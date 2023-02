At the library

Today

4 p.m. -- Magic Tree House Book Club. Ages 5-9. Registration required.

Tuesday

Take & Bake: Valentine's Puppy Chow. Ages 6-18. Registration required.

4 p.m. -- Treat Yo'Self. Ages 13-18. Registration required.

Wednesday

Registration for March programs begins today.

10:30 a.m. -- Preschool Storytime: Vehicles.

Friday

10:30 a.m. -- Toddler Time.

4 p.m. -- Nonfiction Stories: Harriet Tubman. Ages 5-10.

Saturday

2 p.m. -- American Girl: Maryellen. Ages 7-12. Registration required.

All programs are subject to change at any time. For more information, or to register, call 501-623-4161, 501-922-4483, or visit http://gclibrary.com.