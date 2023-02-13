Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Feb. 2

Andy's Frozen Custard

2205 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Air filter near soda machine has an accumulation of dust.

Barnes & Noble Booksellers

261 N. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Popeye's

3500 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee went from breading raw chicken, removed glove but did not wash hands prior to putting on clean gloves to remove cooked chicken from fryer. Pans, lids and other food contact containers are visibly dirty and have been put away as clean. Items in the hot-box are not all at 135 degrees or above. Mayo and spicy sauce in the sandwich station are not at 41 degrees or below. Coleslaw and cooked rice in the walk-in are not date-marked as needed. Repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: Employee working with open food wearing ring on hand. Walk-in floor, racks, door are visibly dirty. Floor drain under the three-compartment sink has food debris around the drain. Permit posted expired 12/31/22. Permit fee has not been paid.

Taco Bell

4171 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit not posted.

Feb. 3

Braum's

1119 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee drank from an open can in food prep area and put can down on a nonfood contact surface. Containers of sliced cheese (65 degrees) being stored on counter at room temperature. Wiping bucket in ice cream area was at 0 ppm sanitizer. Liquid was cloudy.

Noncritical violations: There is a buildup of grease, dust and food residue throughout walls, ceiling and sides of equipment in cook area. Trash is being stored in back room due to overflowing dumpster.

Chicken Depot

1270 U.S. 412 West, Suite D, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Sanitizer is too strong. Should be 50-100 ppm.

Noncritical violations: Employee bagging open food: food employees shall wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings or nets that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food; clean equipment, utensils, and linens; and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. Ice buildup around the walk-in freezer door. Ice is getting between the frame, freezer wall and perhaps the building wall. Exposed insulation around the door. Threshold has been removed from the bottom of the freezer door exposing bare concrete.

La Huerta

1270 U.S. 412, Suite A, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee handled raw meat, but did not wash hands or change gloves before handling ready-to-eat foods. No sanitizer being dispensed in the automatic dish machine. Big containers of salsa in the walk-in cooler not at 41 degrees or below. Container of queso stored underneath the prep table is sitting at room temperature until it is going to be reheated. No date-mark on crab meat, scallops or hot dogs. No detergent being dispensed in the dish machine.

Noncritical violations: No hot water in the facility. The recent cold weather caused a part in the hot water heater to stop working. Packages of raw meat thawing at room temperature. Ice scoop handle at bar laying down in the ice. Ice scoop at bar is pitted and no longer in good condition. Container used for taco shells is cracked and no longer in good condition. Freezer handle visibly dirty. Hot water heater is broken.

La Petite Academy

215 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No chlorine test strips. Permit expired 5/31/2022.

Little Caesar's

931 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

Papa John's

231 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Sonic Drive-In

303 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer. Employee wearing artificial nails without wearing gloves. No permit posted.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

1409 Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired Sept. 30, 2022.

White Oak Station

1140 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Observed package of raw fish stored over box of packages of sliced cheese and package of raw bacon stored over containers of slush mix.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Several boxes of Hostess and Mrs. Freshley's snack packages had exceeded the best-by dates of Jan. 13-30, 2023. Packages of Jack Link Beef Steak exceeded the best-by date of Jan. 16, 2023, and beef sticks that expired on Sept. 15, 2022. Bag of frozen vegetables thawing in a large bowl of water. Bags of ice that were bagged at the facility did not have a label identifying the store as the source. Test strips have been wet and are not usable.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Feb. 2 -- Abuelo's Mexican Food Embassy, 4005 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Sonic Drive-In, 2502 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Feb. 3 -- Pizza Hut, 1717 W. Walnut St., Suite A, Rogers; Pizza Hut, 306 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton; Waffle House, 1721 W. Walnut St., Rogers