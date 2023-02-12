Trial for parolee on federal drug, gun charges set

A Little Rock man accused of federal drug and firearms crimes while on parole from the Arkansas Department of Corrections for a 2002 murder conviction is scheduled to go to trial at the end of the month after attorneys and the trial judge met Friday to iron out some pre-trial issues.

Justin Thabit, 42, is scheduled to go to trial Feb. 27 on an amended set of charges filed Tuesday in response to court rulings suppressing evidence collected by federal investigators when Thabit was arrested at his girlfriend’s home June 18, 2019, for absconding from parole. A subsequent search of the home turned up guns and drugs that Thabit reportedly admitted belonged to him but conflicting testimony at his December 2021 suppression hearing cast doubt on whether that admission came before or after the search.

Thabit was originally indicted Dec. 4, 2019, on one count each of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of an unregistered firearm. A superseding indictment handed up Tuesday amended those charges to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Although Thabit had signed a search waiver as a parole condition allowing police to search his home, vehicle or person without a search warrant, District Court Judge G. Price Marshall ruled that the waiver did not apply to Thabit’s girlfriend’s home so he ordered the evidence obtained during the search excluded, an order which the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed in a ruling handed down last month.

In his 2021 ruling Marshall did, however, deny Thabit’s motion to suppress his statement to officers regarding the drugs and guns because police were there to arrest Thabit for absconding his parole, which they did, and Thabit’s statement was made after he was read his rights. That denial formed the basis for Thabit’s motions to exclude any reference to the suppressed evidence to include witness testimony regarding the search including his own statement to police the day he was arrested.

“Are you asking me to reconsider my earlier ruling about the statements to the officers?” Marshall asked Thabit’s attorney, Michael Kiel Kaiser of Little Rock. “I’m not sure how deep the motion goes.” “We are asking the court to reconsider that ruling but also to consider it not on constitutional admissibility but on evidentiary admissibility,” Kaiser said, arguing that Thabit’s statements were directly tied to the physical evidence that Marshall tossed.

“Mr. Thabit’s statements to the officer on the scene are admissible,” Marshall said, denying the motion. “There was a Miranda warning and … I don’t believe it’s unfairly prejudicial.” Marshall also ordered that a parole revocation waiver and violation report Thabit signed three days after his arrest would be admissible with some redactions to prevent the jury from being unfairly prejudiced by information relating to past crimes that bear little relevance to the federal charges against him. Thabit testified Friday that he signed the forms but only admitted to violating his parole by absconding and said he did not admit to allegations of possession of drugs and guns. He said he signed the documents in order to avoid a parole hearing that would have put him back in prison for six months to a year. By signing, he said, his parole was automatically revoked and he was sent to the county jail to serve a 90-day sentence for the violation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron McCree had argued the jury should see the documents.

“Mr. Thabit made a voluntary statement and the question is should the jury get to hear that,” he said. “Our position is yes.” Marshall said the parole conditions Thabit admitted to violating would provide context for the charges against him and would be admitted, but the majority of the violation report would not.

Marshall said historical evidence of Thabit’s past involvement dealing in drugs and guns that McCree said he intended to introduce would be limited to two specific instances in the first six months of 2019.

Marshall also ruled that McCree and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant could not bring up information regarding a confidential source who reported that Thabit had tried to intimidate the individual in a phone call in the days after his arrest to prevent the person’s from testifying against him.

“The source knew Mr. Thabit went to prison for beating somebody to death because he talked about it a lot,” McCree said. “The source didn’t recall the exact words Mr. Thabit used but in knowing Mr. Thabit and knowing his history, the source interpreted that Mr. Thabit was making a threat, that ‘if I find out who this is, there will be violence.’” Kaiser scoffed at the threat accusation.

“I think Mr. McCree said generally speaking everyone thought the source was the person,” he said. “This is speculation upon speculation upon speculation and is a way to back door my client’s murder conviction and introduce more [Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure Rule 4049(b)] evidence that we just spent a long time trying to redact out this other document. This is not a threat. … The United States has not shown how my client would have had any reason to believe that this person or any person was cooperating against him.” Kaiser said Thabit knew he had violated his parole and was subject to be arrested at any time.

“He knew his time was limited,” Kaiser said. “He was on borrowed time and sooner or later he was going to be arrested on that parole warrant.” “There’s not enough texture and detail to infer Mr. Thabit’s comment as a threat,” Marshall said, as he denied the government’s motion to bring the matter up to the jury.

McCree estimated that the government’s case would take about a day and a half. Marshall, after determining that jury selection and opening statements would take a half day said jury selection would begin at noon on Feb. 27, and the government could put on its first witness the following morning.

“I keep thinking I need to get with my brother Miller and my brother Moody [U.S. District judges Brian Miller and James M. Moody Jr.] and learn how to try a case in a day,” Marshall said. “They move much more quickly than I do but I just haven’t gotten around to it.”

