PCSSD school bus crashes on I-440, injuring 10 students

A Pulaski County Special School District bus crashed Monday leaving 10 middle and high school-aged students with minor to moderate injuries, according Jessica Duff, the district’s communications specialist.

Dave Parker with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said the accident involved one other vehicle on Interstate 440 near the exit to the airport.

According to the department's accident notification, the crash was cleared up in just under an hour.

The wreck took place just before 5 p.m. Monday and “because of the time, it would have been middle and high schoolers from Mills,” said Duff, referring to Mills University Studies High School and Mills Middle School.

Duff said several school officials were notified of the crash via email but that the wreck sparked conversations of changing the policy from email notification to phone calls, for efficiency.

None of the individuals with injuries were admitted to the hospital, according to Duff.

Information on the other driver and possible injuries is not yet available.

Both Duff and Parker reiterated that they do not know what caused the crash.