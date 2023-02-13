Fort Smith vehicle crash leaves one dead Sunday

FORT SMITH -- A motorcyclist died in a vehicle collision in the River Valley on Sunday afternoon, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Jacky Nail, 46, of Fort Smith was driving south on North Albert Pike Avenue on Sunday on a Harley-Davidson, the report states. A 2013 Nissan heading north on the same street made a left turn in front of Nail at 3300 N. Albert Pike Ave. at 2:23 p.m., after which Nail struck the front of the vehicle and died.

The report didn't disclose the name of the person driving the Nissan. It listed the conditions of the weather and road at the time as clear and dry respectively.