Marianna shooting leaves 2 people dead

Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting incident that left two dead and one wounded Saturday, according to a Sunday news release.

Marianna police responded to a 911 call just after 2 p.m. Saturday near South Florida Street, a release says.

Marianna police requested the assistance of the Arkansas State Police's Investigations Division after arriving at the scene.

Arthur Hill, 32, was pronounced dead about 3:30 p.m., after being transported to the Forrest City Medical Center for treatment.

Albert Dillard, 32, was also pronounced dead about 4:15 p.m., the release says.

The release states that both Hill and Dillard were transported to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of death.

Police said Davalone Taylor, 32, suffered "multiple gunshot wounds" and was transported to Forrest City Medical Center before being airlifted to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis.

Taylor's current condition is unknown at this time.

All three individuals are said to be residents of Forrest City.

This investigation is ongoing.