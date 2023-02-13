Ex-foreign minister elected Cyprus leader





NICOSIA, Cyprus -- Former Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides was elected as the new president of Cyprus in a runoff election Sunday, pledging to revive stalemated reunification talks with the nation's breakaway Turkish Cypriots and to form a coalition government with women filling half of the Cabinet positions.

With 100% of ballots counted, Christodoulides had 51.9% of the vote and his runoff rival, veteran diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis, had 48.1%, according to official election results. Mavroyiannis conceded defeat before the vote tally was complete.

Christodoulides, 49, campaigned as a unifying force for ethnically divided Cyprus, eschewing ideological and party divisions. His message resonated with a wide swath of voters.

"I'm looking you all in the eye and I sincerely make you this promise: I'll do everything I can to appear worthy of your trust," Christodoulides told supporters at his victory rally.

He made a special reference to the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Turkish Cypriots, including members of a volleyball team, were among the more than 33,000 people declared dead in the disaster as of Sunday.

"We share in their mourning, and I want to assure them that we stand by their side," the president-elect said.

Mavroyiannis, who previously served as Cyprus' ambassador to the United Nations, had positioned himself as the agent of change, ushering in a new political era following a decade of rule by outgoing President Nicos Anastasiades.

He ran as an independent, but the support he received from the communist-rooted AKEL party, the country's second-largest political party, may have pushed swing voters into backing Christodoulides.

Speaking to a somber crowd of supporters, Mavroyiannis, 66, who also was Anastasiades' chief negotiator with the nation's breakaway Turkish Cypriots, said he would not pursue an "active and daily role" in politics but remained willing to offer his counsel to the new government, if asked.

"I want to congratulate Nikos Christodoulides for his election victory and to wish more power to him," Mavroyiannis said. "I'm saddened that we couldn't fulfill the hopes and expectations for a large progressive changes that our homeland needs."





Christodoulides appeared to have won with support from members of the Democratic Rally (DISY) party, whose leader, Averof Neophytou, failed to make it into the runoff. The DISY leadership decided not to formally back either candidate and left it to members of the country's largest party to vote as they saw fit.

Many DISY party insiders had blamed Christodoulides, a longtime party member, for running against Neophytou and splitting the party vote.

However, many did not want the AKEL, Mavroyiannis' main backer, to regain a foothold in government and feared the diplomat becoming the next president of Cyprus would threaten the country's fragile economy and pro-Western trajectory.

Critics fault AKEL for bringing Cyprus to the brink of bankruptcy a decade ago and for maintaining a pro-Moscow slant.

Amid the bickering within DISY, Anastasiades, a former party leader, took the unusual step of issuing a statement suggesting that DISY members should work to thwart an AKEL-backed government.

He urged the party's voters to safeguard the island's Western orientation and its deepening alliance with the U.S.

Christodoulides said he has already received congratulatory messages from world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"Our country's European, Western orientation is our steady compass for tomorrow," Christodoulides said.

Trying to mend fences with Christodoulides and divisions within DISY, Neophytou said the president-elect could count on the party's support "for the good of the country."

Christoulides inherits the challenge of trying to restart moribund peace talks with the country's Turkish Cypriots, who declared independence nearly a decade after a 1974 Turkish invasion that followed a coup aimed at union with Greece.

The island's reunification has eluded politicians during over nearly a half-century of negotiations, despite progress on the shape of an overall peace deal.

Turkey, the only country to recognize the minority Turkish Cypriots' independence, has since turned its back on a United Nations-backed arrangement for a federated Cyprus. It advocates instead a two-state deal, which the U.N., the European Union, the U.S. and other countries have rejected.

Presidential candidate Nikos Christodoulides leaves the booth after casting his vote during the presidential elections in Geroskipou in south west coastal city of Paphos, Cyprus, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Voting has started in a runoff to elect ethnically split Cyprus' eighth new president, pitting a former foreign minister who campaigned as a unifier eschewing ideological and party divisions against a popular veteran diplomat. Some 561,000 citizens are eligible to vote and both Nikos Christoulides, the ex-foreign minister and Andreas Mavroyiannis are hoping for a higher turnout than the 72% that cast ballots in Feb. 5 first round. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)



