Forecasters: Storms to bring strong winds Tuesday, severe weather on Wednesday

Two storm systems set to move through Arkansas in the middle of the week are expected to bring strong winds and a chance of severe weather, the National Weather Service said.

A wind advisory is set to go into place around 6 a.m Tuesday morning for most of the northern, western and central portions of the state, a briefing from the weather service said Monday.

Jeff Hood, a meteorologist with the weather service in North Little Rock, said Arkansans can expect a lot of strong winds, including gusts as strong as 40 mph, through the day and overnight hours on Tuesday.

He also said to expect "sustaining winds" from 25 to 35 mph in some areas.

Rain is forecasted across all of the state, the meteorologist said.

Hood said the rain would move across the state from west to east on Tuesday.

“It might be pretty dry on Tuesday morning statewide, but the rain should be east of the Mississippi River after sunset,” Hood said.

He said Arkansans should be mindful that the recent rain and winter storms have saturated the ground and made trees more inclined to fall.

“Just because there is no foliage doesn’t mean the wet soil can’t contribute to a tree falling, especially with those strong winds,” Hood said.

The forecaster also said Arkansans in the southern third and east portions of the state should be mindful of tree limbs that were broken by the ice but have yet to fall.

“These winds could knock a lot of those limbs down and could be dangerous as well,” Hood said.

The Hot Springs Fire Department has issued a one-day burn ban for Tuesday due to the expected wind, the city said in a release on Monday morning.

The release said the Tuesday ban will take effect at sunset on Monday.

As for Wednesday, Arkansas will have more of a chance of seeing all types of severe weather, Hood said.

“We are considering all types of severe weather possible at this point including hail, wind and tornadoes,” Hood said.

He also described the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms in all but portions of Northwest Arkansas as "slight."

A slight risk is defined by the National Weather Service as a storm system that has scattered severe storms that can be intense and isolated.

On Wednesday, the forecaster said temperatures will be well above normal, which increases the chance of severe storms. “That’s one ingredient we really need for a stronger thunderstorm,” he said.

The storms are expected to move in after sunset, toward the evening and overnight hours of Wednesday, the meteorologist said.

Daytime Wednesday "should be likely unaffected, but it will kick up in the evening” said Hood, “which comes with an added danger that people may be asleep.”

He said Arkansans should make sure they have a way to be notified about severe weather throughout the evening.

There might be locally heavy rainfall as well, but a widespread significant amount is not currently expected. However, areas already struggling with flooding could have more of a challenge due to the rain, the forecaster said.

“We are beginning to get to that time of year where we have strong or severe storms in the forecast back to back more often than not” Hood said, “and we just want people to be aware.”