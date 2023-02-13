MASTER CLASS: Less pricey tools provide some benefits of massage therapy





Back in the day, massage therapy always seemed like a luxury, an experience that I couldn't justify.

I viewed relaxation and recovery differently from today, which is why my interest in massage therapy had to evolve. Now I recognize the benefits of massage and can share ideas for adding low-cost alternatives to one's workout.

Massage feels great. It's relaxing and therapeutic at the same time. But let's face it, there are some barriers that prevent many people from enjoying those benefits. Professional massage therapists can be expensive, as a one-hour session typically ranges from $75 to $300. At those rates, it's difficult to build in massage as part of the monthly budget.

There's also the issue of time. A massage therapy session usually requires visiting a spa, changing clothes, having the session, changing again, then driving back home. Plus, no one wants to go back to work after a massage. It's so relaxing that it kind of transports one's mood out of the work zone.

As much as I love a professional massage, those are high hurdles to jump on a regular basis. Fortunately, there are alternatives.

There are some great products on the market that allow one to perform self-massage at a very reasonable cost. Do they provide the same type of experience? Not at all. But these options can be relaxing and therapeutic at a fraction of the cost — and time.

One of the more popular products on the market is a vibrating hand-held massage gun. There are many brands out there and I haven't made a comparative review. But they do feel great, and they can be used for localized therapy on sore/tight muscles. Easy to find online or in sports equipment stores, they usually cost between $50 and $200 as a one-time purchase.

Therapy balls, sometimes referred to as Pilates balls, can also be used for self-massage. These are small spheres ranging in firmness level depending on the desired effect. I like to use the super squishy version for a relaxed experience and a firmer version for a more therapeutic effect.

This week's exercise is designed to be performed with the firmer version of the small therapy ball. The Small Ball Myofascial Release is a fancy name for self-massage, but it feels great and is approachable for almost anyone with a little extra floor space in the living room.

















1. Select a small, firm therapy ball. Position the ball on the floor and lie on your back.

2. Using your hands and feet, guide your body over the ball until it's right between your shoulder blades.

3. Slowly move around so the ball changes location.

4. Feel for any sore/tight spots and roll back and forth over them for myofascial release.

5. Try to steer toward soft tissue and away from the scapula or spine structures.

6. Continue for 3-5 minutes or until the sore spots have been addressed.

This is a great exercise in the evenings after dinner. It creates an environment of self-care and relaxation after a long day. I find it useful for working out the "kinks" that sometimes develop in my upper back after lots of computer/office work. Enjoy!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column Jan. 6, 2003, at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

