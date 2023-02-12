Sections
TV news shows

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:49 a.m.

Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.; Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., and Pete Aguilar, D-Calif. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Govs. Spencer Cox, R-Utah, and Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.; Mark Pomerantz, former prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney’s office. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Govs. Chris Sununu, R-N.H., Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M., Doug Burgum, R-N.D., and Wes Moore, D-Md. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D. 8 a.m.

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Katie Hobbs, D-Ariz.; former NFL player Myron Rolle, a neurosurgeon. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

