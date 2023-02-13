OPINION | Horoscopes by Holiday





Happy birthday Feb. 13: Focus is your superpower. You feed so much positive effort and energy into what you want, your whole life leans into the embrace of it. You think of challenges as a game and often outwit the opposition. More highlights include lovable gifts given and received, a strange but useful prize and an instant attraction.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Everyone is good at different things. There will be some things you learn quickly and other things you struggle with. Accept struggle as feedback to help you find the method of working that fits you best.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You didn't know what you were getting into. The work is not as advertised. Still, if you wind up investing more than you ever thought you would, you'll not regret a single moment of what you did for love.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It will not satisfy you to go from task to task without achieving anything substantial. You don't want to be busy; you want to be productive. With good planning you will build your day like a pyramid, aiming toward a single point.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Anything that helps you clarify what you really want is a blessing, even if it comes in the form of someone showing you what you don't want at all. You'll soon be making new rules for yourself, and what happens will inform them.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Romantic pursuits and other labors of love do not have to live "happily ever after" to be successful. "Happily ever after for now" is considered a win. It's glorious to enjoy a moment without expectation of the next one.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The Greek philosopher Heraclitus said a man's character is his fate. Though you'll consider yourself lucky for the good fortune you enjoy today, it is also a function of living right.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You like people and you welcome them into your life, but you also require solitude now. You're working on emotions and ideas that require space, quiet and an uninterrupted stretch of time to yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There's an event on your mind. It has just now occurred to you that you have the option not to go. If you really must go, or really want to go, this is the time to decide how you want to show up and do the work to make it happen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The final moments of the race, finishing touches of the meal, countdown to the opening curtain — this is when the stakes feel high. The response of the world is beyond your control. Let go and let the work speak for itself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): "Is this really that big of a deal?" you may ask yourself. By paying no mind to matters of little relevance you will have the mental energy to take on matters of considerable relevance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your cosmic lineup is sending you an exclusive invitation to forget the world and their opinions. What would you do if the most important thing to accomplish today was simply being more attractive to yourself?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It's hard to build any momentum if you have the clutter of unfinished business around you. Clear the surfaces, tie the loose ends, chip off the extra emotion that can only get in your way at this point.

LUNAR AGITATION

The Scorpio moon tees up the day of hearts by causing tension and then releasing it, only to ramp it up again. Venus, Neptune, the sun and Saturn all get tapped in these lunar games. We're reminded that it takes practice to interpret the events of life in a way that helps us stay fair, cool and astute. Humor helps, too.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

With upward of 77 million recordings sold, Robbie Williams is among the best-selling pop stars of all time, and the hits keep coming. He just released his brand-new album "XXV," and the movie "Better Man" about his life is coming soon. Displaying typical Aquarian values, the superstar continues to raise record amounts for charities such as Unicef, Help for Heroes and Give it Sum.



