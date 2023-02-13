Fort Smith motorcyclist dies in crash, police said

A Fort Smith motorcyclist died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon, police said.

46-year-old Jacky Nail died after the Harley Davidson he was driving on North Albert Pike Avenue crashed with a 2013 Nissan, a preliminary crash report from the Fort Smith Police Department said.

Nail was traveling south near 3300 N. Albert Pike Ave. in Sebastian County when police said the Nissan that was traveling north made a left turn in front of him just after 2:20 p.m.

The motorcycle then struck the front of the Nissan, the report said.

Officers at the scene reported that the roads were dry and the weather was clear.

This crash brings the total number of people killed in crashes on state roads this year to 63, according to crash reports sent to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

At least 14 fatal crashes have happened since the start of February, the department website shows.