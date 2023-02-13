2 killed, 2 injured in Arkansas wrecks

Two people died and two others were injured on Arkansas roads Friday evening, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police.

Tapanga Maxwell, 27, died in a two-vehicle wreck in Mountain Home on Friday.

According to reports, Maxwell was driving westbound on U.S. 62 at about 7 p.m., when she was struck head-on by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

Maxwell's vehicle then exited the road before overturning and catching on fire.

Two individuals in the other vehicle survived the wreck and were treated for their injuries at Baxter Regional Medical Center, the report says.

Benito De Jesus Fausto, 19, was killed just before 6 p.m. Friday in a single-vehicle wreck near Springdale.

Reports from state police said Fausto was crossing U.S. 71B in a non-crosswalk area when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south.

The driver of the listed vehicle was not injured in the incident.

Investigating officers in both wrecks described the weather and road conditions as clear and dry.