested capital, Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem announced Saturday. His 6-year-old brother was killed in the car-ramming, along with a man in his 20s.

After the attack, Israeli police arrested and interrogated relatives of the suspected assailant, 32-year-old Hussein Qaraqa from the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya.

Somaliland toll in fighting at 57

MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least 57 people have been confirmed dead in days of clashes between anti-government fighters and Somaliland security forces in the disputed city of Las-Anod after local leaders said they wanted to rejoin the federal government of Somalia, a doctor reported Saturday.

Abdimajid Hussein Sugulle, the director-general of a public hospital in Las-Anod, told The Associated Press that more than 400 people also were wounded in nearly a week of fighting.

Authorities in Somaliland announced a unilateral ceasefire Friday night. But residents said skirmishes continued in and around the eastern city.

The Somali Red Crescent Society said the dead included one of its volunteers, who was killed by a stray bullet.

Sudan-Russia deal awaits ratification

CAIRO — Sudan’s ruling military concluded a review of an agreement with Russia to build a navy base on the Red Sea in the African country, two Sudanese officials said Saturday.

They said the deal was awaiting the formation of a civilian government and legislative body to be ratified before it takes effect. The officials said Moscow met Sudan’s most recent demands, including providing more weapons and equipment.

The officials did not provide further details and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. A spokesman for the Sudanese military declined to comment.

The deal, which surfaced in December 2021, allows Russia to set up a naval base with up to 300 Russian troops, and to simultaneously keep up to four navy ships, including nuclear-powered ones, in the strategic Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

In exchange, Russia is to provide Sudan with weapons and military equipment. The agreement is to last for 25 years, with automatic extensions for 10-year periods if neither side objects.



