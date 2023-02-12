Tigers hit three-pointer at buzzer to shock Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- D'Andre Gholston hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give Missouri a stunning 86-85 victory over No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday night.

With 4.2 seconds left in the game and the Volunteers (19-6, 8-4) leading 85-83, Santiago Vescovi (16 points) missed a free throw. His second attempt was waived off when Tobe Awaka committed a lane violation, setting up a final chance for the Tigers (19-6, 7-5).

Gholston took the inbounds and dribbled up the court before taking an off-balance contested three-pointer from about 30 feet that swished through the net at the buzzer for the win. He was mobbed by his teammates after hitting the shot.

Tennessee came back from a 17-point deficit early in the second half and led the last 7:11 of the game. Tyreke Key came off the bench to score 21 of his 23 points after intermission.

Zakai Zeigler had 11 points and 10 assists for the Vols.

Kobe Brown scored 21 to lead the Tigers. Gholston finished with 18 points, Sean East had 17 points, and D'Moi Hodge added 14.

Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes is normally liberal with his substitutions. He kept one lineup in for nearly eight minutes while the Vols recovered from the deficit.

Missouri hit 50% (8 of 16) of its long range shots in the first half en route to a 44-32 lead. It was the fifth time Tennessee has trailed at halftime.

NO. 3 ALABAMA 77,

AUBURN 69

AUBURN, Ala. -- Rylan Griffen scored 16 points, Mark Sears added 15 and No. 3 Alabama held off a big challenge from its in-state rival, beating Auburn.

The Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0) remained the only Power 5 team without a league loss. Sears and Griffen helped Alabama overcome an off shooting performance from star Brandon Miller, who had 13 points but missed all seven three-point attempts.

Wendell Green Jr. had 16 of his 24 points in the second half for Auburn, going 7 of 19 from the floor. Jaylin Williams had 14 of his 16 points before the half and KD Johnson added 12. But the Tigers (17-8, 7-5) missed nine consecutive shots in the final minutes and have dropped five of their last six games.

STANFORD 88,

NO. 4 ARIZONA 79

STANFORD, Calif. -- Spencer Jones scored all 18 of his points in the second half for Stanford as the Cardinal stunned No. 4 Arizona.

Stanford (11-14, 5-9) beat a ranked team for the first time this year and a top-five team for the second time in two seasons. Arizona (22-4, 11-4), hoping to stay a half-game behind UCLA for the conference lead, had a seven-game win snapped.

Courtney Ramey scored a season- and game-high 26 points for Arizona.

NO. 5 TEXAS 94,

WEST VIRGINIA 60

AUSTIN, Texas -- Sir'Jabri Rice scored 24 points in just 17 minutes in Texas' win over West Virginia.

Texas (20-5) remained in first place in the Big 12 at 9-3, while West Virginia (15-10, 4-8) lost for the sixth time in its last seven games against the Longhorns.

Rice, a guard who transferred this season from New Mexico State, was nearly perfect. He converted 5 of 6 field-goal attempts, and all 10 free throws. The Longhorns only missed one free throw in 25 attempts.

Marcus Carr added 16 for Texas, making 7 of 11 shots. Timmy Allen had 14 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

Emmitt Matthews led West Virginia with 13 points.

NO. 8 VIRGINIA 69,

DUKE 62, OT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Armaan Franklin scored 23 points, including a three-pointer with 39 seconds left, to lift Virginia over Duke in overtime.

Kihie Clark added 16 points and Ben Vander Plas 13 for the Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3), who won despite a 9 for 22 performance from the free-throw line.

Duke (17-8, 8-6) seemed poised to win when Kyle Filipowski drove on the final play of regulation and two defenders contested his shot. The officials initially whistled a foul, but waved it off after a lengthy review. Jeremy Roach led the Blue Devils with 16 points.

Trailing 58-53, Duke got a driving basket from Roach with 1:31 left and a three-pointer by Jacob Grandison from in front of the Duke bench to tie it with 50 seconds left. Neither team scored again in regulation.

NO. 9 KANSAS 78,

OKLAHOMA 55

NORMAN, Okla. -- Jalen Wilson scored 18 points, and Kansas rolled past Oklahoma.

Wilson, who entered the day leading the Big 12 with nearly 21 points per game, bounced back from a two-point outing against Texas on Monday.

Dajuan Harris scored 16 points and Kevin McCullar added 13 for the Jayhawks (20-5, 8-4).

Jalen Hill scored 14 points and Otega Oweh added 11 for the Oklahoma (12-13, 2-10). Grant Sherfield, who leads the Sooners with nearly 17 points per game, was held to 10 on 4-for-14 shooting.

NO. 10 MARQUETTE 89,

GEORGETOWN 75

WASHINGTON -- Kam Jones, Oso Ighodaro and Tyler Kolek each scored 14 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for Marquette in its win over Georgetown.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 11 points and Chase Ross added 10 for Marquette (20-6, 12-3), which moved into first place in the conference.

Jay Heath scored 18 points to lead last-place Georgetown (6-20, 1-14).

OKLAHOMA STATE 64,

NO. 11 IOWA STATE 56

AMES, Iowa -- John-Michael Wright scored 19 points and Oklahoma State rallied past No. 11 Iowa State, the Cyclones' fourth loss in five games.

Bryce Thompson added 12 points for the Cowboys (16-9, 7-5) in their fifth consecutive win.

Aljaz Kunc scored 13 for Iowa State (16-8, 7-5).

In other Top 25 men's games Saturday, De'Vion Harmon scored 20 points, including a crucial driving basket in the final minute, as Texas Tech upended No. 12 Kansas State 71-63. The Red Raiders (13-12, 2-10) held the Wildcats to two field goals in the game's final four minutes. ... Adam Flagler scored 28 points, with 16 in a row for No. 14 Baylor during the stretch when the Bears overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half and then held on to beat No. 17 TCU 72-68 in Fort Worth. LJ Cryer had 23 points for the Bears (19-6, 8-4), who on Jan. 4 at home against TCU blew a 17-point lead in an 88-87 loss. ... Logan Johnson had 34 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists as No. 15 Saint Mary's (22-5, 11-1) handled Portland (13-15, 5-8) 81-64. .. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 28 points and 11 rebounds, Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 21 points and No. 18 Indiana (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) held on for a 62-61 win over Michigan (14-11, 8-6) in Ann Arbor, Mich. ...David Jones scored 16 points and AJ Storr added 15 for St. John's (15-11, 5-10), which beat No. 20 Providence (18-7, 10-4) 73-68 in New York. ... Jarkel Joiner scored 26 points and D.J. Burns Jr. added 18 with 10 rebounds to lead North Carolina State (20-6, 10-5) over Boston College (12-14, 6-9) 92-62 in Boston. ... Trey Alexander scored 17 points to lead No. 23 Creighton (17-8, 11-3) past No. 21 UConn (19-7, 8-7) 56-53 after the Huskies had what would have been a tying three-pointer erased on video review in the final seconds. ... Coleman Hawkins scored 18 points and Illinois (17-7, 8-5) held No. 24 Rutgers (16-9, 8-6) scoreless for more than 10 minutes in the second half to rally for the 69-60 win. ... Adam Seiko scored all 18 points on three-pointers and Matt Bradley added 17 points for No. 25 San Diego State (20-5, 11-2), the Mountain West Conference front-runner that beat UNLV (16-9, 5-8) 82-71 for its third consecutive win and seventh in eight games.

OHIO VALLEY MEN

TENN.-MARTIN 84, UALR 61

By halftime Saturday night at the Elam Center in Martin, Tenn., the University of Arkansas-Little Rock had less than half the points of its Tennessee-Martin.

The Trojans (8-19, 4-10 Ohio Valley) shot 27% from the field, 16.7% from behind the arc and did not attempt a free throw in the first half as Tennessee-Martin (16-11, 8-6) entered the break up 46-22.

UALR bounced back on offense in the second half, scoring 38 points, but Tennessee-Martin nearly matched that with 38 of its own.

The Trojans shot 36.4% from the field overall, shot 2 of 19 from behind the arc (10.5%) and trailed for the final 33:22.

The UALR starters combined for 24 points compared to the Skyhawks' 62 points from their starting unit. To keep pace, UALR's bench accounted for 37 points, led by Isaiah Palermo's game-high 19 points and Ethan Speaker's 10.

CJ White added 10 points for the Trojans.

Parker Stewart led Tennessee-Martin with 18 points, followed by Jalen Myers with 15, KJ Simon with 14 and Jordan Sears with 12 points.

OHIO VALLEY WOMEN

UALR 53, TENN.-Martin 49

Sali Kourouma's 22 points led the University of Arkansas-Little Rock past Tennessee-Martin as the Trojans shot 53.7% from the field Saturday afternoon at the Elam Center in Martin, Tenn.

UALR (16-9, 13-1 Ohio Valley) led Tennessee-Martin (10-15, 6-8) for 37:15 Saturday. The Skyhawks held a lead for less than two minutes.

The Trojans led by as many as 14 points early in the fourth quarter. The Skyhawks pulled within four points with 2:12 remaining.

UALR's defense clamped down and held Tennessee-Martin scoreless over the final 1:37, as the offense got a key shot from Tia Harvey to hold onto the lead.

Harvey added 12 points for the Trojans. She, along with Jaiyah Harris-Smith, played all 40 minutes for Coach Joe Foley.

Kourouma made 9-of-19 shots from the field, grabbed 5 rebounds and recorded a career-high 5 steals.

UALR totaled 21 assists on 22 field goals, including 9 from Jayla Brooks and 7 from Harris-Smith.

Four Skyhawks reached double-digits, with Anaya Brown's 13 points leading the team.

SUN BELT MEN

GEORGIA SOUTHERN 68, ARKANSAS STATE 53

Andrei Savrasov had 24 points and 12 rebounds in 24 minutes and the Eagles opened the second half with an 18-1 run and thumped the Red Wolves at Statesboro, Ga.

Georgia Southern led 30-24 at halftime and scored the first 13 points of the second half to make 43-24. After ASU's Terrance Ford hit 1 of 2 free throws with 14:59 remaining, the Eagles stretched the margin to 49-25.

Terrance Ford Jr. finished with 13 points to lead ASU (19-17, 2-12 Sun Belt Conference) and also had 6 rebounds. Omar El-Sheikh also had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Red Wolves, which have lost 12 of 13.

Markise Davis had 11 points but was 5 of 15 from the field for ASU.

SUN BELT WOMEN

JAMES MADISON 70, ARKANSAS STATE 57

Kiki Jefferson had 22 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks, while Kseniia Kozlova had 18 points as the Dukes (20-6, 10-4 Sun Belt Conference) handled the Red Wolves (8-17, 3-11) at Harrisonburg, Va.

Arkansas State's Annaliese Griffin hit 4 of 8 three-pointers and finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, but the Red Wolves never lead after it was 6-4 in the opening minutes. James Madison led 18-11 after the first quarter and 33-25 at the half.

Izzy Higginbottom finished 13 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists for ASU.

SWAC MEN

ALABAMA STATE 74, UAPB 71

A 10-0 run early in the second half enabled Alabama State to erase a deficit and stave off a late challenge at H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff.

Alex Anderson scored 29 points for the Hornets (8-17, 5-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who had lost all 16 of their games away from home before holding on Saturday. Jordan O'Neal and Kendal Parker both added 11 points.

Kylen Milton had a team-high 17 points for UAPB (10-15, 6-6).

Chris Greene scored 14 points, and both Shaun Doss Jr. and Caleb Stokes ended with 12 points each for UAPB.

SWAC WOMEN

ALABAMA STATE 71, UAPB 60

Alabama State got a big outing from its bench to run its way past the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff.

Ayana Emmanuel scored 23 points for the Hornets (11-12, 8-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference, but it was the reserves that made waves. Shmya Ward finished with 15 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Coriah Beck scored 17 points and Maori Davenport had 15 points for the Golden Lions.