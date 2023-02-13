Recognize the worth

Concerning Dr. Bradley Gitz's recent blather about gratuities, aka tipping: It was not many years ago here in the Land of Opportunity that the standard tip to a waiter or waitress was $1 for a table of four eaters. One dollar! While it is true that the amount of tipping has increased, there is little chance that those who receive tips as part of their salary will meet a minimum wage. There may be a day or two in a week that the gratuities could exceed that low benchmark.

Perhaps it is just my personal observation: Many of today's service personnel are not just youth seeking a bit of new work experience; these workers are middle-age to individuals looking at six decades of life. Since these individuals are working at gratuity-expected positions, it is my responsibility to assist their livelihood by giving more than any percentage designation. I choose 20 percent to be the base gratuity whether there is excellent, marginal or poor service.

Yes, I do believe, as one human being toward another human being, in assisting them in securing their basic human needs. If I do not want to take that step, then I must choose to become a hermit and avoid any semblance of needing the work and care of others. The challenge in our modern culture is to recognize the work and worth of every individual and reward them monetarily and relationally.

JIM ROBNOLT

Sherwood

Contrast is striking

The contrast between President Biden's speech and the health of our economy and all that is being done to bring back well-paying jobs while also addressing our many critical issues including racism and infrastructure versus Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' dystopian vision is stark.

She is right that "the choice is between normal and crazy." And I think she is doing a grand job of wearing the mantle for crazy. It is Trump 2.0, and the country is simply worn out with that vision based on division and hatred. Sarah loves to tout she is a Christian. But the primary message of Jesus was love. Love in everyday practice. For everyone.

I assumed when Sarah was elected that she would prove to be an embarrassment to our wonderful state. I just didn't expect it to happen so quickly. When China and Russia hear comments such as hers, it gives them hope that it will be easy to dominate the U.S. And when our many successful Arkansas corporations try to recruit the best and the brightest, do you not think that they are going to look at the vision of the head of our state government? Just very sad.

PAULA KOCH

Eureka Springs