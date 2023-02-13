DEAR HELOISE: For the past 12 years, I've worked in human resources for a Fortune 500 company. We receive resumes every day from college graduates who seem to think a resume is unnecessary or old-fashioned, or that they don't need one because their sparkling wit and charm will see them through.

A resume is our first impression of an applicant, and I can't stress enough how much a good resume makes a person stand out from the crowd. It often makes the difference between getting an interview or getting passed over. I thought I'd pass along some important hints on resume writing:

1. Select good paper in a white, off-white or pale gray color. No white-out or crossed-out words, and no fingerprints. Your resume should be very clean. Try to condense your resume to one or two pages, but never anything more than two pages.

2. You can add a very brief summary/objective at the top. Never put this at the bottom of your resume.

3. Tailor your resume to the job you want.

4. List your education and any volunteer work you've done.

5. List any other languages you speak.

6. List any awards you received at former jobs and any projects you spearheaded.

7. Don't forget to list your contact information. You might be surprised how many people forget to let us know how to get in touch with them.

8. Have your resume printed at a print shop. Please, no handwritten resumes and no misspelling. I can assure you, handwritten resumes, poor spelling, careless grammar and sloppy formats are dumped right into the wastebasket.

9. There are templates online to help you organize your thoughts and show you what your resume should look like. Just type in "how to write a resume" in the search bar.

10. Remember, a good resume is the first step to getting the position you want. Don't be shy. Instead, brag a little. But be honest, because we do check everyone's background.

Good luck with your job search.

-- Deanna R.,

San Francisco

DEAR READERS: Tired of the mothball smell on your clothing? Here are some ways to store your wool clothing without the odor of mothballs.

• Use cedar blocks in a closet where you plan to store your clean wool items, but do not lay the cedar on your clothing. It can stain a garment.

• Use cloth garment bags to store clothing or blankets.

• Store clean blankets, scarves and other wool items in giant, plastic tubs, and make sure the lid is on securely.

DEAR HELOISE: I used to have a problem with finding the expiration dates on coupons. Finally, I decided to mark the date with a pink or yellow marker. This saves me the embarrassment at the check-out line when I realize I have an expired coupon. Then, I stack my coupons by month, paperclip them all together and place them in a small zippered bag within my purse.

-- Karen B.,

Odessa, Texas

