Washam, Lady Bears seek better end

The Mammoth Spring girls' basketball team has enjoyed a pretty wealthy amount of success over the past two seasons, particularly last year when they reached the Class 1A state final for the first time in school history.

But if you ask junior standout Brynn Washam, the Lady Bears' run then and what they're doing now isn't as surprising to them as it may have been to others.

Their desire to succeed has been in the works for quite some time.

"Our end goal has always been to get to Hot Springs and win it," she said of the state finals site. "That's been the goal for my group of juniors especially since we started playing in the third grade. That's literally always been our end goal."

That's certainly not a bad objective to shoot for, especially for a well-rounded team like Mammoth Spring that just so happens to have one of the Arkansas' more well-rounded players on its side.

Washam has been the ultimate "it" factor for the Lady Bears, who've played and looked like a group that's determined to finish the season in the same spot it started in.

Mammoth Spring (29-4) has been ranked No. 1 in Class 1A all season and hasn't been so much as tested by any state team in its class. It's won all nine games against the state's Class 1A teams it has faced by more than 31 points on average, with its closest margin being a 15-point cushion during a 58-43 victory over a talented Marked Tree team on Jan. 20.

Actually, the Lady Bears have technically beaten every Class 1A team its faced over the past two years. Before losing to Norfork in last season's championship game -- a game in which it held a lead with less than three minutes to go -- Mammoth Spring had knocked off the Lady Panthers 10 days earlier in a regional final. But it's been all business for the Lady Bears since that 48-43 loss.

"They have been very, very just laser focused," Mammoth Spring Coach Scott Small said. "I can give them a scouting report, and they're not talking. They're reading, they're looking, they're studying. When they get out on the floor, it's a business meeting, and they clock in. And honestly, that wasn't there last season.

"If you ask Brynn what the expectation is this year, it's to get back to those last three minutes in Hot Springs and do it a little differently. That's what we've been talking about all year."

Opposing teams have been talking about the Lady Bears this year, too, namely Washam, who's the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Girls' Player of the Week after averaging 22.1 points in three huge games. For the season, the 5-9 guard is averaging 20 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game, which are all upticks from the numbers she put up as a sophomore.

But this past week is far from an isolated one for Washam. It's more routine for her than not.

"I've been spending a lot of time just trying to improve my game," she said. "I had to kind of take a step back and realize what my strengths are opposed to what my defenders' strengths are. I've been working on my shot and trying to get it off quicker to where I can consistently run off screens and either hit them or dump them down to my teammates. Just whatever I have to do.

"I've also had to work harder on my inside game, whether it's fakes and passing, quickness, footwork ... all of it."

That work hasn't gone unnoticed.

She's usually the focal point for opponents, and in a way, that's straddling a fine line because of the Lady Bears' depth. Others like Adrianna Corbett, Laney Young, Tay Davis -- all fellow juniors -- or senior Sara Crowe have all proven they can carry the team on a nightly. According to Washam, that only makes a juggernaut like Mammoth Spring that much tougher to defend.

"We all play together," she said. "At the end of the night, we don't care who has what stats. We just work together to win, and that's the biggest thing. As a team, we all just do whatever it takes to win."

That winning formula doesn't necessarily start when the arena lights are the brightest and the game clocks are running. To Small, it begins long before that, and that's something Washam wholeheartedly understands.

"She's a gym rat," he said. "We've got sign-in sheets in our gym, so whenever kids come in to shoot, do this, do that, her name's on there a couple of different times every week. Ever since she was a young kid, she's played and played, and then she'd hit a wall because the game changes or gets bigger.

"But we've talked a bunch about the opportunity to grow your game. And to her credit, I'll give her something that she needs to be better at, and she does it. She thinks the game and has adjusted throughout the years to prepare for the biggest of moments."

In the biggest of moments during the 2021-22 campaign, Washam delivered with a team-high 15 points and four rebounds while playing every second of the state championship game against Norfork. That Lady Panthers team, like the Lady Bears, are young and has been ranked No. 2 in Class 1A all season, so there's a chance the two may cross paths again in the coming weeks. But the lights weren't too bright for Washam in that game, and it's fairly safe to say they won't be if her and her teammates get a chance to return to Bank OZK Arena next month.

"We watch film, and we make to-do lists after every game," said Scott, whose team's lone losses were to Class 3A No. 2 Bergman, Class 3A No. 3 Melbourne, Class 5A Paragould and South Iron, Mo., which is the top 1A team in Missouri. "We always say, 'Hey, what did we do wrong here?' and so on, try to fine tune things. We're not going to play perfect basketball, but we want to play to our strengths and hide the weaknesses as best you can.

"Naturally, we want to get back to the state final, and I don't think there's been a lot of pressure on the kids to do that. Obviously, people call coaches, parents talk, teachers talk, but we don't talk about seedings or rankings or any of that. The winning will take care of itself if we just do what we're supposed to."

Washam summed that up with the same mindset that the team has employed since their season opener on Oct. 18.

"We just take it one game at a time," she said. "That's what we have to do in order to reach our end goal."