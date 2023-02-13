Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bella Vista Rotary Club says first Winterfest was a success

by Rachel Dickerson | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Janna Columbus (left) paints a kitty on Emma Brown, 7, on Feb. 4 during Winterfest at St. Bernard’s Church in Bella Vista. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Rachel Dickerson)

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Rotary Club hosted the first Winterfest on Feb. 4 at St. Bernard's Church.

Bob Ritschel, project chair for the Bella Vista Rotary Club, said Winterfest is intended to be a signature annual event for the club. He said the club planned to have it during a less busy time of the year than the Christmas season, but still during winter.

"Maybe not this wintry," he joked, referring to the ice melting in the parking lot, evidence of the recent winter storm.

He added the event is primarily for elementary-age children and was made possible by a grant the club received from the Bella Vista Foundation. Games for the event were more than 90% handmade by the members of the Rotary Club, he said.

Attractions for the first year included characters Elsa and Olaf from the movie "Frozen." Face painting, balloon animals and a craft table sponsored by the Bella Vista Public Library were also featured.

Children were able to win prizes by playing the games, and each child received a free meal. Parents were asked to contribute for their meals, he said.

Ritschel said the club had well over 200 registrations for the event.

"We feel that's pretty good for the first year," he said.

  photo  Alexandra Newman (from left), of the Bella Vista Public Library, helps Ivy Biscup, 5, make a button at the library’s craft table Feb. 4 during Winterfest at St. Bernard’s Church in Bella Vista. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Rachel Dickerson)
  
  photo  Marty Boone of Greenbrier makes a balloon animal for a child Feb. 4 during Winterfest at St. Bernard’s Church in Bella Vista. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Rachel Dickerson)
  
  photo  Children take their seats for the cake walk Feb. 4 during Winterfest at St. Bernard’s Church in Bella Vista. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Rachel Dickerson)
  
  photo  Thomas Szczepanek, 3, plays a ring toss game Feb. 4 during Winterfest at St. Bernard’s Church in Bella Vista. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Rachel Dickerson)
  

Print Headline: Bella Vista Rotary Club reports good first Winterfest

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT