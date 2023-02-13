Benton County marriage licenses





The following marriage license applications were recorded at the Benton County Clerk's Office Feb. 2-8.

Feb. 2

Michael Ray Carnett, 53, and Julie Lynn Eavenson, 50, both of Bentonville

Jerry Lee Davis, 39, and Brandy Lynette Bates, 41, both of Rogers

Elias Ivàn Pena Godoy, 23, and Judith Josefina Ramos Martinez, 27, both of Rogers

Adrean Spencer Hesington, 29, and Lindsay Rachelle Dawes, 36, both of Siloam Springs

John Robert Kirton, 53, and Marinda Kaye Schultz, 47, both of Claremore, Okla.

Mason Denver Phillips, 30, and Alejandra Abigail Serrano, 31, both of Bentonville

Derek Shane Pruitt, 26, and Mackenzie Rae Hardison, 24, both of Rogers

Jimmy Dearil Shettleworth III, 28, and Mirna Hernandez, 28, both of Springdale

Franklin Dea Six, 63, and Shelli Dawn Tyer, 51, both of Kansas, Okla.

Tyson Wayne Sontag, 52, and Juanita Irene Messer, 51, both of Siloam Springs

Keli Raylene Sumter, 37, and Kindle Joyce Spry, 28, both of Siloam Springs

Feb. 3

Lucas Almeida Name De Morais, 27, and Nicole Marie Bazalar, 26, both of Bentonville

Malaki Christopher Beatty-Talbert, 19, and Olivia Ridler, 26, both of Gentry

David Raymond Cammack, 26, and Madison Noel White, 26, both of Rogers

Jess Todd Farrington, 31, Great Bend, Kan., and Hayley Nicole Howard, 28, Chatom, Ala.

Christopher Mark Franklin, 53, and Mary Malinda Core, 55, both of Bella Vista

Justin Douglas Labat, 23, Wagoner, Okla., and Amy Lian Blehm Blackmon, 25, Gentry

Blake Allan Odom, 26, Rogers, and Lauren Elizabeth Roeder, 26, Springdale

Harpreet Singh Samra, 26, and Rupinder Kaur, 23, both of Bentonville

Jeffrey Lawrence Thorne, 49, and Ashley Heather Replogle, 47, both of Wagoner, Okla.

Ramiro Everardo Valencia, 29, and Reaganne Elizabeth Rhine, 27, both of Bentonville

Nathan Lee Washburn, 26, and Samantha Sherrolyn Biazo, 35, both of Bella Vista

Jared Hamilton Whisenhunt, 29, Gravette, and Tassie Leann Murphree, 26, Bentonville

Bryan Lee White, 27, and Crystal Leah Miller, 27, both of Centerton

Feb. 6

Benjamin David Barnett, 26, and Hanna Louise Wiley, 21, both of Bentonville

Daniel Wade Carter, 39, Lowell, and Emily LaRaye Robinson, 31, Pea Ridge

Joseph Patrick Rice Jr., 37, and Ashley Dawn Patterson, 33, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Roy Eugene Sams, 72, and Kayla Lucas McElhannon, 70, both of Rogers

Feb. 7

Zachary Alex Copeland, 36, and Heather Samantha Penn, 34, both of Garfield

Zachariah Keith Quick, 23, and Sofia Perez Giron, 28, both of Siloam Springs

Feb. 8

Zachary Ray Crosslin, 35, and Tasha Lynea Rogers, 39, both of Bella Vista

Wyatt Brandon Glover, 27, and Darla Jean Raines, 70, both of Lowell

Rodrigo Martinez Almaras, 40, and Ada Maribel Garcia, 41, both of Springdale

Ramon Ramos Ruiz, 33, and Olga Lidia Cendejas, 43, both of Lowell

Oscar Sandoval, 27, Rogers, and Marilu Torres, 26, Lowell

Bobby Ray Wahl, 47, and Misty Dawn Chapman, 46, both of Gentry

Christopher Calvin West, 27, and Amy Michelle Fendley, 25, both of Fayetteville



