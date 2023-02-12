UA women search for answers in skid

FAYETTEVILLE -- Recent tough sledding has resulted in the NCAA Tournament hopes for the University of Arkansas women's basketball team becoming questionable.

After starting SEC play 4-1, Arkansas (18-8, 5-6 SEC) has lost five of its past six games, including Thursday's loss to a Vanderbilt team which had previously won just one conference game.

In the latest edition of ESPN's "Bracketology," Arkansas dropped from a nine seed to one of the last six teams projected to make the field.

With five games left before postseason play, the team can ill-afford losing to teams like Missouri (15-9, 4-7 SEC), which sits below Arkansas in the SEC standings and visits Walton Arena at 2 p.m. today.

The biggest thing that will determine if the Razorbacks can change trajectory, Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said, is the team's mindset.

"We're all struggling," Neighbors said. "Our coaches [and] kids, it's hard to lose. It's hard not to come out on the winning side of things all the time. You don't get the opportunity to learn from your losses anymore. And that's where I'm saying this is the first time in my 29 years [coaching] ... I don't know how to protect some of these kids, how to protect each other, how to protect ourselves, and get some confidence.

"You know, you can't fake confidence. You can't just give people confidence."

The Tigers and Razorbacks played in Columbia, Mo., on Jan. 8. It was a game Arkansas controlled throughout, winning 77-55.

Since that victory, the Razorbacks have gone 2-5 with wins coming by three points against Vanderbilt and Auburn, two teams near the league's bottom. Arkansas' confidence took a hit when it traveled to No. 1 South Carolina and lost by 46 and also when it blew a 19-point lead to Ole Miss.

Thursday's loss at Vanderbilt was the first defeat Arkansas has suffered to a team below it in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings. Neighbors said his goal is getting back to the same belief the team played with when it defeated Missouri.

"I will use every resource available," a dejected Neighbors said following the loss to Vanderbilt. "We've got our motivational coach with us. He'll probably sit with me on the plane on the way home. We'll push every button we can because I do believe that we've still got a team that can finish what we started."

The Tigers have also taken a hit to their confidence, something that began with the Razorbacks' beatdown over them in Mizzou Arena. The game spiraled Missouri down a six-game losing streak, and the Tigers are 1-7 since the loss.

With today's matchup being such a critical game for both teams, Neighbors urged Arkansas fans to attend and make a difference. The sixth-year Razorback coach said having crowd support could help aid his team's morale.

"We've got five games left in league before the SEC Tournament," he said. "[It] starts [today] with Missouri at home. I hope our crowds will stay with us. They make a difference. We don't have very many Sunday home games at all, and not very many left. We need everybody behind us. ... Our entire job right now is to get our kids some confidence."