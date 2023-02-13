Bella Vista Rotary Club says first Winterfest was a success

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Rotary Club hosted the first Winterfest on Feb. 4 at St. Bernard's Church.

Bob Ritschel, project chair for the Bella Vista Rotary Club, said Winterfest is intended to be a signature annual event for the club. He said the club planned to have it during a less busy time of the year than the Christmas season, but still during winter.

"Maybe not this wintry," he joked, referring to the ice melting in the parking lot, evidence of the recent winter storm.

He added the event is primarily for elementary-age children and was made possible by a grant the club received from the Bella Vista Foundation. Games for the event were more than 90% handmade by the members of the Rotary Club, he said.

Attractions for the first year included characters Elsa and Olaf from the movie "Frozen." Face painting, balloon animals and a craft table sponsored by the Bella Vista Public Library were also featured.

Children were able to win prizes by playing the games, and each child received a free meal. Parents were asked to contribute for their meals, he said.

Ritschel said the club had well over 200 registrations for the event.

"We feel that's pretty good for the first year," he said.

Alexandra Newman (from left), of the Bella Vista Public Library, helps Ivy Biscup, 5, make a button at the library’s craft table Feb. 4 during Winterfest at St. Bernard’s Church in Bella Vista. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Rachel Dickerson)



Marty Boone of Greenbrier makes a balloon animal for a child Feb. 4 during Winterfest at St. Bernard’s Church in Bella Vista. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Rachel Dickerson)



Children take their seats for the cake walk Feb. 4 during Winterfest at St. Bernard’s Church in Bella Vista. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Rachel Dickerson)

